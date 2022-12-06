Read full article on original website
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Death threats against Emmett Till protesters
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say in the late evening hours of December 2, 2022, two licensed amateur radio operators of Warren County alerted police to a message they heard on their radio system. The message was directed toward the protesters taking part in the Justice for Emmett Till Rally on Saturday December 3, 2022.
WBKO
Man wanted for shooting at Warren-Logan County line captured
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has captured Thomas Price for a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line that left one person injured. In a Facebook post by WCSO, investigations over the last nine days led deputies to a residence, where Price was exiting the front porch.
wcluradio.com
FBI, police investigating threat made to some area schools
BOWLING GREEN — Schools in Warren and Allen counties are on alert after an apparent threat was received online sometime Wednesday evening. Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton issued a statement to families detailing how the threat was received on a Lexington-based website. He said he had received notice of a potential threat to staff and students of three area high schools – Bowling Green High, Warren Central High and Allen County-Scottsville High. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul were also included in the safety concern.
whvoradio.com
Boling Expected To Represent Quarles Case To Grand Jury
The case against a Hopkinsville man charged in the fatal shooting of 33-year old Christopher Mumford could go before the grand jury again, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling. Tavaris Jamall Quarles is charged with murder after Hopkinsville Police reported that Mumford was found in front of a home...
WBKO
Police: Till protest peaceful, shooting threat under investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nearly 70 years after his death, protestors call for justice for Emmett Till. Despite shooting threats sent to police, civil rights groups convened in Bowling Green, Till’s accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham’s last known location, in the hopes of convincing the Mississippi court to execute the warrant found for Donham earlier this year.
wnky.com
Law enforcement investigating potential online threat to 3 area high schools
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Superintendents Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools and Travis Hamby of Allen County Schools received notice of a potential threat to three area high schools on the night of Dec. 7. In a message to WCPS families, Clayton says the threat involves Bowling Green...
wdrb.com
Bowling Green continues to rebuild, remember those lost after December 2021 tornado outbreak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- One year after devastating tornadoes swept across Kentucky, claiming lives and destroying homes and businesses, Bowling Green is one area of the commonwealth that continues picking up the pieces. Ronnie Ward, with the Bowling Green Police Department, said the night the storm hit, it was...
WBKO
Bowling Green man charged with rape, assault and animal cruelty
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after an assault and rape investigation. Kaleb Rose, 31, was charged with first and fourth-degree assault, two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation, second-degree cruelty to animals and tampering with physical evidence. Bowling Green Police said a victim...
WTVQ
Tornado survivor still displaced almost a year after tornadoes in Western Kentucky
WESTERN KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — This weekend marks one year since storms ravaged parts of Western Kentucky. Since then, there’s been a lot of rebuilding, a lot of waiting and a lot of gratitude. “I just want my house built, sit in my backyard and around my fire, I’ll...
Fox 19
Kentucky business still temporarily closed 1 year after tornado outbreak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - It has been one year since a tornado outbreak ripped through parts of Kentucky leaving families and businesses devastated. One of those businesses is Rian’s Fatted Calf in Bowling Green. To this day, the butcher shop is still not open. FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery...
WSMV
Son dies after attacking mother in Montgomery Co., sheriff says
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he allegedly attacked his mother at a home in Clarksville. On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Gratton Road in response to a domestic assault between Connie Bearden, Henry Bearden, and their adult son Brandon Pulley.
wevv.com
Central City Man arrested after hammer attack
In Muhlenberg County, a man is accused of assaulting someone with a hammer. Central City Police say they were called to West Reservoir Avenue on Friday. Authorities say Jason Wilson was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. He faces assault in the 2nd degree. We're told the...
Looking for ways to help at Christmas? Here are several options in Hopkinsville
Giving gifts to charitable organizations and families in need at Christmas is a tradition many people commit to every year. If you are a tried-and-true holiday benefactor, or if you are new to this idea, there are several ways to help in Hopkinsville and Christian County. Hoptown Chronicle has compiled...
Ohio County, Kentucky Teen Who Touched Many Hearts Laid to Rest
Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous cancer battle. The community came together to honor the life of a special young lady that captured hearts all over the country. It was an emotional celebration of life with a hero's send-off. Life is fragile so celebrate each and every day to the fullest. Tributes continue to pour in. #neverforget #livingstrong4liv.
WSMV
Federal indictment: Clarksville teenager caught up in sextortion via popular app
Clarksville, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 14-year-old Clarksville teenager was sextorted by the use of YUBO, a popular social media app designed to connect young people “with whoever from whatever,” according to a federal indictment. YUBO’s tagline, “Get friends. Get real. Go live,” allows teenager as young as 13...
Wave 3
DNA tests identify Ky. native, Korean War soldier 7 decades after battlefield death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After 72 years, the body of a United States soldier comes home to Kentucky. Private First Class Robert Wright from Whitesville disappeared while fighting in the Korean War. He was originally designated as Missing in Action and later presumed dead. In Aug., DNA testing identified Wright’s...
whopam.com
HPD investigating thefts of heating unit, catalytic converter
A heating unit was stolen in recent weeks from a building at Riverside Cemetery. The unit valued at $3,200 was stolen sometime between November 10 and Thursday afternoon, according to the Hopkinsville police report, which does not name any suspects. Meanwhile, the catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle at...
WBKO
UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
whvoradio.com
Law License Suspension Recommended for Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling
A Kentucky Supreme Court trial commissioner has recommended to the Kentucky Bar Association that Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling be suspended from practicing law for five years following several months of testimony. The report came after the Kentucky Supreme Court issued a show-cause order in May to determine...
Clarksville man dead after alleged domestic assault on mother
A man is dead after reportedly attacking his mother at a home near Clarksville Monday morning and being restrained by his father.
