Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s
As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism
Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
National Geographic Reveals 25 Amazing Places To Travel In 2023
National Geographic has unveiled its annual list of the 25 inspiring destinations for 2023. Nat Geo’s “Best of the World,” is themed around five categories: Family, Adventure, Culture, Nature, and new this year, Community. “We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore...
Need a vacation? These were the most popular travel destinations in 2022
If you are trying to figure out where to book your next vacation, ForwardKeys has announced the top visited global destinations of 2022. The travel data company analyzed destinations, based not on the total number of passengers, but on the amount tourism has grown since 2019 — prior to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when tourism was at similar levels.
Woman's Scary Story Is a Stern Warning for Solo Female Travelers
You always have to be vigilant when traveling alone.
A New Sandals Resort Is Opening In The Caribbean Next Spring — Here’s Where
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Reservations can now be made for Sandals resort in Jamaica. The long-wished-for return of Sandals Dunn’s River is May 24, 2023. The opening marks the introduction of this adults-only resort in the all-inclusive company.
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
U.S. Destinations Almost as Captivating as New Zealand
Although lots of locations throughout the world are stunning, no place embodies natural wonder quite as well as New Zealand. One of the more stunning and unique hideaways in New Zealand can be found at The Shack, nestled within the Cloudy Bay Vineyards estate in the Wairau Valley in Marlborough. While most people know Cloudy Bay for its world-famous Sauvignon Blanc, its land is also home to this four-bedroom oasis. Surrounded by vineyards, and luxuriously furnished with pieces designed by local artisans to reflect the surrounding beauty of the region, The Shack offers a chance to relax, reset, and enjoy the wonders of NZ nature. While an escape to this exact location would be a dream, there are some stateside locations that will help satisfy your wanderlust until you’re able to make it around the world. We’ve highlighted some natural wonders that can be found across the United States: From a desert oasis in Palm Beach to an architectural masterpiece in Telluride, there are amazing options that feature architecture almost as impressive as their natural backdrops.
Only one U.S. City Made The Top Travel Destinations List in 2022
While the high cost of plane tickets has curtailed some people's plans to travel over the holidays, demand is also not going down as many finally take the trips they put off during the pandemic. There have been studies that showed the anticipation of and planning process for a holiday...
Goodbye to the 11am kick-out? Why hotels are axing traditional check-in times
It’s pretty odd, when you think about it. You arrive in a city first thing, following a lengthy overnight flight and plenty of airport wrangling, hefty suitcase in tow. And yet you can’t flop down in a comfy space for another seven hours. Best case scenario your room might be ready an hour or two earlier than the practically iron-clad 3pm; worst case you’ll end up lugging it over cobblestones and up steps, trying to find a cafe to while away a few hours. Meanwhile, you’re haemorrhaging sightseeing time.The trad 3pm check-in and 11am or 12pm check-out, rigidly imposed at...
Hidden Gems: Most Underrated Tourist Attractions in the U.S.
When you take your kids on vacation, they’ll probably want to go to a popular theme park. But theme parks have gotten more expensive these days and the more you spend, the more you expect, which could set you up for disappointment. In a study by tourism site HawaiianIslands.com,...
Traveler Shares 8 Warmest Places To Visit in December
Perfect for those who could use a break from the winter chill!
I plan bucket-list trips for a living. Here are 4 mistakes I see travelers make when booking their own vacations.
I'm a professional trip planner who builds itineraries for solo travelers around the world. A lot of people planning their own trips make the same mistakes, like leaving no space for downtime. Some stick to the highlight reel and miss out on destinations' local cultures and communities. As an adventure...
Orlando named the most overrated and disappointing city in the world for tourists
O-Town labeled a global hotspot for disappointed tourists
I've been to Margaritaville's cruise, hotel, and RV resorts — now I see why the fun Jimmy Buffett branding has made it such a popular hospitality company
Margaritaville's hospitality concepts aren't the typical unexciting hotels or RV resorts. Instead, they're tropical getaway with reminders of Buffett.
An Idyllic Cruise in the Greek Islands
The eight-day Idyllic Aegean cruise among the Greek islands includes a moon-like landscape, archeological wonders, adventure rides, sea kayaking, snorkeling, amazing scenery, and fabulous food and wine. Travel writer Peggy Sijswerda takes us there. I never thought I would walk on the moon, but here I am strolling with Peter...
The Biggest Wellness Travel Trends of 2023, From Sound Baths in the Maldives to Recovery Lounges in Napa Valley
Going on vacation used to be an excuse to leave our diet and workout routines at home. These days, we plan trips rooted in relaxation, but also self-improvement and wellbeing. Wellness travel has become one of the industry’s fastest growing sectors, and hotels and resorts are taking note: It's no longer just med spas that are weaving diagnostics and medical-grade treatments into therapy offerings—at the newly opened Aman New York, for instance, you can get a cognitive health scan by day, and dine on stellar Italian food and catch a show at the hotel’s jazz club at night.
Four SC Islands Were Named the “Best Island Getaways” in the United States
Four islands in SC were named the "Best Island Getaways in the United States".Kiawah Islands Getaways. There are a plethora of beautiful islands here in the United States and many individuals as well as families visit them every year for an opportunity to unwind and detach from reality for a few days. A major national publication just recently released a list of "The 30 Most Magical Island Getaways in the United States" and four islands in South Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which SC islands made the cut and what makes them popular tourist destinations!
Family Cruises: 5 Things to Do on your next Cruise
Family vacations are a chance to make memories, discover new destinations and spend some rare and precious time together. With any luck you’ll still be reminiscing about that breathtaking ocean view, that charming waiter, or that mouthwatering lemon sorbet for years to come. But family vacations can present their...
