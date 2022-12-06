ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

New bill aims to limit number of houses investors can buy

By Justin Gray, WSB-TV
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00LEmT_0jZ4ASwe00

Anyone who lives in Atlanta is aware that big Wall Street investors are buying up homes in the metro area.

It’s been happening here more than anywhere else in the country in the past few years.

Now, a new bill proposed in Washington would block most of those sales.

Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, where investors often swoop in with an all-cash offer with no contingencies, making it hard for families to compete against them.

In the past few years, one out of every three home sales in metro Atlanta has been to an investor.

Sen. Jeff Merkeley said that the bill won’t pass this Congress with just a few weeks left in the year, but he plans to re-introduce the legislation in January.

Atlanta City council member Matt Westmoreland said no other city has been faced with a housing crisis caused by investors.

“As you look over the last several years, literally no other city has been the victim of this type of activity more than Atlanta,” Westmoreland said.

Investors not only drive up the prices of homes, but a series of Channel 2 Investigations dating back to 2017 show that those big investors often don’t make good neighbors or landlords.

“It just takes an act of Congress to get them to come out here and fix anything,” one tenant said.

Redfin’s latest numbers show that 17% of Atlanta home purchases in the third quarter of the year were by investors, adding up to more than $2.2 billion, but that’s 42% fewer purchases made by investors than last year as they pull back on a cooling market.

“That’s a huge decline, but as a share, they are still buying one in four homes,” Redfin’s Taylor Marr said. “It’s down from their peak where they were purchasing one in three.”

Merkley’s bill would limit these companies to only buying 100 single-family homes.

“These hedge funds are driving up the prices,” Merkley said. “They’re taking so many houses off the market.”

Free market advocates counter that the investors are following the housing market, not leading it.

“Private equity firms or other large investors driven by a profit margin are not responsible for the price increase in the U.S. housing market,” one member of Congress said in a hearing.

Westmoreland said this is one aspect of fighting the home affordability crisis that City Hall can’t fight without help from Washington.

“We can’t tackle giant financial companies buying up all our housing stock,” Westmoreland said. “That has to be done at the state, really at the federal level.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces new city department of labor

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At a time when public safety is a big concern, the city of Atlanta is looking for ways to help steer young people away from crime and toward lifelong careers. It’s part of the reason Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday the creation of the...
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

What Warnock’s Win Means for Black Voters

West End resident Britney Ball was “ecstatic” late Tuesday night when she learned Raphael Warnock had beaten Herschel Walker in their highly publicized U.S. Senate runoff election. The 34-year-old Ball, an engaged mother of two, was at the Rock Steady Caribbean restaurant in West Atlanta with 12 of...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Michael Flynn testifies in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was at a downtown Atlanta courthouse Thursday to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, had tried...
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Investor Home Purchases and the Rising Threat to Owners and Renters

The scarcity of affordable housing in cities across the country has been well documented. From the onset of the pandemic, news headlines pointed to rapidly rising home sale prices and the increase in investors and corporate entities purchasing and renting out single-family homes, leaving current and prospective homebuyers and renters on the outside looking in.
ATLANTA, GA
Washington Examiner

DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff

As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why

This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Loganville City Council to vote on annexations and rezonings Thursday

The Loganville City Council will have its December 2022 City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Council Chambers of Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The public is invited to attend. The meeting will also be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ. The...
LOGANVILLE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Why Now Might Be a Good Time to Rent Rather Than to Buy a Home

For most of the pandemic, renters had it just as bad as home buyers, with rents soaring in sync with home prices. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home. Each animal in this gallery is listed by their name and intake number. If you are interested in a specific animal, send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number. Click for more.Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7.
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Housing group breaks ground on “permanently affordable” townhomes in Oakland City

Atlanta Land Trust recently broke ground on The Avenue at Oakland City, a “permanently affordable” townhome community in the historic Oakland City neighborhood. The project will deliver 36 two- and three-bedroom townhomes, of which 29 will be offered to buyers earning up to 80% AMI and up to 100% AMI through the community land trust model, in which land is obtained by a nonprofit and managed for public benefit.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
110K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy