Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional Talking About Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’

Photo by: NBC / Contributor

As Blake Shelton gets ready to enter his final season on “The Voice,” those in his corner are having a tough time imagining him leaving. As for his wife, Gwen Stefani, she’s having a challenging time imagining being on the show without her husband by her side.

“It’s just been a really amazing season, too short,” she recently revealed about coaching alongside Shelton for the final time. “It’s mine and Blake’s last season … I can’t even get the words out of my mouth ’cause it sucks.”

Her comments on Shelton come as the singing competition recently named its Top 8 on Monday night.

“I never in my lifetime would’ve pictured me doing something like this, and it’s been one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” she added about getting to go to work with her husband. She added: “I love being a coach… I love watching the contestants grow… I love having an impact. It’s super inspiring for me. And then, on top of it, I meet my best friend here, that’s gonna be forever mine.”

After the two married in July 2021, Stefani later returned to the show for Season 22 as her first season back as Shelton’s wife. However, earlier in 2022, Shelton announced that next season he would retire from “The Voice.”

During Monday’s show, the couple shared an emotional moment during the Top 8 reveal when Blake Shelton watched Bryce Leatherwood’s performance of Justin Moore’s “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.”

“It really moved me to see Blake get up and get so excited,” Stefani said about Shelton’s reaction to the incredible performance. “You’re so authentic and classical and old school and everything you want to see in a country artist… You have this crazy sort of star quality and stage presence, and I think America can see that.”

Shelton also agreed with Stefani, saying Leatherwood just sealed his place in next week’s season 22 finale as a finalist.

“You just engaged the army of country music fans that watch this show,” Shelton said. “That is the performance and you’re the kind of guy they want to represent them on this show.”

Although Shelton may think he’ll add another notch in his belt for getting another win this season, it’s not over yet.

Before the debut of Season 22, fellow coach John Legend admitted that “everybody’s got really good team members” this season, creating some “tough” competition.

Even Stefani wants to make sure her husband doesn’t get yet another W. “Blake’s losing this season,” she teased, with Legend agreeing, “He’s going to lose.”

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.