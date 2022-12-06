ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WSAV News 3

Nonprofit launches Lowcountry African American Giving Circle

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry nonprofit has launched a new effort to support local African American communities. This week the Coastal Community Foundation introduced the Lowcountry African American Giving Circle, a pool of donations dedicated to a specific cause. “Bringing in donors of African descent into the fold, teaching philanthropy, building a philanthropic ecosystem […]
BEAUFORT, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Frampton Construction wraps up work on four-building industrial campus

Charleston, S.C. - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed the construction of TradePark East industrial campus in North Charleston, S.C. Developed by Trinity Capital Advisors, the 837,000-square-foot park features four Class-A industrial buildings located on Weber Boulevard...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Support Your Library This Holiday Season

'Tis the season! Give the gift of reading to someone on your list!. Come join Charleston Friends of the Library for our Holiday Book Sale presented by Crews Subaru at Wando Mt. Pleasant where you can find Children's, YA, Non-Fiction, Fiction, Cookbooks, and more for a steal! While you are there, check out Wando's Mt. Pleasant calendar of events for programs provided in the community.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Garden & Gun

Charleston’s Powerful New Museum

Erected on a series of pillars, much of the highly anticipated International African American Museum (IAAM), which will open in late January in Charleston, South Carolina, does not touch the earth. That was a deliberate choice, says the museum’s president and CEO, Tonya Matthews. When the building’s architect, Harry Cobb, learned that the IAAM would be constructed on Gadsden’s Wharf, “he adopted a language,” she explains, “that honored this as hallowed ground.”
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

The Book of Mormon returns for limited showings in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)– The Book of Mormon is back by popular demand and will play at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center for a limited time, May 5-7, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can be purchased in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Jalisco Taqueria Celebrating Three Year Anniversary- Dec. 12-18

To celebrate James Island favorite Jalisco Taqueria turning three years old, the beloved Mexican restaurant is offering specials on popular dishes Dec. 12-18. Guests can enjoy $3.50 tacos like Al Pastor with fire roasted pork and fresh pineapple, or Carne Asada with juicy flank steak, as well as $3.50 queso all week long. Classic Margaritas can be sipped for only $6, and their Cadillac Margarita, topped with a splash of Grand Marnier and rimmed with sea salt, is only $7.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Parker’s Kitchen opens new location in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new, state-of-the-art Parker’s Kitchen just opened in the West Ashley area. The grand opening marks the company’s 73rd retail location to open doors in the Lowcountry and serves up award-winning, southern-inspired foods made fresh on-site. The new location will have more offerings including gourmet coffee, Chewy Ice, a complete breakfast […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Eastside neighbors revitalize Conway Park, Hampstead Mall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The revitalization of the Eastside neighborhood in Downtown Charleston is underway as volunteers grabbed shovels and gardening gloves Tuesday. The latest part of the project is revamping Conway Park, one of the quadrants of Hampstead Mall, the oldest park on the peninsula. A new irrigation system, pathways, plants, and more will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – John Abney

Beaufort’s John Abney, 65, joined the United States Marine Corps in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1975. After Boot camp at Parris Island, he became an administrator, first serving more than seven years with an F-4 squadron at MCAS Beaufort. He deployed with the squadron to Iwakuni, Japan, Iceland, Norway, Arizona and the Philippines.
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Area Justice Ministry push to release ‘Housing Our Future’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Justice Ministry held a news conference today to make a statement concerning Charleston County’s “Housing Our Future” plan. This plan has been in the process since the beginning of this year and is the county of Charleston’s framework for solving the ongoing housing crisis in the community.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Battery manufacturer announces $279M expansion in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries announced a multi-million dollar expansion that will bring almost 600 jobs to Colleton County. Kontrolmatik Technologies announced Wednesday a $270 million expansion that will create 575 new jobs. The company manufactures battery energy storage systems, according to the office of Governor Henry McMaster. “BESS offers […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
CHARLESTON, SC

