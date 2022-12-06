Former Triad residents talk about impact of power outages in Moore County

Postseason recognition continues to present itself to members of North Iredell’s state championship volleyball team. The N.C. Volleyball Coaches Association has named senior Emma Norris the state’s Volleyball Player of the Year for the 3A classification. The NCVCA also recognized the Raiders’ Dave Markland as the state’s Volleyball Coach of the Year for 3A.

OLIN, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO