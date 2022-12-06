Read full article on original website
Philadelphia council member pushes to keep trucks out of residential areas, 'improve quality of life'
Anthony Phillips introduced a resolution that was unanimously approved to hold hearings that will explore ways to help truck drivers and owners find parking. He also wants to make it easier to ban truck parking in the ninth district.
rtands.com
Amtrak Looks to Remove Pennsylvania ‘Distant Signals’
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. With Positive Train Control (PTC) operational, Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to remove automatic wayside signals serving as distant signals to existing interlockings on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Harrisburg, Pa. line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register’s Dec. 7 edition.
NBC Philadelphia
Notice a Change on I-76? PennDOT Says Crashes, Travel Time Are Down. This Is Why
Drivers traveling the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) through Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, may notice their commute is getting better, and PennDOT claims for a lot of people, it should be. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says it’s seeing a reduction in both the number of crashes and travel time after launching...
fox29.com
Non-profit holds fundraiser to help aid efforts to clean up one of Philly's busiest streets
PHILADELPHIA - A non-profit organization gathered Tuesday to discuss ways to protect one of Philadelphia's busiest and longest corridors from the scourge of gun violence and crime. North Broad Renaissance held its annual fundraiser at the Laborer's Training Facility, collecting money to "address the symptoms of gun violence and implement...
Parking lot refinancing bill sparks uproar at City Council committee meeting
The bill to approve refinancing of a loan the City guaranteed for a parking garage at the Gallery contained a provision that the owner must agree to the closing of Filbert Street, next to the garage.
Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival
Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack StollsteimerPhoto byThe Philadelphia Citizen. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
PhillyBite
History of The Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia
- Located in the heart of Philadelphia, the Reading Terminal Market is a well-known and popular indoor market that offers a wide range of fare. The market is also famous for its housewares and area specialties. Early Years. During the early years of the Reading terminal market, this bustling marketplace...
fox29.com
Southwest Philly group calls for change, working to build medical facility in area where there is none
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Community members in Southwest Philadelphia say they have nowhere to go for medical care, as there are no urgent care centers or health facilities for those in need. But, a local church is leading a call for change. "When we first moved here in 1972, it was...
thesunpapers.com
Rail line won’t solve commuter woes, says South Jersey lawmaker
South Jersey Assemblywoman Bethanne McCarthy Patrick (R-Salem) wants the money earmarked for the 18-mile Glassboro-Camden light-rail line to be reallocated to other pressing infrastructure projects that would help relieve traffic congestion and ease commutes for those living and working in Gloucester and Camden counties. “South Jersey doesn’t have an immediate...
'That's her!': Victim comes forward after seeing Philly serial attacker's photo
Police say all of the incidents were unprovoked, and on Tuesday night one of the victims came forward to speak about her frightening ordeal.
Family members work side by side at unique Philadelphia school
Kimberly Singleton was the parent of a student at Overbrook Educational Center in West Philadelphia when she lost her job at a billing company. Already an active volunteer at the school, she jumped at the chance when she saw an ad in the school newsletter for a classroom assistant.Singleton got the job in February 2020 — an “interesting” time to start, she said, given the impending COVID pandemic — and when...
Social Clubs and Secret Societies in Early Philadelphia
Across from City Hall stands the Masonic Temple, an enormous, medieval-style building. The Free Masons have gathered there since 1873. If the popular imagination were a tavern, like the ones where Philadelphians first gathered, Free Masonry would be downing Fish House Punch with the Illuminati and the Knights Templar–ancient orders with esoteric rituals and terrifying powers. In reality, while the Free Masons descend from medieval guilds, the first modern lodge was founded in 18th century England as a fraternal order–or, in other words, a social club. While the Free Masons adopted medieval-sounding ceremonies and titles, they have always served a modern purpose: fellowship and mutual benefits.
This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco
Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
NBC Philadelphia
Camden's Holiday Gift to Drivers – Free Parking at Meters
Camden wants you to shop and visit this holiday season so they are making parking free. Mayor Victor Carstarphen, Camden Parking Authority Chairman Jose Martinez and Camden Parking Authority Executive Director Willie Hunter announced Tuesday that all meter parking in the New Jersey city will be free from Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023.
Medical Report: Charging for over-the-phone or online medical advice
Should doctors be charging for over-the-phone or online medical advice? KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough says the issue is heating up.
buckscountyherald.com
PennDOT to host job fairs for open positions in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host several job fairs in December at its suburban Philadelphia maintenance facilities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties, to connect with qualified candidates to learn about opportunities as a Transportation Equipment Operator, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic, and seasonal Winter Maintenance employee.
Philly’s $500 million budget surplus could disappear if there is a financial downturn
For the first time in city history, Philadelphia is projected to have a budget surplus of $500 million. But despite that, a new report from the group overseeing the city’s finances says a fiscal downturn could still cause problems. The city will have a $505.3 million budget surplus at...
Philly Man Disguised As USPS Worker Stole Mail-In Ballots: Feds
A Philadelphia man is accused of dressing up as a postal worker and stealing mail from collection boxes, including about 15 mail-in voting ballots, according to federal authorities. Zachkey James, 27, is charged with impersonation, mail theft, and related counts that could earn him up to 31 ye…
Former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter stands by stop and frisk, despite being stopped by police multiple times
How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer to Philly’s gun violence crisis? Get in touch. Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter can remember three distinct times he’s been stopped by a police officer: as a teenager, during his time as a City Council member, and two years ago. During the most recent time, Nutter said he was just around the corner from his Wynnefield home when officers approached his Mini-Cooper with hands on their weapons.
phillygrub.blog
Philly’s First Combined Winery & Brewery Opens this Saturday
Carbon Copy, Philadelphia’s first combined winery and brewery, is excited to announce their grand opening at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philadelphia this Saturday, December 10th at 11:00AM. Previously the Dock Street Brewery West location, brewer and hospitality experts, Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak put a new spin...
