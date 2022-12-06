Read full article on original website
Related
Powell man killed in head-on Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A Powell man is dead after crashing head-on with another vehicle in Delaware County Tuesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on US 23 in Orange Township. According to OSHP, 32-year-old Ryan Salvator was driving north...
Driver does not survive head-on collision on U.S. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died after a head-on collision Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 23 in Orange Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near mile post 0, close to the Franklin County and Delaware County border. At around 8:30 a.m. Ryan Salvator, 32 of Powell, was heading northbound […]
sciotopost.com
Leasure Indicted on Trafficking/Possession of Drugs in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A woman who has been arrested several times for trafficking and possession of drugs was indicted this week. Elisa Leasure, 49 of Circleville was indicted this week on almost a dozen charges of dealing with drugs. Throughout the summer and fall, Leasure has had several run-ins with the local Circleville Police department that included a search warrant at one of her homes.
Delaware Gazette
Genoa Twp. recognized by MORPC
WESTERVILLE — Genoa is the only township in Delaware County to be designated silver status by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission. MORPC made the announcement on Facebook on Nov. 29. “Sustainable2050 Member Spotlight: Genoa Township has earned silver status for their sustainability efforts,” the post said. “Projects include planting...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Pike County
Waverly – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred on SR 104 south of the village of Waverly corporation limits in Pike County. An approximately 1:19 am a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup, was traveling northbound on SR 104...
WHIZ
Two Charged After Lengthy Investigation
Two Coshocton County residents are in trouble with law after a four month investigation. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Kenneth Humphrey II and 35-year-old Shane D. Phillips were charged Thursday with tampering with evidence, a 3rd degree felony. The Sheriff’s Office said December 6, the two suspects...
Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
Two people shot on Noe Bixby Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was […]
Two women advance in Springfield police chief search
for the police chief position. We’re pleased to have had such a robust pool of candidates
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Loves/Hardys Truck Stop Opens on US-33
LANCASTER – If you have ever traveled 188 to Lancaster from Circleville there is a lot of farmland to see but not much of anything else, including gas stations if you needed it, now Loves is making a change to that. Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel...
WHIZ
Coshocton woman facing drug charges
COSHOCTON, Ohio–A Coshocton woman is facing drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that 42-year-old Jessica M. Cappello was formally charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a 3rd degree felony. On December 7th , at approximately 2:58 P.M., the...
Man accused of targeting Columbus’ Anheuser-Busch plant pleads guilty
See an earlier report on James Meade II in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of threatening to crash a plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant on the North Side pleaded guilty Thursday. James Meade II reached a deal with prosecutors where he pleaded guilty to one count of inciting to violence, […]
Urbana Citizen
Victim in fatal crash identified
A fatal crash Tuesday morning on Clark Road took the life of Lisa M. Courter, age 57 of Urbana. On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at approximately 10:28 a.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a call of a head-on traffic crash that had just occurred in the 2700 block of Clark Road.
Hardin Sheriff investigating pellet-gun death
KENTON — The death of a Foraker man is being investigated as accidental by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, at around 12:30 p.m., deptuties responded to a Kenton address in responde to a report of an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound. Billy Shears, 45, was transported via ambulance to the Hardin Memorial Hospital where he died.
crawfordcountynow.com
2022 Mansfield Post Award Winners
MANSFIELD—The 2022 Trooper and Dispatcher of the year for the Mansfield Post has been selected. Trooper Jesse Hoffer, 29, and Dispatcher Michael Adams, 45, will be receiving this award recognizing their service in 2022. Fellow employees selected Hoffer on his leadership skills, professional ethics, kind treatment of others, great work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public. Hoffer is a graduate of Lexington High School and then graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy on September 30, 2016. He has been assigned to the Mansfield Post his entire career.
Woman charged with assaulting two others with car, prompting police search
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for community help in searching for a suspect in connection with an assault — both physical and with a car — in northeast Columbus. Latasha Fowler has warrants for two counts of felonious assault, which reportedly occurred July 31 just after 3 a.m. on the […]
richlandsource.com
CareSource donates $1 million to District 5 Area Agency on Aging
ONTARIO – CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has donated $1 million to The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. The gift will provide AAA5 the opportunity to expand the programs that will reach vulnerable individuals of all ages, demographics, and communities within Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot Counties.
Police: Man robs northeast Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an unknown amount of money from a northeast Columbus bank Tuesday. Columbus Police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank on the 5900 block of North Hamilton Road at 11:30 a.m. where he approached the counter. He presented the teller […]
Businesses urged to contact Reynoldsburg police after windows shot out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police are urging businesses and residents in the city to file a report if they were victims of an incident from September. According to a post made Tuesday on the department’s Facebook page, police said 22 victims, including businesses and vehicles, had windows shot out with a pellet gun on […]
Homicide suspect found during Gahanna domestic violence incident
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A domestic violence report in Gahanna led to the arrests of two men — including a fugitive from Michigan. On Monday, officers arrived at a house on Verdin Court with search and arrest warrants for 39-year-old Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, who was charged with domestic violence and assault, according to the Gahanna […]
Comments / 0