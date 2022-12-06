Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO arrests 18, seizes $5.7 million in illegal drugs from undercover operation
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 18 people in connection with an undercover operation that lasted almost a year. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly announced in a press conference on Dec. 8 that an 11-month long undercover narcotics operation resulted in 35 named suspects, 18 of which were arrested. The investigation began in January and resulted in 24 search warrants, the seizure of $5.7 million in illegal drugs, several firearms and thousands of dollars in cash. The press conference took place early Thursday afternoon at the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center off of State Road 100.
palmcoastobserver.com
18-year-old man crashes into a garage, leaves the scene
A driver crashed into a garage in the first block of Barrister Lane in Palm Coast on Sunday Dec. 4. The driver of the Dodge pickup truck drove into the support beam of a home’s garage just after 3:30 a.m. According to the charging affidavit, the 18-year-old driver was intoxicated and initially fled the scene of the crash.
palmcoastobserver.com
Bonnie J. Setzekorn, 92, of Palm Coast, passed away on November 25, 2022 at Advent Health in Palm Coast.
Bonnie J. Setzekorn, 92, of Palm Coast, passed away on November 25, 2022 at Advent Health in Palm Coast. She spent her early adulthood as an army wife and mother of two children. A memorial will be held Friday December 16, 2022, at 11:00am at the First Baptist Church 6050...
palmcoastobserver.com
Help Palm Coast Fire Department keep the wreaths green by preventing fires
Palm Coast Fire Department Public Information Officer. The holiday season is underway, and the Palm Coast Fire Department is asking everyone to help keep the wreaths green at the city's fire stations by preventing fires. Project Green Wreath is a fire prevention program that runs through the month of December....
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast's annual Starlight Festival comes to Town Center on Dec. 10
The city of Palm Coast is inviting residents to celebrate the holiday season with friends, family, and neighbors at the second annual city of Palm Coast Starlight Festival in Central Park. The event will be held from 4-9 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 10. Like last year, the floats will be...
palmcoastobserver.com
LETTERS: Renner should seek support from all Floridians, not just party base
Renner should seek support from all Floridians, not just party base. The Nov. 24 Observer article about Paul Renner, the new speaker of the Florida House, was just great until the last section on strong families. His inference that Democrats do not believe in God or believe that the USA...
palmcoastobserver.com
Registration opens for ‘Holiday Light Fight’ home decorating contest
The city of Palm Coast is about to get merry and bright as the city kicks off its third annual "Holiday Light Fight" home decorating contest. Break out all of your lights, garland, inflatable snowmen, and more for the Holiday Light Fight ... and don't be fragile with the festiveness! Everyone in Palm Coast is invited to decorate their houses in fun and unique ways for the holiday season.
