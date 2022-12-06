ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO arrests 18, seizes $5.7 million in illegal drugs from undercover operation

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 18 people in connection with an undercover operation that lasted almost a year. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly announced in a press conference on Dec. 8 that an 11-month long undercover narcotics operation resulted in 35 named suspects, 18 of which were arrested. The investigation began in January and resulted in 24 search warrants, the seizure of $5.7 million in illegal drugs, several firearms and thousands of dollars in cash. The press conference took place early Thursday afternoon at the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center off of State Road 100.
palmcoastobserver.com

18-year-old man crashes into a garage, leaves the scene

A driver crashed into a garage in the first block of Barrister Lane in Palm Coast on Sunday Dec. 4. The driver of the Dodge pickup truck drove into the support beam of a home’s garage just after 3:30 a.m. According to the charging affidavit, the 18-year-old driver was intoxicated and initially fled the scene of the crash.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Help Palm Coast Fire Department keep the wreaths green by preventing fires

Palm Coast Fire Department Public Information Officer. The holiday season is underway, and the Palm Coast Fire Department is asking everyone to help keep the wreaths green at the city's fire stations by preventing fires. Project Green Wreath is a fire prevention program that runs through the month of December....
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Registration opens for ‘Holiday Light Fight’ home decorating contest

The city of Palm Coast is about to get merry and bright as the city kicks off its third annual "Holiday Light Fight" home decorating contest. Break out all of your lights, garland, inflatable snowmen, and more for the Holiday Light Fight ... and don't be fragile with the festiveness! Everyone in Palm Coast is invited to decorate their houses in fun and unique ways for the holiday season.
PALM COAST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy