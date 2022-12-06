Read full article on original website
crbjbizwire.com
Frampton Construction wraps up work on four-building industrial campus
Charleston, S.C. - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed the construction of TradePark East industrial campus in North Charleston, S.C. Developed by Trinity Capital Advisors, the 837,000-square-foot park features four Class-A industrial buildings located on Weber Boulevard...
crbjbizwire.com
Black Ink Looks Ahead with Afrofuturism
Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival has announced the keynote speaker for the free hybrid festival, which will take place January 12-14, 2023. The 2023 Black Ink Book Festival theme is Black to the Future, and the festival will feature New York Times best-selling author Namina Forna as the keynote speaker. Other notable guests include renowned authors Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due. This free festival, celebrating Lowcountry Black authors and beyond, will feature Forna’s keynote address along with programs, panels, and workshops.
crbjbizwire.com
Meals on Wheels Receives grant from Publix Charitable Foundation
Charleston SC – Charleston Area Seniors- Meals on Wheels of Charleston has received $5000 from the Publix Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. This grant will Sponsor a Day of meal deliveries to seniors in Charleston County. “The ongoing support of organizations like the...
charlestondaily.net
Apple Charleston offing free In-Store Workshops for Computer Science Education Week – December 5-12, 2022
Computer Science Education Week is in full swing (December 5th-12th) and to help introduce the field to kids, Apple is offering a new and FREE, in-store workshop called “Coding Lab for Kids: Code Your First App” in Charleston, SC. For a story/segment, I can coordinate a virtual interview...
crbjbizwire.com
New Parker’s Kitchen Opens in West Ashley Neighborhood in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at 3570 Savannah Highway/Hwy. 17 in Charleston, S.C., deepening the company’s commitment to customers in the Charleston metro area. Strategically positioned in...
getnews.info
HRMA-LLC CEO Announces New eCommerce Merchant Account – Payment Processing Solution
Mark Sands, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, at HRMA-LLC, announced today that his company has added a new eCommerce Merchant Account Payment Processing Solution. The new solution includes two new acquiring bank relationships, that will increase the industries and verticals, which we are allowed to board. Mr. Sands stated in...
APG Nation
What Is Muscle Food? Charleston’s Andrew Demetre Explains How to Eat to Get Big
Food is what your body uses for fuel. So it’s only natural that you’d want to give it the right fuel to take your body goals in the right direction. But if you’ve spent most of your life munching without being mindful, you may need help hacking your pantry to get big.
abcnews4.com
Food distribution for Charleston-area veterans next Tuesday: Soldiers' Angels & EP Group
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The national nonprofit Soldier's Angels have partnered with Charleston's EP Group and its subsidiary, Veterans Help Group, to host a food distribution for veterans on Tuesday, Dec. 13. "Our veterans business advocates for disabled veterans across the U.S. and we are proud of the opportunity...
Charleston City Paper
Charleston chef becomes Food Network’s ‘Chopped’ champion
Charlestonians may have noticed a familiar face on the Food Network Channel’s Chopped November 22. Nikko Cagalanan, local chef and owner of pop-up Mansueta’s Filipino Food, competed on the high-intensity food competition show — and won. “Last year in October, they sent me an invite through Instagram,”...
Battery manufacturer announces $279M expansion in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries announced a multi-million dollar expansion that will bring almost 600 jobs to Colleton County. Kontrolmatik Technologies announced Wednesday a $270 million expansion that will create 575 new jobs. The company manufactures battery energy storage systems, according to the office of Governor Henry McMaster. “BESS offers […]
crbjbizwire.com
Support Your Library This Holiday Season
'Tis the season! Give the gift of reading to someone on your list!. Come join Charleston Friends of the Library for our Holiday Book Sale presented by Crews Subaru at Wando Mt. Pleasant where you can find Children's, YA, Non-Fiction, Fiction, Cookbooks, and more for a steal! While you are there, check out Wando's Mt. Pleasant calendar of events for programs provided in the community.
Charleston City Paper
David White is also known as the Dropping Pin Guy
“We call him the Mayor,” people say. Of course, David White isn’t the actual mayor of Charleston but that’s the nickname that his friends and family lovingly refer to him as, said Tawana Tolbert, one of White’s “real friends.” White has a lot of friends. You might know him as the Dropping Pin guy. He’s a staple in the Charleston food and wine scene and if you know, you know.
Tri-County school districts address teacher vacancies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County School District (CCSD) leaders say that a November hiring event drew about a third of the usual number of applicants for teaching positions. “We had 27 candidates apply and express intertest. That number is definitely low. Prior to the pandemic we could have 80 or 90 this time of year,” […]
kiss951.com
Visit this South Carolina Town for a Unique Christmas Market Experience
Looking for a cute Christmas market to visit? With the holidays coming closer and closer, finding the perfect gifts and decor is always nice. One small town in South Carolina is the perfect example of where you can find some of the greatest things. Time to step right into a scene from a Landmark movie.
live5news.com
Lithium-ion battery factory bringing 575 jobs to Colleton County
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lithium-ion battery maker on Thursday announced a major investment bringing more than 500 jobs to Colleton County. Pomega Energy Storage Technologies, a subsidiary of Kontrolmatik Technologies, will invest $279 million to build a facility located in the Colleton Industrial Campus near Walterboro. The investment will...
live5news.com
Questions concerning Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent’s certification
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education says they do not have a superintendent certification on record for Dr. Anthony Dixon, Berkeley County Schools’ newest superintendent. The majority of the school board voted to fire former Superintendent Deon Jackson and replace him with Dr. Anthony...
Former BCSD board chair discusses superintendent firing
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County School Board Chairman Mac McQuillin said recently the board terminated Superintendent Deon Jackson for multiple reasons – from low academic performance to what he called frayed relationships with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS). But former board chairman David […]
Parker’s Kitchen opens new location in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new, state-of-the-art Parker’s Kitchen just opened in the West Ashley area. The grand opening marks the company’s 73rd retail location to open doors in the Lowcountry and serves up award-winning, southern-inspired foods made fresh on-site. The new location will have more offerings including gourmet coffee, Chewy Ice, a complete breakfast […]
crbjbizwire.com
Jalisco Taqueria Celebrating Three Year Anniversary- Dec. 12-18
To celebrate James Island favorite Jalisco Taqueria turning three years old, the beloved Mexican restaurant is offering specials on popular dishes Dec. 12-18. Guests can enjoy $3.50 tacos like Al Pastor with fire roasted pork and fresh pineapple, or Carne Asada with juicy flank steak, as well as $3.50 queso all week long. Classic Margaritas can be sipped for only $6, and their Cadillac Margarita, topped with a splash of Grand Marnier and rimmed with sea salt, is only $7.
charlestondaily.net
Pony Rides with Santa – Saturday, December 10, 2022 (Moncks Corner)
You must either pre-book online at www.samtoney.com/equine ☝🏽-OR- TEXT "Santa pony rides" to 843-567-1805 to secure your booking. Adults and children can ride.
