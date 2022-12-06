ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional Talking About Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQZFa_0jZ48m2T00
Photo by: NBC / Contributor

As Blake Shelton gets ready to enter his final season on “The Voice,” those in his corner are having a tough time imagining him leaving. As for his wife, Gwen Stefani, she’s having a challenging time imagining being on the show without her husband by her side.

“It’s just been a really amazing season, too short,” she recently revealed about coaching alongside Shelton for the final time. “It’s mine and Blake’s last season … I can’t even get the words out of my mouth ’cause it sucks.”

Her comments on Shelton come as the singing competition recently named its Top 8 on Monday night.

“I never in my lifetime would’ve pictured me doing something like this, and it’s been one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” she added about getting to go to work with her husband. She added: “I love being a coach… I love watching the contestants grow… I love having an impact. It’s super inspiring for me. And then, on top of it, I meet my best friend here, that’s gonna be forever mine.”

Blake Shelton gets emotional after contestant performs country ballad

After the two married in July 2021, Stefani later returned to the show for Season 22 as her first season back as Shelton’s wife. However, earlier in 2022, Shelton announced that next season he would retire from “The Voice.”

During Monday’s show, the couple shared an emotional moment during the Top 8 reveal when Blake Shelton watched Bryce Leatherwood’s performance of Justin Moore’s “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.”

“It really moved me to see Blake get up and get so excited,” Stefani said about Shelton’s reaction to the incredible performance. “You’re so authentic and classical and old school and everything you want to see in a country artist… You have this crazy sort of star quality and stage presence, and I think America can see that.”

Shelton also agreed with Stefani, saying Leatherwood just sealed his place in next week’s season 22 finale as a finalist.

“You just engaged the army of country music fans that watch this show,” Shelton said. “That is the performance and you’re the kind of guy they want to represent them on this show.”

Although Shelton may think he’ll add another notch in his belt for getting another win this season, it’s not over yet.

Before the debut of Season 22, fellow coach John Legend admitted that “everybody’s got really good team members” this season, creating some “tough” competition.

Even Stefani wants to make sure her husband doesn’t get yet another W. “Blake’s losing this season,” she teased, with Legend agreeing, “He’s going to lose.”

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Announces Death of Her & Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Beloved Dog

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, “CSI: Miami” star Rex Linn, are sharing heartbreaking news this weekend. The pair announced that their dog passed away. On Friday, the country music icon posted on social media to give fans the sad update. “If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular “Angel delivered” life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Posts Emotional Tribute After Brad William Henke’s ‘Shocking’ Death

Fans were shocked this week to learn that Brad William Henke passed away unexpectedly at the age of 56. Henke gained fame first as a player for the National Football League however, he later decided to move into acting. Among Henke’s many roles is a turn on the hit Showtime series Dexter and the Netflix hit, Orange Is The New Black. Now, one of Henke’s fellow actors, longtime Blue Bloods actress, and Sex and the City alum Bridget Moynahan is responding to the tragic news. Sharing an emotional tribute to Henke on her Instagram page.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Chuck Norris Honors Late ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Costar With Emotional Tribute

Chuck Norris headed over to social media to offer up an emotional tribute to his late co-star, Clarence Gilyard. Norris and Gilyard worked together on Walker, Texas Ranger. Gilyard died on Monday after a lengthy illness. He was 66 years old. On the show, Gilyard played James “Jimmy” Trivette opposite Norris’ Ranger Cordell Walker. Both Norris and Gilyard worked together for nearly 200 episodes. On the show, Trivette had his focus on the tech world while Walker went old-school and by the book.
TEXAS STATE
talentrecap.com

John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident

The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!

Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her

I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

603K+
Followers
68K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy