ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MA

Can you Lend a Hand to your South Shore neighbors in need?

By Gregory Mathis, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kSjH6_0jZ4DKEh00

Twenty-five years. A quarter of a century. Wow. That's how long The Patriot Ledger's annual holiday fundraiser, Lend a Hand, has been helping needy South Shore residents. And we have you, our readers, to thank.

The Lend a Hand campaign helps those in need because of your generosity. Long-overdue rent money, clothing, car repairs − you have helped make these things easier for people to pay for.

And so, we ask you to open your hearts − and your wallets − once again to continue helping your South Shore neighbors.

Lend a Hand was founded by Chazy Dowaliby, who died in 2019. Dowaliby, who became a well-known South Shore figure in her decades at the helm of the Ledger, was named the paper's executive editor in 1998 and launched the Lend a Hand program in her first year.

Since then, Lend a Hand has raised more than $3.3 million from readers' donations.

It's another shining example of caring and generous people looking out for their neighbors. Patriot Ledger readers came through big time to support Lend a Hand and, in turn, support the agencies working to help those most in need of assistance.

Who does Lend a Hand help?

Donations to Lend a Hand help fund the social services programs and resources for its three partner organizations: the South Shore Community Action Council, Quincy Community Action Programs Inc. and Aspire Health Alliance. Lend a Hand only takes monetary donations, which go to the agencies.

Lend a Hand:Aspire Health Alliance assists struggling families during a difficult year

Donations each year range from thousands of dollars to small checks of $10 or $15 to coins from children's savings. It all adds up.

How to donate to Lend a Hand

Donating is easy. In the print edition of The Patriot Ledger, look for a coupon to cut out and send with your check or money order. It’s amazing how many people take the time to clip the coupon, fill it out and take it to the post office. It’s very inspiring and the reason why we continue.

There are three ways to give:

  • First, there’s the coupon in the newspaper. Please note the new address (3 Webster Square PMB #467 Marshfield, MA 02050) to send donations to as well as the other instructions on the coupon.
  • You can donate securely online through PayPal. All credit cards are accepted, and you don’t need a PayPal account. Search: Ledger Lend a Hand Foundation.
  • Call our friends at Ansaphone at 617-424-9825 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

If you have questions about The Patriot Ledger's Lend a Hand campaign, email newsroom@patriotledger.com and put Lend a Hand 2022 in the subject line.

And most of all, thank you for your generosity and your continued support of Lend a Hand.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Christmas trees not allowed in Dedham libraries this season

DEDHAM - A festive wreath hangs on the door of Dedham Library's Endicott Branch. But step inside, and it's business as usual between the bookshelves. The branch supervisor told WBZ NewsRadio 1030 their Christmas tree is staying in storage. "I was told that, when people, I use the word people, walked in that room, it made them uncomfortable," branch supervisor Lisa Desmond told WBZ Radio. Desmond posted her disappointment on social media; hundreds of passionate responses followed. "Town hall has a menorah out. I say let's celebrate every tradition, religion, whatever it is that sparks joy for...
DEDHAM, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team's Call For Action helps widower get refund from assisted living facility

BOSTON - A widower, Jim Lloyd met Camille later in life. The couple fell in love and after several years together, they decided to get married on the spur of the moment. "We planned a trip to Hawaii, and I said, 'Hey, how would you like to get married?'" he recalled. After two decades together, Camille developed dementia and in June, she moved to an assisted living facility on the North Shore. Months later, she developed pneumonia and was briefly hospitalized. Jim says she recovered and went back to the facility. "The staff said she was in a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Mashpee sells for $2.2 million

Prescott White and Adam Eckart acquired the property at 31 Fiddler Crab Lane, Mashpee, from Dubin Ret Nancy on Nov. 9, 2022, for $2,150,000 which works out to $1,139 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have...
MASHPEE, MA
abingtonnews.org

Officer review ongoing; police support dog reassigned

Abington Police continue to investigate one of their own, but there are still few details being made available. The lone public indication of the ongoing investigation is that the department’s popular comfort dog, Harlow, has a new handler. “There’s an active internal investigation. Beyond that, I have no further...
ABINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston barber tracks down thieves who stole packages from doorstep

BOSTON - 'Tis the season for gifts, which means it is the season for pesky porch pirates. The Cambridge Police are working on three different porch pirate cases, but only one remains unsolved. Investigations led to the arrest of one thief who was found with 19 different identities on them. The number comes from stolen credit cards, packages, and bikes. "We really encourage people to report this stuff. They may think it's insignificant because often times they will get their package back. If they don't report it, then we don't know where to pinpoint our resources," said Jeremy Warnick, Communications Director for...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Contemporary Colonial on the Coast of Duxbury

Cool, crisp colors and light-filled rooms make this home a special find, as does its heated saltwater pool. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,695,000. Size: 6,523 square feet. Bedrooms: 7. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. This coastal...
DUXBURY, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Renovated Cape Cod Home with Two Roof Decks

This Eastham Cape-style abode also comes with a detached garage with a one-bedroom apartment above it, perfect for a home studio space. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,749,000. Size: 2,594 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full.
EASTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

'Tuesday' the puppy on the mend after week of critical care at MSPCA-Angell

BOSTON -- A six-week-old puppy who was found abandoned on the streets of East Boston is on the mend. MSPCA-Angell reported that the puppy, Tuesday, arrived on November 28 with Parvovirus. He has been getting critical treatment at the MSPCA ever since. Tuesday is now out of the hospital one week later and is in foster care. "Tuesday is quite a fighter," said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. "When he came to us just a few days ago, he had a fever over 103 degrees, and blood tests showed no white blood cells, which confirmed that his condition was quite serious."  The puppy will now be in foster care for two-to-three weeks.   "Tuesday still has a way to go before he'll be ready to go to a new home," Keiley said. "He's still too young to be adopted, and, even though we're past that critical period in his healing, he still needs some additional treatment."  
BOSTON, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy