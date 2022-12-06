ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Slain Idaho student Madison Mogen’s stepdad speaks out: ‘We’re angry’

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGHpR_0jZ4ABBX00

The devastated stepfather of Madison Mogen, one of the four slain University of Idaho students , described her death as “the hardest thing in the world” — as he shared his frustration in the lack of progress in the case.

“It’s still hard to believe sometimes. We get up in the morning, and it’s like, ‘Nah this isn’t happening,’ then it kicks in,” Scott Laramie told Fox News Digital on Monday.

The 21-year-old student known as Maddie, her close friend Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were butchered in the off-campus home in Moscow on Nov. 13.

Authorities have not yet named a suspect or found the knife used in the massacre that has left the community reeling.

Laramie said police told him they have no leads nearly three weeks after the shocking crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxT5b_0jZ4ABBX00
Jake Schriger and his girlfriend Maddie Mogen, one of the four slain University of Idaho students.
maddiemogen/Instagram

“They update us every day. We asked them to check in with us whether they have anything or not,” he told the outlet, as he lamented the agonizing lack of progress in the probe.

“We’re angry. Anybody would be,” he said. “I’m just hoping they come up with something sooner than later. I just would like to have justice for these kids.”

Maddie was raised by Laramie — whom she called dad — and her mother Karen Laramie in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234HVC_0jZ4ABBX00
Slain University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

“We love her and we miss her, and it’s the hardest thing in the world to try to figure out how to live without her,” a tearful Laramie told the news outlet.

“It’s the hardest thing to imagine right now,” he added.

On Friday, Mogen’s boyfriend, Jake Schriger, also broke his silence about losing her.

Here’s the latest coverage on the brutal killings of four college friends:

“She was the first person I talked to every morning and the last person I talked to before bed,” Schriger said at a vigil held in Post Falls, Idaho. “She was the person that I loved most.”

Laramie told Fox News Digital that he has been in touch with Schriger.

“He’s all broken up. He’s having a hard time dealing with this too. Those two, they were really good together. They really clicked,” he said.

Previous 1 of 4 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gvwwg_0jZ4ABBX00
The four roommates shared the house with two others who were unharmed.
James Keivom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BY1eD_0jZ4ABBX00
Cops have not named a suspect in the murders.
James Keivom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXeRc_0jZ4ABBX00
Investigators have not recovered a murder weapon.
James Keivom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hXci_0jZ4ABBX00
Blood seeped through the exterior wall of the home.
James Keivom
Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onMnZ_0jZ4ABBX00
Madison's family has been left shattered by the shocking murders.
Instagram / @maddiemogen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Am7uk_0jZ4ABBX00
Authorities have not yet named a suspect or found the knife used in the massacre that has left the community reeling.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bsZDz_0jZ4ABBX00
Madison and Kaylee were close friends, according to their families.
Instagram / @autumngoncalves

Maddie adored all things pink and sparkly and loved rewatching the 1987 flick “The Princess Bride,” Laramie told the outlet.

“Everybody just wanted to be near her,” he said. “She had the world at her fingertips, and could have done anything she wanted to do. We were just so proud of her.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

911 call logs reveal sightings of blood stains, knives and ‘suspicious men’ in town of Idaho student murders

In a small college town that has not seen a murder in seven years, the killing of four students in one house on the same night was bound to cause shockwaves.Indeed, since the bodies of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen were discovered on 13 November in Moscow, Idaho, residents' alarm and disquiet has made itself known in a flood of 911 calls."We understand there is a sense of fear within our community," said the Moscow Police Department on Sunday, revealing that it had received more calls about "unusual circumstances" and requests for welfare checks in...
MOSCOW, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says

Investigators have "a lot of quality leads" about last month's killings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house, even though they still haven't determined who killed them, an Idaho state police spokesperson said Tuesday morning. The post Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says appeared first on Local News 8.
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Chicago woman who watched boyfriend kill 6 relatives sentenced 25 years

A woman who watched her boyfriend brutally murder six members of his own family, including two children, at their Chicago home and then helped him rob the victims was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. Jafeth Ramos, 25, pleaded guilty to armed robbery as part of a deal with Cook County prosecutors in which she agreed to testify against her former boyfriend, Diego Uribe Cruz. Uribe Cruz was sentenced to life in prison last month after being convicted of six counts of first-degree murder for the February 2016 killings in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood. At Uribe Cruz’s trial, Ramos told...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Dad of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves says daughter or friend was targeted

The father of one of the four University of Idaho students murdered in their home last month said in a new interview that he believes his daughter or her best friend was targeted by their killer. The heartbroken dad of slain student Kaylee Goncalves told “Fox & Friends” that he believes that either Kaylee, 21, or her best friend Madison Mogen, also 21, was targeted based on their location inside the three-story home, a distance away from the killer’s likely entry point. Steven Goncalves said “common sense” and “logic” suggests that either of the pair was the intended victim because...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

President of University of Idaho fraternity where Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle spent final hours speaks out

The president of the Sigma Chi chapter at the University of Idaho has said that the fraternity is cooperating with the police investigation into the brutal murders of four students.Ethan Chapin was a member of Sigma Chi and attended a party at the frat house with his girlfriend Xana Kernodle just hours before they were killed. They were at the party from 8pm to 9pm on 12 November before returning to the home where they were killed at around 1.45am. It remains a mystery where they were in the roughly five hours between the two places.Reed Ofsthun, president of...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Ashes of Idaho victims Mogen, Goncalves kept together

(NewsNation) — Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were best friends since the sixth grade. They did homework together, shared everything and went to the same high school, then the same college, Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves said at a candlelight vigil for the two University of Idaho students. The...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murder victim’s father turns to private investigators amid lack of updates from ‘inexperienced’ police

The father of a slain University of Idaho student has shared his frustration with how police are handling the quadruple murder as official updates and developments grow increasingly unsubstantial. Steve Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee Goncalves was brutally stabbed along with her friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on 13 November, told the New York Post on Sunday - three weeks after the killings - that he has turned to private investigators for help. His decision to seek outside help stems from a lack of confidence in the Moscow Police Department, which has been working with the...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho police address rumours about ‘hoodie guy’ seen near Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen hours before murders

Police investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students have acknowledged rampant rumours around a man who was seen near two of the victims at a food truck hours before they were killed. The man dubbed “hoodie guy” in online sleuth communities - who police previously said is not considered connected to the 13 November killings - became the target of renewed speculation this week after the father of slain student Kaylee Goncalves mentioned rumours around him in an interview with The New York Post on Monday. A Twitch livestream from the Grub Truck in Moscow, Idaho, captured...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

MEMORIES LEFT BEHIND: Family and friends grieve loss of four murdered Idaho students

Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend in a crime that has left police still searching for suspects — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school in Moscow tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie’s date,...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Boyfriend Of Slain University Of Idaho Student Speaks Out For First Time Since Brutal Murders

The boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Madison Mogen, 21, has spoken out for the first time since his girlfriend and her friends were brutally murdered, RadarOnline.com has learned. Jake Schriger gave a heartbreaking speech at a candlelight vigil held in Post Falls, Idaho — the hometown of victim Xana Kernodle, 20 — on December 2. Mogen and Kernodle were among the four victims, including Ethan Chapin, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, who were killed at their off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13. Fighting back tears, Schriger addressed the crowd at the vigil."None of these people...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
100K+
Followers
66K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy