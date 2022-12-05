Dr. Julianne Grose won an award for her work with bone marrow transplant registry. When her brother-in-law was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2003 and was unable to find a match for a bone marrow transplant, BYU molecular biology professor Julianne Grose realized she didn’t want anyone else to experience the helplessness her family was feeling. In 2017 Grose began working with the non-profit Be the Match to organize classroom and on-campus drives, helping interested students register as potential donors through the National Marrow Donor Program “Be the Match on Campus.”

PROVO, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO