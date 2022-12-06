Read full article on original website
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphere
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical exam
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the State
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Nonprofit launches Lowcountry African American Giving Circle
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry nonprofit has launched a new effort to support local African American communities. This week the Coastal Community Foundation introduced the Lowcountry African American Giving Circle, a pool of donations dedicated to a specific cause. “Bringing in donors of African descent into the fold, teaching philanthropy, building a philanthropic ecosystem […]
crbjbizwire.com
Frampton Construction wraps up work on four-building industrial campus
Charleston, S.C. - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed the construction of TradePark East industrial campus in North Charleston, S.C. Developed by Trinity Capital Advisors, the 837,000-square-foot park features four Class-A industrial buildings located on Weber Boulevard...
crbjbizwire.com
Support Your Library This Holiday Season
'Tis the season! Give the gift of reading to someone on your list!. Come join Charleston Friends of the Library for our Holiday Book Sale presented by Crews Subaru at Wando Mt. Pleasant where you can find Children's, YA, Non-Fiction, Fiction, Cookbooks, and more for a steal! While you are there, check out Wando's Mt. Pleasant calendar of events for programs provided in the community.
Garden & Gun
Charleston’s Powerful New Museum
Erected on a series of pillars, much of the highly anticipated International African American Museum (IAAM), which will open in late January in Charleston, South Carolina, does not touch the earth. That was a deliberate choice, says the museum’s president and CEO, Tonya Matthews. When the building’s architect, Harry Cobb, learned that the IAAM would be constructed on Gadsden’s Wharf, “he adopted a language,” she explains, “that honored this as hallowed ground.”
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a couple in South Carolina.
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphere
Kiawah Island, SC.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A South Carolina witness at Kiawah Island reported watching an orange-colored sphere hovering above them at about 8 p.m. on September 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
abcnews4.com
Food distribution for Charleston-area veterans next Tuesday: Soldiers' Angels & EP Group
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The national nonprofit Soldier's Angels have partnered with Charleston's EP Group and its subsidiary, Veterans Help Group, to host a food distribution for veterans on Tuesday, Dec. 13. "Our veterans business advocates for disabled veterans across the U.S. and we are proud of the opportunity...
APG Nation
What Is Muscle Food? Charleston’s Andrew Demetre Explains How to Eat to Get Big
Food is what your body uses for fuel. So it’s only natural that you’d want to give it the right fuel to take your body goals in the right direction. But if you’ve spent most of your life munching without being mindful, you may need help hacking your pantry to get big.
abccolumbia.com
The Book of Mormon returns for limited showings in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)– The Book of Mormon is back by popular demand and will play at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center for a limited time, May 5-7, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can be purchased in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.
crbjbizwire.com
Jalisco Taqueria Celebrating Three Year Anniversary- Dec. 12-18
To celebrate James Island favorite Jalisco Taqueria turning three years old, the beloved Mexican restaurant is offering specials on popular dishes Dec. 12-18. Guests can enjoy $3.50 tacos like Al Pastor with fire roasted pork and fresh pineapple, or Carne Asada with juicy flank steak, as well as $3.50 queso all week long. Classic Margaritas can be sipped for only $6, and their Cadillac Margarita, topped with a splash of Grand Marnier and rimmed with sea salt, is only $7.
Parker’s Kitchen opens new location in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new, state-of-the-art Parker’s Kitchen just opened in the West Ashley area. The grand opening marks the company’s 73rd retail location to open doors in the Lowcountry and serves up award-winning, southern-inspired foods made fresh on-site. The new location will have more offerings including gourmet coffee, Chewy Ice, a complete breakfast […]
Eastside neighbors revitalize Conway Park, Hampstead Mall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The revitalization of the Eastside neighborhood in Downtown Charleston is underway as volunteers grabbed shovels and gardening gloves Tuesday. The latest part of the project is revamping Conway Park, one of the quadrants of Hampstead Mall, the oldest park on the peninsula. A new irrigation system, pathways, plants, and more will […]
live5news.com
Charleston LGBTQ community reacts to House passing same-sex marriage bill
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some members of the Charleston LGBTQ community say Thursday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act is a positive step, but the fight still continues. Colleen Condon is living through marriage equality herself. She and her wife sued the state back in 2014 for marriage...
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – John Abney
Beaufort’s John Abney, 65, joined the United States Marine Corps in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1975. After Boot camp at Parris Island, he became an administrator, first serving more than seven years with an F-4 squadron at MCAS Beaufort. He deployed with the squadron to Iwakuni, Japan, Iceland, Norway, Arizona and the Philippines.
live5news.com
Charleston Area Justice Ministry push to release ‘Housing Our Future’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Justice Ministry held a news conference today to make a statement concerning Charleston County’s “Housing Our Future” plan. This plan has been in the process since the beginning of this year and is the county of Charleston’s framework for solving the ongoing housing crisis in the community.
Battery manufacturer announces $279M expansion in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries announced a multi-million dollar expansion that will bring almost 600 jobs to Colleton County. Kontrolmatik Technologies announced Wednesday a $270 million expansion that will create 575 new jobs. The company manufactures battery energy storage systems, according to the office of Governor Henry McMaster. “BESS offers […]
WYFF4.com
Charleston County lieutenant breaks it down with dancers during Christmas parade
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you need a reason to smile today or some help getting in the holiday spirit look no further than Lt. Shawn James with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his "performance" during a Christmas parade. There isn't really much to say other than watch...
live5news.com
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
live5news.com
Charleston city leaders to review request to remove nearly 200 grand trees on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday will meet to review a request to remove nearly 200 grand trees on Johns Island. Developers are requesting this removal to build a new residential subdivision with over 400 lots near the intersection of River Road and Plow Ground Road.
live5news.com
Questions concerning Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent’s certification
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education says they do not have a superintendent certification on record for Dr. Anthony Dixon, Berkeley County Schools’ newest superintendent. The majority of the school board voted to fire former Superintendent Deon Jackson and replace him with Dr. Anthony...
