Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sheriff Says Hudson Valley Man Tried to Bring Controlled Substance into Jail
It's probably not the wisest of ideas to bring narcotics into a correctional facility. Then again, this genius here allegedly tried to steal from a "shop with a cop" event in Florida recenlty. Sometimes people just aren't thinking. Hudson Valley Man Faces Charges. Offcials say one local man is facing...
Mid-Hudson News Network
First ‘Operation Final Blow’ suspect pleads guilty
GOSHEN – The first of more than 30 defendants in the investigation dubbed “Operation Final Blow” in western Orange County faces 10 to 21 years in state prison when sentenced. District Attorney David Hoovler said Joseph Bruno, 44, of Port Jervis, pled guilty to charges of conspiracy...
Exclusive Chance to Own Your Own Diner in Sullivan County
Is there anything more iconic than a New York diner? Maybe a New York pizzeria. Well, how about both? A combination diner/pizzeria is currently for sale in Sullivan County, NY and it's just received a price reduction. Are you ready to own the New Yorkiest establishment near the Hudson Valley?
Popular Hudson Valley Bar Plans NYE Party For New York Parents
A very popular brewery in the Hudson Valley is hosting a New Year's Eve party for parents that won't be able to stay up until midnight. The Newburgh Brewing Company is hosting its first New Year's Eve party. This event is called a "NYE Party For People with Kids so 5pm is Perfect, Thanks Very Much."
New York Woman Sold ‘Dangerous’ Drugs in Hudson Valley, Police
A "dangerous" Hudson Valley drug dealer was arrested in Dutchess County. On Tuesday, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force announced an arrested following an investigation into "dangerous drug sales" in the county. Alleged Meth and Cocaine Dealer Arrested by Dutchess County Drug Task Force. Alexus Lemmon, 28, was allegedly dealing...
Hyde Park Man Nabbed For Selling Counterfeit Oxy Cut With Fentanyl, Police Say
An area man was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance/fentanyl following a warrant search of his home. The warrant was served in Dutchess County on Friday, Dec. 9 in the town of Hyde Park. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force arrested Jamie H. Velie, age 28, of the...
Here are Popular Places to Buy a Snowmobile
This could be it, the winter I finally breakdown and buy myself an ATV or Snowmobile. Every year I somehow talk myself out of it and regret it the first time it really snows. There really isn't any reason for me to have a snowmobile or an ATV. It's not like I am going to trailer it to the Adirondacks for a weekend of riding. I would however like to have one to use around my neighborhood when we get our first real snow. And an ATV with a small plow would make snow cleanup a lot more fun.
Hudson Valley Man Significantly Damages 3 New York Schools, SO
Police say a Hudson Valley man was drunk and high when he purposely drove into three local school buildings. On Saturday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced a recent investigation is now "closed" following the arrest of an Orange County man. Car Hits School Building In Wallkill, New York. On...
Flying Magazine
Flying to Historic Kingston, New York
Kingston-Ulster Airport (20N) has a 3,100-foot runway, easy parking and a nice FBO. [Credit: Shutterstock]. Flying the busy Hudson River Corridor past New York skyscrapers is a classic mission for general aviation pilots. If you take relatives and friends for rides there, they will never forget the experience. But if,...
Man Charged With Stealing Woman's Purse In Westchester County
Police have charged a suspect with stealing a woman's purse while she was walking on the street in Westchester County.On Friday, Dec. 2, around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery in Mamaroneck at the 100 block of Mamaroneck Avenue after a witness reported that a man had stolen a purse from th…
Holiday Hoopla This Weekend in New Paltz, New York
Many communities around the Hudson Valley are offering holiday celebrations this month. It is practically impossible to list them all. I do have a list of opportunities for you to check in with Santa, but the truth is the big guy is gonna be just about everywhere in the next few weeks.
Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?
Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
Oscar Winner Shocks Hudson Valley, New York Family, Army Veterans
An Academy Award winner gave a Hudson Valley family of seven the surprise of a lifetime. Jennifer Hudson surprised a Hudson Valley family, who are Army veterans, with a dream home makeover. Sullivan County, New York Family Wins Dream Home Makeover. Shomari and Renee Green of Monticello, New York recently...
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
columbiapaper.com
Deputy injured in crash en route to incident in Hudson
HUDSON—A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt in a patrol car crash, November 29 at 9:11 p.m. The deputy, who was not identified in a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf, was driving a patrol car on South Third Street in the city, responding to assist Hudson Police on a “fight in progress” call.
Ulster County Tryst Leads to GMA Anchors Suspension
The tea coming out of the GMA-Anchor-Love-Affair has yet to cool off. One may even say, the tea is still piping hot. If you've been living under a rock the last week or so, let us fill you in. Good Morning America Anchor Affair. Anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes...
Saugerties police arrest man after Stewart’s incident
Police arrested Sifu Sitayotin Jai, 61 on December 9. Jai was allegedly involved in an incident at a local Stewarts in Saugerties where he was harassing customers while drinking out of an open container.
yonkerstimes.com
Bully Hard Gang Member Charged With Murder Of A Minor Victim In Poughkeepsie
Elijah Bermudez, a/k/a “Quiet,” Charged With The Murder of a Minor Victim in the Vicinity of Charles Street in Poughkeepsie on June 20, 2020. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, William Grady, the District Attorney for Dutchess County, and Michael J. Driscoll, the Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced the filing of a superseding Indictment charging ELIJAH BERMUDEZ, a/k/a “Quiet,” with murder in aid of racketeering, the use of a firearm resulting in death, racketeering conspiracy, and illegal possession of ammunition, for the June 20, 2020, murder of a minor victim in the vicinity of Charles Street in Poughkeepsie, New York, in furtherance of BERMUDEZ’s participation in the Bully Hard Hunna Blood (“Bully Hard”) racketeering conspiracy.
The Longest Suspension Bridge in the World Was Once This Hudson Valley Bridge
The bridges that we drive over on our way to work, while traveling or simply to run errands have historic backgrounds. If you're from the Hudson Valley, your ancestors may have even played a role in the production, building and running of the many bridges in our area. Some Of...
Want to be a Jail Custody Officer? Ulster County Eliminates Need to Take Civil Service Exam
If you aren't a good test taker and want to be a jail custody officer we have some good news!. Many of us are very good when it comes to taking any kind of test, personally, I'm one of the worst exam takers in the world! If we have that in common and you would like to give being a jail custody officer a try, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association announced they will allow 12 counties in New York to hire custody officers without requiring applicants to pass a state civil service exam.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0