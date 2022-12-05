ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encouraged by professor, BYU students save lives through blood stem cell donations

Dr. Julianne Grose won an award for her work with bone marrow transplant registry. When her brother-in-law was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2003 and was unable to find a match for a bone marrow transplant, BYU molecular biology professor Julianne Grose realized she didn’t want anyone else to experience the helplessness her family was feeling. In 2017 Grose began working with the non-profit Be the Match to organize classroom and on-campus drives, helping interested students register as potential donors through the National Marrow Donor Program “Be the Match on Campus.”
BYU research: Housing market prices, purchasing decisions being driven by unseen forces

Buyers perceive greater value in homes with whole, rounded numbers. As the supply of unsold housing increases in Utah — and across the nation — and as home prices continue to fall, new research coauthored by a BYU Marriott School of Business professor has discovered under-the-radar forces that are quietly impacting home pricing and purchasing decisions.
