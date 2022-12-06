Homosassa Man Charged With Shooting And Killing His Wife During Domestic Dispute

HOMOSASSA, Fla. – On Friday, December 2nd, at approximately 6:23 p.m., the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) communications center received a call about a shooting that had just occurred at 3980 South Springbreeze Way in Homosassa, FL.

Within minutes, deputies arrived on the scene and located a victim, later identified as 63-year-old Tammy Campbell, with a single gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at 6:37 p.m.

Major Crimes Detective Roscoe Watts promptly responded to the scene and began working on this case, uncovering the events that led up to the shooting.

“A witness’ account stated that during a verbal argument between Mr. and Mrs. Campbell,” said CCSO. “Mr. Campbell shot Mrs. Campbell. It was also relayed that verbally abusive comments and arguments were normal in the pair’s relationship before this incident.”

By 2:30 a.m. on December 3rd, following the investigation and collection of the witness’ statement, the victim’s husband, 64-year-old Michael Francis Campbell, was arrested.

Campbell was transported to the Citrus County Detention Facility for booking and processing on one count of manslaughter.

“All situations of domestic violence are unacceptable and devastating for our community,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “If you or someone you know is living in an abusive relationship, please seek help. There is always a chance that verbal abuse from either party could cause the situation to escalate physically.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing signs of domestic abuse and needs to file a report, please call us at 352-249-2790. If you want to speak with a domestic violence advocate you can also contact the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) at 352-344-8111.

