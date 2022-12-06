Can you Lend a Hand to your South Shore neighbors in need?

Twenty-five years. A quarter of a century. Wow. That's how long The Patriot Ledger's annual holiday fundraiser, Lend a Hand, has been helping needy South Shore residents. And we have you, our readers, to thank.

The Lend a Hand campaign helps those in need because of your generosity. Long-overdue rent money, clothing, car repairs − you have helped make these things easier for people to pay for.

And so, we ask you to open your hearts − and your wallets − once again to continue helping your South Shore neighbors.

Lend a Hand was founded by Chazy Dowaliby, who died in 2019. Dowaliby, who became a well-known South Shore figure in her decades at the helm of the Ledger, was named the paper's executive editor in 1998 and launched the Lend a Hand program in her first year.

Since then, Lend a Hand has raised more than $3.3 million from readers' donations.

It's another shining example of caring and generous people looking out for their neighbors. Patriot Ledger readers came through big time to support Lend a Hand and, in turn, support the agencies working to help those most in need of assistance.

Who does Lend a Hand help?

Donations to Lend a Hand help fund the social services programs and resources for its three partner organizations: the South Shore Community Action Council, Quincy Community Action Programs Inc. and Aspire Health Alliance. Lend a Hand only takes monetary donations, which go to the agencies.

Lend a Hand:Aspire Health Alliance assists struggling families during a difficult year

Donations each year range from thousands of dollars to small checks of $10 or $15 to coins from children's savings. It all adds up.

How to donate to Lend a Hand

Donating is easy. In the print edition of The Patriot Ledger, look for a coupon to cut out and send with your check or money order. It’s amazing how many people take the time to clip the coupon, fill it out and take it to the post office. It’s very inspiring and the reason why we continue.

There are three ways to give:

First, there’s the coupon in the newspaper. Please note the new address (3 Webster Square PMB #467 Marshfield, MA 02050) to send donations to as well as the other instructions on the coupon.

You can donate securely online through PayPal. All credit cards are accepted, and you don’t need a PayPal account. Search: Ledger Lend a Hand Foundation.

Call our friends at Ansaphone at 617-424-9825 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

If you have questions about The Patriot Ledger's Lend a Hand campaign, email newsroom@patriotledger.com and put Lend a Hand 2022 in the subject line.

And most of all, thank you for your generosity and your continued support of Lend a Hand.

