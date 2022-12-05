Read full article on original website
Amazon helps Metro develop affordable housing at North Bethesda station
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Affordable housing will soon become available at the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro Station in North Bethesda. Leaders from Amazon Housing Equity Fund and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) gathered at the station Wednesday morning for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Strathmore Square joint development project.
Traffic Alert: US-Africa Leaders Summit closes DC streets, Metro station
WASHINGTON (7News) — The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit is affecting D.C. traffic over the next 10 days, beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 7 through Saturday, Dec. 17, officials said. There will be numerous impacts on vehicular traffic, pedestrians, parking and public transportation in the area of the Washington Convention Center (WCC).
Classes delayed at UMD College Park due to 'significant' power outage: Officials
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (7News) — Power has been restored at the University of Maryland College Park on Thursday after a "significant" power outage, according to the University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD). Classes and normal operations will begin at 9:30 a.m., officials said. Pepco was working to restore power...
Gov. Youngkin announces end to COVID-19-related fines, penalties in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Youngkin issued an Executive Order on Tuesday directing enforcement agencies, boards, and commissions to report all fines, fees, and suspensions related to the COVID-19 shutdown violations. Youngkin also announced he will direct agencies to halt further collection and enforcement action in his upcoming budget...
DC Weather: Temps stay mild Thursday with afternoon highs in mid-50s
WASHINGTON (7News) — Skies will remain mostly cloudy through this evening. A weak storm system over the Ohio River Valley could bring an isolated shower to area after 9 p.m. Temperatures will remain warmer than average today. The morning sunshine brought upper 50s to the area before the lunch hour.
'Ever Forward' pilot has license suspended after grounding ship in Chesapeake Bay
PASADENA, Md. (7News) — The operating license of the "Ever Forward" pilot who helped guide the container ship into the muddy bottom of the Chesapeake Bay this past spring has been suspended, according to the Maryland Department of Labor. The ship was finally freed in mid-April, more than a...
DC Weather: Scattered showers on Tuesday with temps around 50 degrees
WASHINGTON (7News) — Grab the umbrella and a warm jacket when you head out the door on Tuesday. First Alert Weather is tracking our next weather maker that will bring scattered showers to the area through the Tuesday morning commute. There will be a lull in the precipitation midday before another round of rain moves in during the mid and late afternoon hours. High temperatures will be similar to yesterday around 50 degrees. Overall, it will be a damp and dreary day.
DC Council moves to make Metrobus free in the District; busiest routes to run 24 hours
WASHINGTON (7News) — During a marathon city council session Tuesday, D.C. Councilmembers unanimously voted in favor of a bill that would make hopping on a Metrobus in D.C. free. The bill would also provide money to improve bus infrastructure in underserved parts of the city, and would make a...
Arlington pedestrian bridge temporarily closes after failed inspection
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The pedestrian bridge connecting North Fairfax Drive to Fort Myer Drive over Arlington Boulevard is being temporarily closed following an inspection on Friday, Arlington County Government announced. The inspection showed that some parts of the bridge were deteriorating which caused county officials to close it,...
DC councilmembers unanimously advance measure for free Metrobus service
WASHINGTON (7News) — Big decisions are on the table regarding Metrobus fares. D.C. leaders voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a measure to make Metrobuses free for all residents. The legislation would also expand overnight bus service on the 12 most-used bus routes so riders can catch a bus 24...
Only 2 of Maryland's 5 casinos see revenue increases compared to November 2021
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More than half of the casinos in Maryland saw decreases in revenue compared to November of 2021, according to the State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. Combined, the casinos brought in $3,007,875, an increase of 1.9% compared to November of last year, according to the agency's news release.
Fairfax Co. to install speed cameras in 9 school zones, construction zone in early 2023
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Cameras will soon watch for speeding drivers in nine school zones and one construction zone in Fairfax County in early 2023. The county announced a new pilot program aimed at slowing down drivers and improving safety. During their Tuesday meeting, the Fairfax County Board...
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash in Gaithersburg, Md.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Monday night released its preliminary report on the small plane that crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg, Maryland near the Montgomery County Airpark (GAI) and injured two on Nov. 27. The plane struck and severed lines on...
Woman, 2 DCPS students shot at Benning Road Metro station in DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people were shot, including two D.C. Public Schools students, on the platform at the Benning Road Metro Station in D.C. after a physical altercation on Thursday morning, according to Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD). The shooting happened at 4500 Benning Road Northeast at approximately 9...
Dozens of prisoners on hunger strike over food portions, health concerns in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An advocacy group shared a list with our sister station KSNV of the issues some prisoners participating in a hunger strike at a maximum-security prison want to change with the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC). Return Strong, a group that includes family and friends of...
Partial collapse at fire in unoccupied business in southwest Baltimore; no injuries
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The interior of a building partially collapsed while firefighters were inside an unoccupied business fighting a fire in southwest Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Fire officials. No firefighters were injured, according to Baltimore City Fire Spokesperson Blair Adams. Adams said the initial call indicated that there...
PHOTOS | 'Paddle The DMV' group spreads holiday cheer along the Potomac River
WASHINGTON (7News) — This weekend, the North Pole came to the Potomac River!. At least 30 people in a paddleboarding group, "Paddle The DMV," dressed up in festive costumes and circled Theodore Roosevelt Island spreading holiday cheer to D.C. The group is sponsored by local realtor Lindsay Underwood, "Santa's...
Mayor Bowser asks National Guard to help control traffic for US-Africa Leaders Summit
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked for assistance from the National Guard to control traffic for the upcoming U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in the District. The event which began Wednesday and will run through Dec. 17, is expected to make a significant impact on vehicular traffic, pedestrians,...
'Grinch' steals 6 Christmas trees from Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department lot: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — It seems like an act worthy of the Grinch himself -- someone stole six Christmas trees from the Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, police said. At approximately 2:55 p.m., Takoma Park police responded to the 200 block of Ethan Allen Avenue for...
