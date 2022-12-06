ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Emporia gazette.com

Chase County Schools asks parents to help slow spread of illness

An uptick absences has USD 284 Chase County Schools asking parents to help slow the spread of illness. “After monitoring the absentee list over the last few weeks, it seems as though we have a large uptick in illness-related absences, especially after the long holiday break,” the district said in a post to social media. “We are working to help slow the spread through disinfection, promoting good hygiene practices, and frequent cleaning.”
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Newton seeking members for LEAP

NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton is taking applications for its Law Enforcement Advisory Panel. The volunteer board’s purpose is to advise in policy development, education, community outreach, and communications related to bias-based policing; and to receive, review, and provide feedback to the Chief of Police on complaints related to bias-based policing.
NEWTON, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants

WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Area fire departments say they can use more volunteers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area fire departments are looking for a few good men and women who are willing to volunteer their services to help their communities as firefighters and emergency medical technicians. Jon Taylor, who’s chief of the Eskridge Fire Department in Wabaunsee County, said it’s “getting harder and...
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

One woman to Newman Regional Health after entrapment call at Emporia’s Thermal Ceramics

Emporia Fire took one woman to Newman Regional Health after a reported entrapment at a local business early Wednesday. EMS crews responded to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver, shortly before 6 am. The woman was removed from her situation soon after the initial call. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says the department’s involvement was limited to taking the woman to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Geary Co. reduces speed limit on Junction City road

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The speed limit for one road on the outskirts of Junction City has been reduced by 5 mph. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the Geary Co. Public Works Dept., and the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the speed limit on Ritter Rd.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
kmuw.org

More homeless people in Sedgwick County are dying due to fentanyl poisoning

Homelsessness has changed over the past ten years, says Officer Nate Schwiethale with the Wichita Police’s Homeless Outreach Team. When Schwiethale started on the team, he mostly encountered people he says were alcoholics or mentally ill. But now, addiction to meth and other opioids – often laced with fentanyl – have gripped the community.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Woodman Elementary staff member attacked by teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Woodman Elementary staff member suffered minor injuries after being shocked by a stun gun-like object at the school by a 13-year-old girl Monday morning. According to law enforcement, a mother was dropping kids off at the school’s main entrance when she began arguing with her...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Staff member injured in confrontation at Wichita school

A staff member had minor injuries after a confrontation with a teenage girl at a Wichita elementary school Monday morning. Police said a mother was dropping off children at the main entrance for Woodman Elementary School when she got into an argument with her 13-year-old daughter. A staff member stepped in and the daughter then brought out a stun-gun type of device and shocked the staff member. The staff member had some scratches but did not need medical treatment.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Vandal causes extensive damage at Wichita business

The district canceled classes Wednesday following online threats connected to inappropriate comments made at a basketball game with Topeka High School.
WICHITA, KS

