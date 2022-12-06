Syracuse, N.Y. — After 14 years of public discussion, meetings and research, the New York State Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration decided that the Community Grid Alternative would replace the I-81 viaduct that cuts through the City of Syracuse. It set the stage for hundreds of jobs for local trade union members over the next 6 plus years; one of the biggest names in Central New York labor is now standing in the way, leaving others scratching their heads.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO