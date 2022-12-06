Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Food distribution for Charleston-area veterans next Tuesday: Soldiers' Angels & EP Group
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The national nonprofit Soldier's Angels have partnered with Charleston's EP Group and its subsidiary, Veterans Help Group, to host a food distribution for veterans on Tuesday, Dec. 13. "Our veterans business advocates for disabled veterans across the U.S. and we are proud of the opportunity...
Charleston City Paper
Pay it Forward Charleston steps in to help
Debt is such an ugly word. It means you owe something to someone. Whether it is a home mortgage, car payment or a credit card, most of us owe money somehow. On occasion, we can come up short on these bills. And it may not even be a big one. Car repairs, rent or utility payment. Sometimes, these bills can be devastating — especially in the food and beverage industry, where a lot of people live paycheck to paycheck.
crbjbizwire.com
New Parker’s Kitchen Opens in West Ashley Neighborhood in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at 3570 Savannah Highway/Hwy. 17 in Charleston, S.C., deepening the company’s commitment to customers in the Charleston metro area. Strategically positioned in...
charlestondaily.net
Pony Rides with Santa – Saturday, December 10, 2022 (Moncks Corner)
You must either pre-book online at www.samtoney.com/equine ☝🏽-OR- TEXT “Santa pony rides” to 843-567-1805 to secure your booking. Adults and children can ride. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
crbjbizwire.com
Frampton Construction wraps up work on four-building industrial campus
Charleston, S.C. - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed the construction of TradePark East industrial campus in North Charleston, S.C. Developed by Trinity Capital Advisors, the 837,000-square-foot park features four Class-A industrial buildings located on Weber Boulevard...
Parker’s Kitchen opens new location in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new, state-of-the-art Parker’s Kitchen just opened in the West Ashley area. The grand opening marks the company’s 73rd retail location to open doors in the Lowcountry and serves up award-winning, southern-inspired foods made fresh on-site. The new location will have more offerings including gourmet coffee, Chewy Ice, a complete breakfast […]
live5news.com
Lithium-ion battery factory bringing 575 jobs to Colleton County
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lithium-ion battery maker on Thursday announced a major investment bringing more than 500 jobs to Colleton County. Pomega Energy Storage Technologies, a subsidiary of Kontrolmatik Technologies, will invest $279 million to build a facility located in the Colleton Industrial Campus near Walterboro. The investment will...
Charleston City Paper
Woodlands Nature Reserve makes a comeback after permitting woes
After months of waiting in limbo, the 6,000-acre Woodlands Nature Reserve off Ashley River Road last month got the green light to resume community events in the spring. Woodlands reached a short-term solution Nov. 16 with the Dorchester County Planning and Zoning Department after the property’s events and camping operations were suspended in September due to permitting issues.
crbjbizwire.com
Support Your Library This Holiday Season
'Tis the season! Give the gift of reading to someone on your list!. Come join Charleston Friends of the Library for our Holiday Book Sale presented by Crews Subaru at Wando Mt. Pleasant where you can find Children's, YA, Non-Fiction, Fiction, Cookbooks, and more for a steal! While you are there, check out Wando's Mt. Pleasant calendar of events for programs provided in the community.
Charleston City Paper
David White is also known as the Dropping Pin Guy
“We call him the Mayor,” people say. Of course, David White isn’t the actual mayor of Charleston but that’s the nickname that his friends and family lovingly refer to him as, said Tawana Tolbert, one of White’s “real friends.” White has a lot of friends. You might know him as the Dropping Pin guy. He’s a staple in the Charleston food and wine scene and if you know, you know.
Charleston City Paper
S.C. effort helps to bring back rare peach
Not all treasure hunters wear fedoras. Some wear overalls or baggy jeans and you can identify them by the fevered glow in their eyes as they talk about collards and rice and watermelon and the lemon cling peach. These modern-day treasure hunters are on the prowl for heirloom seeds, treasures...
kiss951.com
Visit this South Carolina Town for a Unique Christmas Market Experience
Looking for a cute Christmas market to visit? With the holidays coming closer and closer, finding the perfect gifts and decor is always nice. One small town in South Carolina is the perfect example of where you can find some of the greatest things. Time to step right into a scene from a Landmark movie.
WYFF4.com
Charleston County lieutenant breaks it down with dancers during Christmas parade
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you need a reason to smile today or some help getting in the holiday spirit look no further than Lt. Shawn James with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his "performance" during a Christmas parade. There isn't really much to say other than watch...
live5news.com
Questions concerning Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent’s certification
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education says they do not have a superintendent certification on record for Dr. Anthony Dixon, Berkeley County Schools’ newest superintendent. The majority of the school board voted to fire former Superintendent Deon Jackson and replace him with Dr. Anthony...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. board member claims new chairman violated district policy
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - One member of the Berkeley County School District Board of Trustees claims the current chairman has violated school district policy multiple times over the past several weeks. David Barrow, current school board member and former chairman, is calling out Mac McQuillin for violating the school...
live5news.com
Charleston city leaders to review request to remove nearly 200 grand trees on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday will meet to review a request to remove nearly 200 grand trees on Johns Island. Developers are requesting this removal to build a new residential subdivision with over 400 lots near the intersection of River Road and Plow Ground Road.
Furry critter finds its way inside Mount Pleasant couple’s commode — but how?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Imagine the surprise when a Mount Pleasant family discovered a furry critter inside their commode — but how did it get there? It all started when Christina Springston said she heard what sounded like water dripping from the toilet tank. “The sound escalated to light splashing so I knocked on […]
crbjbizwire.com
Jalisco Taqueria Celebrating Three Year Anniversary- Dec. 12-18
To celebrate James Island favorite Jalisco Taqueria turning three years old, the beloved Mexican restaurant is offering specials on popular dishes Dec. 12-18. Guests can enjoy $3.50 tacos like Al Pastor with fire roasted pork and fresh pineapple, or Carne Asada with juicy flank steak, as well as $3.50 queso all week long. Classic Margaritas can be sipped for only $6, and their Cadillac Margarita, topped with a splash of Grand Marnier and rimmed with sea salt, is only $7.
charlestondaily.net
Apple Charleston offing free In-Store Workshops for Computer Science Education Week – December 5-12, 2022
Computer Science Education Week is in full swing (December 5th-12th) and to help introduce the field to kids, Apple is offering a new and FREE, in-store workshop called “Coding Lab for Kids: Code Your First App” in Charleston, SC. For a story/segment, I can coordinate a virtual interview...
Tri-County school districts address teacher vacancies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County School District (CCSD) leaders say that a November hiring event drew about a third of the usual number of applicants for teaching positions. “We had 27 candidates apply and express intertest. That number is definitely low. Prior to the pandemic we could have 80 or 90 this time of year,” […]
