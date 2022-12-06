ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clifton Cribb
2d ago

Yes the customers are going to Walmart’s local competitors because there’s not enough difference in the prices to make a difference and the local stores have better stocked shelves with a larger variety. Walmart has shot themselves in the foot. Also you don’t have to check out and bag your groceries, the store employees do it for you. It’s gotten to be a pleasure to shop locally owned stores again. And I haven’t even mentioned how the local store employees are helpful and friendly, something Walmart knows nothing about,

Latreece Hall
1d ago

oh no! Walmart the place where they don't want to hire ppl to work and instead raise their prices and have their consumers work for them for free. what will we do without this multi billion dollar company 😭😭

Karri Johnson
2d ago

it that why you fired me on Black Friday and now after 18 months I have to fight for unemployment benefits.

