ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homosassa, FL

Homosassa Man Charged With Shooting And Killing His Wife During Domestic Dispute

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNv5I_0jZ49nxP00

HOMOSASSA, Fla. – On Friday, December 2nd, at approximately 6:23 p.m., the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) communications center received a call about a shooting that had just occurred at 3980 South Springbreeze Way in Homosassa, FL.

Within minutes, deputies arrived on the scene and located a victim, later identified as 63-year-old Tammy Campbell, with a single gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at 6:37 p.m.

Major Crimes Detective Roscoe Watts promptly responded to the scene and began working on this case, uncovering the events that led up to the shooting.

“A witness’ account stated that during a verbal argument between Mr. and Mrs. Campbell,” said CCSO. “Mr. Campbell shot Mrs. Campbell. It was also relayed that verbally abusive comments and arguments were normal in the pair’s relationship before this incident.”

In the news: Tom Brady: “Just Like We Drew It Up” Bucs Hold On To First Place

By 2:30 a.m. on December 3rd, following the investigation and collection of the witness’ statement, the victim’s husband, 64-year-old Michael Francis Campbell, was arrested.

Campbell was transported to the Citrus County Detention Facility for booking and processing on one count of manslaughter.

“All situations of domestic violence are unacceptable and devastating for our community,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “If you or someone you know is living in an abusive relationship, please seek help. There is always a chance that verbal abuse from either party could cause the situation to escalate physically.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing signs of domestic abuse and needs to file a report, please call us at 352-249-2790. If you want to speak with a domestic violence advocate you can also contact the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) at 352-344-8111.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Ocala man sent to the hospital after being hit by a sedan in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP troopers say a 73-year-old man from Ocala is hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the road. Troopers say the man was trying to cross the northbound lanes of SE 58th Avenue from the east side of the road in Marion County around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon and that’s when a sedan hit him.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Prominent financial adviser arrested after alleged attack at Wolfgang Puck

A prominent financial adviser has been arrested after allegedly attacking a waitress at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in The Villages. Arthur Eugene “Skip” West, 71, turned himself in Tuesday morning at the Wildwood Police Department where he was arrested on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of battery.
THE VILLAGES, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Dunnellon boy dies in ATV accident

A 10-year-old Dunnellon boy died on Sunday when the ATV he was driving overturned and ejected him. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the boy was driving a 2004 Suzuki Vinson 500 ATV at “The Florida Highland Mudhole” west in the northeast section near SW 80th Avenue in Marion County. For unknown reasons, the ATV overturned, ejecting the boy.
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Oxford woman enters plea in DUI case after night of drinking at Ocala bars

An Oxford woman has entered a plea in a drunk driving case resulting from a night of drinking at downtown bars in Ocala. Ella Kaitlyn Flack, 27, pleaded not guilty last week in Marion County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She is being represented by attorney Benjamin Boylston and remains free on $1,000 bond.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg police capture wanted man who fled traffic stop

Leesburg police arrested a fugitive who fled a traffic stop. A Fruitland Park police officer had assisted a Lake County deputy who ran the plate of a vehicle Friday and found that the owner of the vehicle,48-year-old Robert Wayne Williams, was wanted on several felony warrants out of Marion County.
LEESBURG, FL
WEAR

Sheriff: Florida man breaks into house, stabs puppy with machete

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he broke into a house and killed a puppy with a machete. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Alexander Hernandez-Delgado Jr. broke into a home on Wheeler Road in Dover at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.
DOVER, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
147K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy