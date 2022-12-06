Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Dispatch: Crews respond to Rucker Rd. One for house fire in Henderson
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash involving vehicle, dump truck on SR 64. Warrick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged with rape.
Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police. Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road. According to authorities, because of the man’s...
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash involving vehicle, dump truck on SR 64. Warrick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged with rape.
Henderson residence catches fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A home in Henderson caught fire last night. Henderson Dispatch says it occurred around 11 p.m. on the 5600 block of Rucker Road #1. Everyone in the home was able to make it out and there were no injuries reported. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring updates as […]
Coroner identifies man killed in Warrick Co. crash and fire
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged with rape. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News. EPD files multiple reports for people being tracked by Apple ‘AirTags’. Updated: 8 hours ago. EPD files multiple reports...
Two people injured in Evansville crash
Two people are injured after a Thursday afternoon crash in Evansville. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and South 3rd Avenue. We're told that both of the individuals who were injured were drivers involved in the crash. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
Fed-Ex truck and semi crash on Highway 60 East in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say emergency crews were called to an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a semi tractor trailer. They say the crash is in the 12210 block of Highway 60 East in Daviess County. The entire roadway was blocked off around 1:15...
Crash involving FedEx truck and semi closes Highway 60 East in Daviess County
Authorities say a crash involving a FedEx truck and a semi has completely blocked part of Highway 60 East in Daviess County, Kentucky. Officials with Owensboro-Daviess County Central Dispatch said at 1:17 p.m. that crews were responding to the crash in the 12210 block of Highway 60 East. We're told...
Police: Drunk driver hits house
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is facing several charges, after police say he drove drunk and ran into a house. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Corbly Avenue. Police say Juan Alonzo told them he was trying to move a car, but accidentally...
Madisonville man injured in two-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Madisonville injured one of the drivers. A news release says 70-year old David Brumfield of Madisonville was attempting to make a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road about 2:45 p.m. when he collided with an SUV operated by 72-year old Linda Hanks of Madisonville.
Crews Respond to Early Accident near Schnellville
Dubois County- Crews are on scene of a semi and car involved accident near Pine Ridge Elementary. The Schnellville Fire Department was first on scene at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and State Road 64. Early reports say the crash involved a semi hauling explosive material and another vehicle.
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
One dead after car crashes into building in Warrick County
Authorities were at the scene of a structure fire that broke out after a building was hit by a car in Warrick County, Indiana on Tuesday. Warrick County Central Dispatch says the fire broke out at a building near the intersection of IN-662 and Stacer Road after the crash, which happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Dozens of family photos recovered after December 2021 tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - As many around the Tri-State prepare to mark one year since the Dec. 10 tornado, memories of that night are still fresh for the people of Dawson Springs. Many people lost homes, loved ones and neighbors in the storm — including Lori Blalock. Her...
1 dead, 1 hurt after crane overturns at Metro East oil refinery
One person has died, and another person is hurt after a crane overturned Tuesday morning at the Wood River Refinery in Madison County.
Traffic Alert: Crews closing multiple roads in Owensboro Monday
Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co.
Emergency Medical Response course being held for firefighters in Muhlenberg County
There's a Emergency Medical Response (EMR) course being held for firefighters in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Kentucky Fire Commission announced the news on Wednesday, saying that the EMR class would be held in Muhlenberg County. The class is being funded by the Fire Commission, and is available to any certified...
Are you a victim? Car break-ins plague Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says they’ve been busy dealing with a series of overnight car break-ins that happened late Monday evening. Officers say the break-ins, which are currently under investigation, happened at several different places. According to the police department, a couple of suspects have been reported and officers […]
Evansville holding another ‘access to service fair’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s another “Access to Service Fair” Thursday night in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. [City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents]...
Affidavit: Six arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested six people after they say several drugs were found in a home. According to an affidavit, police received information regarding drug activity at a home in the 1920 block of Coker Avenue. Those reports had been coming since January of 2021.
