Portion of Linden Ave closed Friday
ITHACA, N.Y.—Linden Avenue between Dryden Road and Bool Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, for the installation of a new fire hydrant. Residential and business access will still be possible, and it is recommended that College Avenue be used to bypass the construction zone aside from accessing buildings within that area.
$14.5 million Pavement Rehabilitation Project for I-481 is complete
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the Pavement Rehabilitation Project on 481 in Onondaga and Oswego Counties is complete. The $14.5 million project limits extend from I-81 Interchange in Cicero to County Route 57 in the City of Fulton. Route 481 is the primary […]
City facing resistance over reopening police chief search
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca’s clumsy police chief search looks poised to reopen, though if it does it will be over the objections of those who think the Ithaca Police Department needs immediate assistance in the form of a permanent leader. The topic was, obviously, a primary discussion...
Do You Need To Signal When Exiting A New York State Roundabout?
There's been a lot of talk about roundabouts, traffic circles, rotaries, or whatever you want to call them since one was built in Downtown Binghamton. Johnson City has has a roundabout for a long time, although the current one was much smaller. Now, we have four - Riverside Drive Johnson...
Construction causing frustration for Ithaca businesses
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Businesses owners on College Avenue are frustrated by construction. The Cornell Sun reports several stores have seen declining foot traffic because of road work. Jason’s Grocery and Deli owner Jason Burnham says day-time business is “non-existent.”. Koko owner Sungyoon Hwang tells the paper...
House Fire in Downtown Ithaca on Washington Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - A house fire took place Tuesday morning in Ithaca's downtown area. At around 8:30 AM on Tuesday, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 100 block of Washington Street. According to Ithaca Fire and Rescue, an engine arrived on the scene and reported heavy...
Tompkins County official concerned with underage cannabis sales
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Tompkins County official is worried about the sale of cannabis to youth. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says a handful of Ithaca stores have products that resemble junk food. County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says people can share their concerns with the State Office...
Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County
A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
East Genesee Street grocery store site plan approved
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – After conducting public hearings, collecting written comments and holding work sessions in connection to the proposal for a grocery store at 547 E. Genesee St., the Fayetteville Planning Board decided on Dec. 5 to grant site plan approval for the long-pending project. The Northwood Real...
Sharpshooters will begin deer culling in city of Syracuse next week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse will start culling deer next week as part of its deer management program. Sharpshooters are used to kill deer in select areas of the city’s east, west and south. The process is carried out by United States Department of Agriculture wildlife managers. It is done with the cooperation of the Syracuse Police Department.
Outside counsel will step into city labor negotiations, but Common Council mulls further bargaining reforms
ITHACA, N.Y.—Until Wednesday’s Common Council meeting, replacing City Attorney Ari Lavine on Ithaca’s negotiation team with an outside attorney seemed like the clearest step the city was going to take in an effort to reduce friction between it and its public service employees. But labor leaders disagree....
Black bear illegally killed in Finger Lakes wildlife refuge
SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been ticketed for allegedly illegally killing a black bear on a national wildlife refuge in the Finger Lakes, according to the DEC. Two Environmental Conservation Officers received a report on Nov. 18 that a K9 tracked a bear that had been shot earlier that day in the […]
Construction to reduce part of Floral Avenue for Friday
ITHACA, N.Y.—One block of Floral Avenue will partially close for the day Friday as crews work to fix a water main issue. The road will remain open, but one lane will close as a result. Crews will be working on the 200 block of Floral Avenue south of Elm...
DEC arrests two for spotlighting, fleeing police in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested after the DEC said they were using spotlights for poaching and fled from police into Pennsylvania. The two people, who the DEC didn’t name, were arrested on October 28 while Environmental Conservation Officers executed a spotlighting enforcement detail in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. […]
GIAC Holiday Giving Tree Program runs until Dec. 16
This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. GIAC, Inc. invites community members to get into the holiday spirit and support GIAC’s youth by participating in the Annual GIAC Holiday Giving Tree Program. New,
Rochester developer buys into Dryden project site
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A Rochester-based developer with a growing local portfolio has set its site on a Dryden property that has languished after receiving municipal approvals. Park Grove Realty purchased 1061 Dryden Road for $1.15 million on November 29th. The 6.54-acre property is located within the hamlet of Varna....
Trade workers are frustrated by I-81 project delays, blame union leader
Syracuse, N.Y. — After 14 years of public discussion, meetings and research, the New York State Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration decided that the Community Grid Alternative would replace the I-81 viaduct that cuts through the City of Syracuse. It set the stage for hundreds of jobs for local trade union members over the next 6 plus years; one of the biggest names in Central New York labor is now standing in the way, leaving others scratching their heads.
Lewis pulls Joly nomination as IPD chief, will reopen search
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Mayor-elect Laura Lewis has rescinded the offer of police chief to John Joly and says she’s restarting the process. In a statement Monday, Lewis said several members of the Common Council disagreed with her appointment and is removing the choice from tomorrow’s council meeting. Lewis adds she’ll soon announce a plan to reopen the search for Ithaca’s new chief of police.
Common Council Members Want New Police Chief
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Shortly after Mayor-elect Laura Lewis announced she was reopening the search for a new police chief, multiple Common Council members have expressed both their relief and disappointment. Council member Jorge DeFendini said that while he is glad the decision to hire acting Police Chief John Joly was rescinded, he bemoaned that the council was not advised prior to Lewis's announcement to hire him in the first place.
