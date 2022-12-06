ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Death threats against Emmett Till protesters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say in the late evening hours of December 2, 2022, two licensed amateur radio operators of Warren County alerted police to a message they heard on their radio system. The message was directed toward the protesters taking part in the Justice for Emmett Till Rally on Saturday December 3, 2022.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Man wanted for shooting at Warren-Logan County line captured

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has captured Thomas Price for a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line that left one person injured. In a Facebook post by WCSO, investigations over the last nine days led deputies to a residence, where Price was exiting the front porch.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

FBI, police investigating threat made to some area schools

BOWLING GREEN — Schools in Warren and Allen counties are on alert after an apparent threat was received online sometime Wednesday evening. Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton issued a statement to families detailing how the threat was received on a Lexington-based website. He said he had received notice of a potential threat to staff and students of three area high schools – Bowling Green High, Warren Central High and Allen County-Scottsville High. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul were also included in the safety concern.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Boling Expected To Represent Quarles Case To Grand Jury

The case against a Hopkinsville man charged in the fatal shooting of 33-year old Christopher Mumford could go before the grand jury again, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling. Tavaris Jamall Quarles is charged with murder after Hopkinsville Police reported that Mumford was found in front of a home...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Police: Till protest peaceful, shooting threat under investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nearly 70 years after his death, protestors call for justice for Emmett Till. Despite shooting threats sent to police, civil rights groups convened in Bowling Green, Till’s accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham’s last known location, in the hopes of convincing the Mississippi court to execute the warrant found for Donham earlier this year.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green man charged with rape, assault and animal cruelty

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after an assault and rape investigation. Kaleb Rose, 31, was charged with first and fourth-degree assault, two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation, second-degree cruelty to animals and tampering with physical evidence. Bowling Green Police said a victim...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Son dies after attacking mother in Montgomery Co., sheriff says

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he allegedly attacked his mother at a home in Clarksville. On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Gratton Road in response to a domestic assault between Connie Bearden, Henry Bearden, and their adult son Brandon Pulley.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wevv.com

Central City Man arrested after hammer attack

In Muhlenberg County, a man is accused of assaulting someone with a hammer. Central City Police say they were called to West Reservoir Avenue on Friday. Authorities say Jason Wilson was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. He faces assault in the 2nd degree. We're told the...
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WBKR

Ohio County, Kentucky Teen Who Touched Many Hearts Laid to Rest

Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous cancer battle. The community came together to honor the life of a special young lady that captured hearts all over the country. It was an emotional celebration of life with a hero's send-off. Life is fragile so celebrate each and every day to the fullest. Tributes continue to pour in. #neverforget #livingstrong4liv.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

HPD investigating thefts of heating unit, catalytic converter

A heating unit was stolen in recent weeks from a building at Riverside Cemetery. The unit valued at $3,200 was stolen sometime between November 10 and Thursday afternoon, according to the Hopkinsville police report, which does not name any suspects. Meanwhile, the catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle at...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

