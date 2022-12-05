ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon helps Metro develop affordable housing at North Bethesda station

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Affordable housing will soon become available at the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro Station in North Bethesda. Leaders from Amazon Housing Equity Fund and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) gathered at the station Wednesday morning for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Strathmore Square joint development project.
Traffic Alert: US-Africa Leaders Summit closes DC streets, Metro station

WASHINGTON (7News) — The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit is affecting D.C. traffic over the next 10 days, beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 7 through Saturday, Dec. 17, officials said. There will be numerous impacts on vehicular traffic, pedestrians, parking and public transportation in the area of the Washington Convention Center (WCC).
Gov. Youngkin announces end to COVID-19-related fines, penalties in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Youngkin issued an Executive Order on Tuesday directing enforcement agencies, boards, and commissions to report all fines, fees, and suspensions related to the COVID-19 shutdown violations. Youngkin also announced he will direct agencies to halt further collection and enforcement action in his upcoming budget...
DC Weather: Temps stay mild Thursday with afternoon highs in mid-50s

WASHINGTON (7News) — Skies will remain mostly cloudy through this evening. A weak storm system over the Ohio River Valley could bring an isolated shower to area after 9 p.m. Temperatures will remain warmer than average today. The morning sunshine brought upper 50s to the area before the lunch hour.
DC Weather: Scattered showers on Tuesday with temps around 50 degrees

WASHINGTON (7News) — Grab the umbrella and a warm jacket when you head out the door on Tuesday. First Alert Weather is tracking our next weather maker that will bring scattered showers to the area through the Tuesday morning commute. There will be a lull in the precipitation midday before another round of rain moves in during the mid and late afternoon hours. High temperatures will be similar to yesterday around 50 degrees. Overall, it will be a damp and dreary day.
Arlington pedestrian bridge temporarily closes after failed inspection

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The pedestrian bridge connecting North Fairfax Drive to Fort Myer Drive over Arlington Boulevard is being temporarily closed following an inspection on Friday, Arlington County Government announced. The inspection showed that some parts of the bridge were deteriorating which caused county officials to close it,...
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash in Gaithersburg, Md.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Monday night released its preliminary report on the small plane that crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg, Maryland near the Montgomery County Airpark (GAI) and injured two on Nov. 27. The plane struck and severed lines on...
Woman, 2 DCPS students shot at Benning Road Metro station in DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people were shot, including two D.C. Public Schools students, on the platform at the Benning Road Metro Station in D.C. after a physical altercation on Thursday morning, according to Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD). The shooting happened at 4500 Benning Road Northeast at approximately 9...
