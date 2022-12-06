ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amtrak Looks to Remove Pennsylvania ‘Distant Signals’

Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. With Positive Train Control (PTC) operational, Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to remove automatic wayside signals serving as distant signals to existing interlockings on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Harrisburg, Pa. line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register’s Dec. 7 edition.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DELCO.Today

Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack StollsteimerPhoto byThe Philadelphia Citizen. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
CHESTER, PA
PhillyBite

History of The Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia

- Located in the heart of Philadelphia, the Reading Terminal Market is a well-known and popular indoor market that offers a wide range of fare. The market is also famous for its housewares and area specialties. Early Years. During the early years of the Reading terminal market, this bustling marketplace...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Rail line won’t solve commuter woes, says South Jersey lawmaker

South Jersey Assemblywoman Bethanne McCarthy Patrick (R-Salem) wants the money earmarked for the 18-mile Glassboro-Camden light-rail line to be reallocated to other pressing infrastructure projects that would help relieve traffic congestion and ease commutes for those living and working in Gloucester and Camden counties. “South Jersey doesn’t have an immediate...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Chalkbeat

Family members work side by side at unique Philadelphia school

Kimberly Singleton was the parent of a student at Overbrook Educational Center in West Philadelphia when she lost her job at a billing company. Already an active volunteer at the school, she jumped at the chance when she saw an ad in the school newsletter for a classroom assistant.Singleton got the job in February 2020 — an “interesting” time to start, she said, given the impending COVID pandemic — and when...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Social Clubs and Secret Societies in Early Philadelphia

Across from City Hall stands the Masonic Temple, an enormous, medieval-style building. The Free Masons have gathered there since 1873. If the popular imagination were a tavern, like the ones where Philadelphians first gathered, Free Masonry would be downing Fish House Punch with the Illuminati and the Knights Templar–ancient orders with esoteric rituals and terrifying powers. In reality, while the Free Masons descend from medieval guilds, the first modern lodge was founded in 18th century England as a fraternal order–or, in other words, a social club. While the Free Masons adopted medieval-sounding ceremonies and titles, they have always served a modern purpose: fellowship and mutual benefits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco

Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Camden's Holiday Gift to Drivers – Free Parking at Meters

Camden wants you to shop and visit this holiday season so they are making parking free. Mayor Victor Carstarphen, Camden Parking Authority Chairman Jose Martinez and Camden Parking Authority Executive Director Willie Hunter announced Tuesday that all meter parking in the New Jersey city will be free from Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023.
CAMDEN, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

PennDOT to host job fairs for open positions in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host several job fairs in December at its suburban Philadelphia maintenance facilities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties, to connect with qualified candidates to learn about opportunities as a Transportation Equipment Operator, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic, and seasonal Winter Maintenance employee.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter stands by stop and frisk, despite being stopped by police multiple times

How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer to Philly’s gun violence crisis? Get in touch. Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter can remember three distinct times he’s been stopped by a police officer: as a teenager, during his time as a City Council member, and two years ago. During the most recent time, Nutter said he was just around the corner from his Wynnefield home when officers approached his Mini-Cooper with hands on their weapons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Philly’s First Combined Winery & Brewery Opens this Saturday

Carbon Copy, Philadelphia’s first combined winery and brewery, is excited to announce their grand opening at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philadelphia this Saturday, December 10th at 11:00AM. Previously the Dock Street Brewery West location, brewer and hospitality experts, Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak put a new spin...
