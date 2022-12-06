Read full article on original website
Related
vandaliaradio.com
Statement from Senator Plummer on Proposed “Assault Weapon” Ban
Springfield, IL- State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) released the following statement regarding HB5855:. “The 2nd Amendment is a cornerstone of our freedoms. If the majority party of Illinois made half the effort going after violent criminals and supporting our law enforcement that they do badgering and threatening law-abiding gun owners, all Illinois communities would be much safer and more livable. Of course, this is Springfield and, rather than pursuing effective policies to benefit all Illinoisans, there are some people here who have made a career out of virtue-signaling and advocating for the passage of clearly unconstitutional laws. Here we go again.”
977wmoi.com
Illinois State Rifle Association Criticizes Proposed Gun Control Measures
Illinois lawmakers and firearm advocacy groups are speaking out against legislation that they say will infringe upon Illinoisans’ Second Amendment rights. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, aims to prohibit individuals from purchasing semi-automatic weapons in Illinois. It also increases the length of restraining orders and sets up age restrictions for applying for a Firearm Owner’s Identification card.
Gun rights groups plan lawsuits if Illinois lawmakers pass new restrictions
(The Center Square) – As lawmakers contemplate a proposal to outlaw the sale of semi-automatic weapons and magazines of 10 rounds or more, the governor is bracing for expected lawsuits. Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on banning the sale of certain types of guns like AR-15 rifles. A measure doing that was filed last week. State Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, filed House Bill 5855 that would ban future sales of semi-automatic...
Governor Pritzker signs law changing SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The bill amending the controversial SAFE-T Act that passed both chambers of the legislature last week will now become a law. Governor Pritzker signed the bill into law without media present on Tuesday. The bill narrowly passed with only Democratic support at the end of veto session. “I’m pleased that the […]
Illinois Lawmakers Seek to Ban Assault Weapons with HB 5855. Here's What It Does
Illinois lawmakers are looking to potentially ban the sale and ownership of assault weapons in the state with the wide-ranging “Protect Illinois Communities Act,” otherwise known as HB 5855. Currently, seven states have laws on the books that ban assault weapons in at least some capacity, including California,...
freedom929.com
TUESDAY’S HEADLINES (12/6/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) There are now 63 counties at elevated levels of COVID-19, up from 46 counties last week, and the number includes 12 counties at the high level. Illinois Department of Public Health officials say the increase in COVID-19 cases is also in conjunction with a hike in the flu and the respiratory illness, RSV, which mostly affects young children and infants. Health officials continue to say vaccination is the key to ending the pandemic and to avoiding the flu. At last check, statewide hospitals are running out of beds and in some cases are setting up special wings for adults and children affected.
Two payments coming from the state of Illinois
counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
Free underwear for 'all committed persons who menstruate' passes Illinois statehouse
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for "all committed persons who menstruate" at no cost to the inmate.
Pritzker opens door for cannabis delivery in Illinois while touring 1st 'social equity' dispensary
Want your weed delivered like pizza? Pritzker says he's open to the idea.
This May Be Illinois’ Most Bizarre News Story Of The Year
(I was going through some files that I've kept on some of the weirder things that have taken place in 2022 here in the state of Illinois when I stumbled upon this little gem from over the summer):. In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's...
Why Missouri marijuana users will still need a card to buy Dec. 8
Missouri Amendment 3 legalizes marijuana use for adults 21 and up starting Dec. 8, but some adults can't go into a dispensary and buy it yet.
977wmoi.com
Iowa Named Tenth-Least Vulnerable State To Identity Theft, Fraud
Iowa is one of the states least vulnerable to identity theft and fraud. That’s according to WalletHub, which ranks Iowa tenth-from-the-bottom on its list of states most vulnerable to fraud. WalletHub says Iowa has the fourth-fewest identity theft complaints per capita and the third-fewest fraud complaints. WalletHub says the state most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud is Washington, DC and the least vulnerable state is Montana.
Hey Illinois, There’s a New $1400 Stimulus Check Going Out to 9 Million Homes
There's a new $1400 Stimulus Check that will go out to nine million homes across America, $2800 for couples. IRSGOV. New year, new bills...There will me 9 million Americans that will receive a stimulus check of $1400, so this might help things out a bit!. So here's the deal, the...
advantagenews.com
Fentanyl deaths increasing in Illinois
State lawmakers and advocates are pushing for more awareness and resources to address the dangers of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent and can harm someone just by the touch. The precursors for the drug has origins in China and has been found to be trafficked across the United State's southern border with Mexico.
wmay.com
Satanic Temple Display Returns To Illinois Statehouse
Another holiday tradition, of sorts, is back on display at the Illinois State Capitol. The Satanic Temple has once again put up a display in the rotunda, alongside a Nativity scene and a Jewish menorah. Also next to the display is a sign put up by state officials reminding the public that because the Statehouse is a public place, the state cannot legally exclude one group while allowing other religious displays.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois representative files bill to ban semi-automatic rifles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After a mass shooting earlier this year, one state legislator is trying to ban the sale of some guns in the state. Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield) filed a bill that would ban sales of semi-automatic rifles and magazines that hold over 10 rounds. It additionally would raise the age of most gun ownership in the state to 21, with exceptions for members of the National Guard.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Marion County during November. These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
KFVS12
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
QUINCY (WGEM) - A new law that is set to take effect on Jan. 1 will require your next smoke alarm purchase to be one that features a 10-year sealed battery. This pertains to any new installation after the new year, and if your current smoke alarm has not malfunctioned or exceeded its 10-year life there is no need to replace it just yet.
wjol.com
Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Cases Up In Illinois
The number of counties in Illinois with elevated levels of COVID-19 cases is on the rise. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 63 counties in the state at an elevated Community Level for the virus as of November 18th. That is up from 46 counties the previous week. Will County is listed as low level as well as Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties, but DuPage County is listed as medium level. Chicago and Cook County remain in the Medium COVID-19 Community Level.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols as Part of the Click it or Ticket Campaign
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Macon County during December. These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities:. Driving Under the Influence...
Comments / 1