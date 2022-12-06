Read full article on original website
aiexpress.io
Pactum Raises $20M in Funding
Pactum, a Mountain View, CA-based enterprise negotiation know-how firm, raised $20M in funding. The spherical was led by 3VC, with participation from new buyers NordicNinja VC and Maersk Development, and current buyers Atomico, Undertaking A, Metaplanet, and Taavet+Sten. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional broaden...
Resale Start-up Archive Secures $15 Million in Funding
Resale start-up Archive secured $15 million in funding Tuesday. The latest funding round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Bain Capital Ventures among several other investors. With this new influx of capital, Archive’s total funding is up to $24 million following a raise earlier this year in January.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04A Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion Shoot Today, Archive powers resale experiences spanning peer-to-peer, brand managed, vintage marketplace and in-store resale models counting 32 brands — among them M.M. LaFleur, Filippa...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bill Payment, Restaurant Management Platform MarginEdge Secures $45M via Series C
MarginEdge, the restaurant management and bill payment platform, announced it has raised a $45 million Series C investment “led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from Fiserv, Derive Ventures, and all previous institutional investors.”. This funding, “which more than doubles funding to date to over $70 million, not only...
gmauthority.com
BrightDrop Expands Business To Canada, Adds DHL To List Of Customers
BrightDrop just announced that it is adding DHL Express Canada to its customer portfolio, making Canada the company’s first international market. Looking ahead, DHL Express Canada is set to leverage the all-electric BrightDrop Zevo vans for its delivery fleet, as well as pilot the new BrightDrop Trace eCart, an electrically assisted pallet designed to easily and quickly move goods over short distances, reducing physical strain and fatigue for delivery drivers.
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
nftgators.com
Metagood Raises $5M in Pre-Seed Round to Promote Good Deeds on Web3
Metagood has raised $5 million in a pre-seed round backed by Animoca Brands and others. The web3 startup is using a DAO-driven fund to promote a culture of goodwill on the blockchain. Morgan Creek Capital founder and CEO Mark Yusko, and Virgin Group investment manager Freddie Andrewes were among several...
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
techaiapp.com
FTX’s Odd Relationship With Vertical Farming Firms — A Look at Exchange Boss Ryan Salame’s and Bahamian PM Philip Davis’ Trip to 80 Acres – Bitcoin News
After discovering that ten holding firms associated with FTX Digital and Alameda Research invested roughly $5.4 billion into nearly 500 firms and projects, people have been curious about a few specific investments. One specific investment made by FTX Ventures Ltd. was for $25 million into the Ohio-based firm 80 Acres, a company that specializes in vertical farming. It seems that 80 Acres Farms was partnered with a Bahamian hydroponic producer called Eeden Farms, and Ryan Salame, the co-chief executive officer of FTX Digital Markets, toured 80 Acres farm in Ohio with the Bahamian prime minister Philip Davis.
fintechfutures.com
Singapore’s Osome raises $25m in Series B funding
Osome, a financial admin platform for small businesses, has secured $25 million in a Series B funding round which saw participation from Illuminate Financial, AFG Partners and Winter Capital. Founded in 2018, Osome uses machine learning to help businesses automate accounting and tasks such as payroll and tax reporting. The...
PV Tech
Tigo Energy to go public on Nasdaq after business merger with Roth CH Acquisition IV
Module-level solar electronics supplier Tigo Energy is due to become a publicly listed company after signing an agreement for a business combination with Roth CH Acquisition IV, a US$117 million special purpose acquisition company. The deal is expected to see the company listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol TYGO,...
Amazon stole tips from delivery drivers to boost company profits, lawsuit says
The company altered its app so workers could not see how much individual buyers tipped, the release stated.
AdWeek
Dentsu Creative Names Former Gut Partner Paulo Fogaca US CEO
Now that Dentsu Group’s integrated leadership structure and its amalgamation of its global agency brands into a single Dentsu Creative entity has solidified, the agency has put another piece of the puzzle into place with Paulo Fogaca being named U.S. CEO. Fogaca’s immediate remit as U.S. CEO is to...
disruptmagazine.com
The Superyacht Entrepreneur Disrupting the Superyacht Industry
Keegan Weidmann is an entrepreneur who owns and manages the internationally recognized superyacht recruitment company, Seven Seas Recruitment. With his main office in London, Keegan resides in the South of France and manages business relations on an international level. He has worked for billionaires on some of the world’s most...
ffnews.com
Norwegian Proptech Speiz Secures €1.3m in Seed Funding to Launch New European Marketplace for Warehouse Leasing
Norwegian proptech startup, Speiz, has raised €1.3M in seed funding round led by F-LOG Ventures. The funding will enable Speiz to continue establishing their new SaaS-enabled marketplace for commercial warehouse real estate in Norway and expand its reach across Europe. This investment comes at a time when the commercial...
Uplinq Raises $5.6M for Bookkeeping and Analysis Platform for SMBs
Bookkeeping solution provider Uplinq has raised $5.6 million in seed funding. This funding joins the $1.6 million it raised in a previously unannounced round, the company said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. Uplinq will invest the new capital in marketing, sales, engineering and customer delivery to support the...
aircargonews.net
Hyperion launches aircraft funding platform
Hyperion Aero Capital (Hyperion) has launched an aircraft funding platform focused on financing long-term cargo leasing and leased business jets. Financing for aircraft has become increasingly fragmented as the traditional lenders have retreated to more vanilla financing and yet the private aviation sector continues to grow. Post-COVID, shipping blockages and...
Rebag Looks to Loyalty, WhatWeCherish Launches and Shein Factory Funding Ensues: Short Takes
Social Impact: A new luxury goods marketplace wants to give the credit where it’s due — back to African designers and craftspeople. Launched earlier this month by entrepreneur (and former fashion market editor) Melaney Oldenhof, WhatWeCherish is meant to celebrate African contemporary design, decor, accessories and natural beauty and imbues a worker-owned cooperative model to ensure profit lands directly with partners. Brands carried include Mozambique-based beach totes from Dathonga Designs, among others that specialize in rural development projects to promote job creation and community development. Beauty brands include SukiSuki and Nokware, while decor includes collections from the likes of Smtng Good...
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
Front Office Sports
