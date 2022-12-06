Will Gholston Named Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

As he engineered another incredible fourth quarter comeback during Week 13’s Monday Night Football, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made all sorts of history. The Buccaneers were trailing by 13 points with less than six minutes remaining in the game, and it certainly looked like they were heading to another painful loss after failing to find the end zone through three quarters of play. However, Brady wouldn’t let his Bucs go down without a fight, leading the charge with two touchdowns to help them score 14 straight points for the 17-16 win.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO