Choctaw, OK

News On 6

Woman Speaks Out After Fire Destroys NW Oklahoma City Townhome

A fire destroyed several condos early Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, and it caused more than a million dollars in damage. The heavy fire blazed through at least eight units turning years of memories into charred remains. “They did go in and look for some things for me. They...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Grady County homeowners deal with dozens of earthquakes

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Homeowners in Grady County are dealing with dozens of earthquakes. Neighbors told KOCO 5 they have been feeling these earthquakes for weeks and dealing with the damage they caused to their homes. Now, they just want it to stop. "We’re kind of starting to get...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Victims Identified; 3 Killed In NW Oklahoma City Plane Crash

The identities of three people killed Monday night in a plane crash in northwest Oklahoma City near Yukon have been released. Three people died Monday night at the Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport west of Yukon. Their identities are Christopher Lamb, 53, of Perry. Lamb was the pilot of the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft. Also killed were passengers David Lamb, 78, of Yukon; and Gage Prough, 28, of Stillwater.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after incident on Yukon Public Schools bus

YUKON, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a reported incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon on a Yukon school bus. Yukon police said the incident involved two students while on the way home from school. The students were released to their families pending further investigation. School personnel and police were at...
YUKON, OK
blackchronicle.com

Body cam shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we’re now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people. The Stillwater Police Department released body cam footage of the accident Monday, showing officers...
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

Small Aircraft Crashes Near OKC; Firefighters Responding

Oklahoma City firefighters are on the scene of a plane crash near Near NW. 23 and Cimarron Rd. Firefighters say the small aircraft and surrounding grassy area is on fire and grass. They say one victim was found outside of the aircraft but their condition is unknown at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Three killed in Monday fire at CE Page Airport

Oklahoma City Fire Department late Monday reported a fire on the property of Clarence E. Page Airport at NW 23rd and Cimarron Road. That blaze involved a small plane and reported subsequent grass fire. OKCFD confirmed first responders located three fatalities on site. The fire has been extinguished as of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Three dead after plane crash in Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — Three people died after a plane crashed Monday night in Canadian County. Shortly after 9:15 p.m., crews responded to a report of a plane crash on C.E. Page Airport’s property near Northwest 23rd Street and Cimarron Road. Authorities said they found a small plane had crashed and on fire, and the surrounding grass was also on fire.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma deputies body cam video shows aftermath of marijuana farm shooting

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — An exclusive new body camera video released to KOCO 5 showed the moments police arrived at the quadruple murder at an Oklahoma marijuana farm. Hours of video were released from the night they got the call and the next day as police searched the property just outside of Hennessey. Police searched buildings through the night as they looked for answers, witnesses and the shooter who murdered four people.
HENNESSEY, OK

