Former Triad residents talk about impact of power outages in Moore County

Imbalance of power: How vulnerable is North Carolina’s power grid? Very.
CARTHAGE — An attack on two electrical substations that’s left thousands in Moore County without power for days has raised questions about the security of North Carolina’s power grid. The Moore County incident — caused by what law enforcement says was “intentional damage” — has triggered curfews...
Bright Blessings LKN blessed by PACU grant
Giving Tuesday gave representatives of Bright Blessings LKN, based in Mooresville, a beautiful day to travel up to Winston-Salem and receive a grant from the Piedmont Advantage Credit Union Foundation at its annual luncheon. Steve Gilliland, chairman of the foundation and nationally known motivational speaker, presented checks to Bright Blessings...
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell's Norris, Markland receive state recognition
Postseason recognition continues to present itself to members of North Iredell’s state championship volleyball team. The N.C. Volleyball Coaches Association has named senior Emma Norris the state’s Volleyball Player of the Year for the 3A classification. The NCVCA also recognized the Raiders’ Dave Markland as the state’s Volleyball Coach of the Year for 3A.
ROUNDUP: Tharpe’s basket in closing seconds sends North Iredell past Alexander Central
OLIN—Beckham Tharpe scored the game-winning basket with 2.9 seconds left Tuesday night as North Iredell won the nonconference battle with Alexander Central 45-44. The Raiders hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and rallied from an eight-point deficit (36-28) on their way to improving to 4-1. Tharpe scored 15...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (six, nine, twelve, seventeen, thirty-one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
High Point defeats Furman 85-82
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jaden House had 29 points in High Point's 85-82 win against Furman on Tuesday night. Zack Austin scored the last two points of the game with a pair of free throws with six seconds left. House added seven rebounds for the Panthers (8-1). Abdoulaye scored...
No. 9 Arkansas takes control late, tops UNC Greensboro 65-58
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Standout freshman Nick Smith Jr. scored 22 points in just his third game to help No. 9 Arkansas overcome a sluggish offensive showing and outlast North Carolina-Greensboro 65-58 on Tuesday night. The Razorbacks (8-1) shot 33.3% and trailed for a majority of the game. Arkansas...
