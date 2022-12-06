Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
News On 6
Woman Speaks Out After Fire Destroys NW Oklahoma City Townhome
A fire destroyed several condos early Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, and it caused more than a million dollars in damage. The heavy fire blazed through at least eight units turning years of memories into charred remains. “They did go in and look for some things for me. They...
Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
Clean up underway after car drives into Pizza Hut in Bethany
Officials in Bethany have responded to an incident involving a vehicle driving into a Pizza Hut on Wednesday.
KOCO
Grady County homeowners deal with dozens of earthquakes
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Homeowners in Grady County are dealing with dozens of earthquakes. Neighbors told KOCO 5 they have been feeling these earthquakes for weeks and dealing with the damage they caused to their homes. Now, they just want it to stop. "We’re kind of starting to get...
Victims Identified; 3 Killed In NW Oklahoma City Plane Crash
The identities of three people killed Monday night in a plane crash in northwest Oklahoma City near Yukon have been released. Three people died Monday night at the Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport west of Yukon. Their identities are Christopher Lamb, 53, of Perry. Lamb was the pilot of the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft. Also killed were passengers David Lamb, 78, of Yukon; and Gage Prough, 28, of Stillwater.
“Her name was Latonya,” Family desperate after deadly hit-and-run
Friends and family of Latonya "Lisa" Dean are asking for the public's help identifying the driver in the deadly hit-and-run accident that killed her in late November.
Vehicle Crashes Into Building Following 2-Vehicle Crash In Bethany
Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed into a building Wednesday evening in Bethany. The crash happened near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. The Bethany Fire Department said the crash happened as a result of a two-vehicle crash with one of the vehicles crashing into the...
‘Confusing’: Family went without heat at home due to issue with gas line
The heat's back on for one OKC family who went without heat for two weeks, due to an issue with their gas line.
Northwest Oklahoma City condo fire causes over $1 million in damages
A condominium fire in northwest Oklahoma City caused what officials estimate to be over $1 million in damages early Sunday morning.
KOCO
Investigation underway after incident on Yukon Public Schools bus
YUKON, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a reported incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon on a Yukon school bus. Yukon police said the incident involved two students while on the way home from school. The students were released to their families pending further investigation. School personnel and police were at...
blackchronicle.com
Body cam shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we’re now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people. The Stillwater Police Department released body cam footage of the accident Monday, showing officers...
news9.com
Small Aircraft Crashes Near OKC; Firefighters Responding
Oklahoma City firefighters are on the scene of a plane crash near Near NW. 23 and Cimarron Rd. Firefighters say the small aircraft and surrounding grassy area is on fire and grass. They say one victim was found outside of the aircraft but their condition is unknown at this time.
yukonprogressnews.com
Three killed in Monday fire at CE Page Airport
Oklahoma City Fire Department late Monday reported a fire on the property of Clarence E. Page Airport at NW 23rd and Cimarron Road. That blaze involved a small plane and reported subsequent grass fire. OKCFD confirmed first responders located three fatalities on site. The fire has been extinguished as of...
KOCO
Three dead after plane crash in Canadian County
CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — Three people died after a plane crashed Monday night in Canadian County. Shortly after 9:15 p.m., crews responded to a report of a plane crash on C.E. Page Airport’s property near Northwest 23rd Street and Cimarron Road. Authorities said they found a small plane had crashed and on fire, and the surrounding grass was also on fire.
KFOR
A good soaking rain on the way for a large portion of Oklahoma!
Good Wednesday Morning! A good soaking rain on the way for portions of Oklahoma. Here’s the very latest rainfall forecast totals across the state of Oklahoma. The timing for OKC is starting today after lunchtime and ending from west to east Thursday AM. We need the rain!
Authorities Confirm 1 Dead in Fatal NW OKC Wreck
Oklahoma City Police have confirmed one person has died after a wreck that happened at around 8 p.m. Monday near North Peniel Avenue and Northwest 63rd Street. Officers said they believe two vehicles were racing on westbound Northwest 63rd Street when the vehicle in the left lane struck with the vehicle in the right.
OKCPD: Man with gun shot after making threatening move at officers
Authorities say one man is in custody after he allegedly fired at gun at Oklahoma City police officers.
Random attack leads to carjacking in Southeast Oklahoma City, leaving woman without transportation, ‘terrified’
A random attack leads to a carjacking in southeast Oklahoma City, leaving one woman without transportation, and now scared for her safety.
KOCO
Oklahoma deputies body cam video shows aftermath of marijuana farm shooting
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — An exclusive new body camera video released to KOCO 5 showed the moments police arrived at the quadruple murder at an Oklahoma marijuana farm. Hours of video were released from the night they got the call and the next day as police searched the property just outside of Hennessey. Police searched buildings through the night as they looked for answers, witnesses and the shooter who murdered four people.
