Saugerties, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

First ‘Operation Final Blow’ suspect pleads guilty

GOSHEN – The first of more than 30 defendants in the investigation dubbed “Operation Final Blow” in western Orange County faces 10 to 21 years in state prison when sentenced. District Attorney David Hoovler said Joseph Bruno, 44, of Port Jervis, pled guilty to charges of conspiracy...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Here are Popular Places to Buy a Snowmobile

This could be it, the winter I finally breakdown and buy myself an ATV or Snowmobile. Every year I somehow talk myself out of it and regret it the first time it really snows. There really isn't any reason for me to have a snowmobile or an ATV. It's not like I am going to trailer it to the Adirondacks for a weekend of riding. I would however like to have one to use around my neighborhood when we get our first real snow. And an ATV with a small plow would make snow cleanup a lot more fun.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Flying Magazine

Flying to Historic Kingston, New York

Kingston-Ulster Airport (20N) has a 3,100-foot runway, easy parking and a nice FBO. [Credit: Shutterstock]. Flying the busy Hudson River Corridor past New York skyscrapers is a classic mission for general aviation pilots. If you take relatives and friends for rides there, they will never forget the experience. But if,...
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Holiday Hoopla This Weekend in New Paltz, New York

Many communities around the Hudson Valley are offering holiday celebrations this month. It is practically impossible to list them all. I do have a list of opportunities for you to check in with Santa, but the truth is the big guy is gonna be just about everywhere in the next few weeks.
NEW PALTZ, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?

Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
TROY, NY
columbiapaper.com

Deputy injured in crash en route to incident in Hudson

HUDSON—A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt in a patrol car crash, November 29 at 9:11 p.m. The deputy, who was not identified in a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf, was driving a patrol car on South Third Street in the city, responding to assist Hudson Police on a “fight in progress” call.
HUDSON, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Bully Hard Gang Member Charged With Murder Of A Minor Victim In Poughkeepsie

Elijah Bermudez, a/k/a “Quiet,” Charged With The Murder of a Minor Victim in the Vicinity of Charles Street in Poughkeepsie on June 20, 2020. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, William Grady, the District Attorney for Dutchess County, and Michael J. Driscoll, the Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced the filing of a superseding Indictment charging ELIJAH BERMUDEZ, a/k/a “Quiet,” with murder in aid of racketeering, the use of a firearm resulting in death, racketeering conspiracy, and illegal possession of ammunition, for the June 20, 2020, murder of a minor victim in the vicinity of Charles Street in Poughkeepsie, New York, in furtherance of BERMUDEZ’s participation in the Bully Hard Hunna Blood (“Bully Hard”) racketeering conspiracy.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Want to be a Jail Custody Officer? Ulster County Eliminates Need to Take Civil Service Exam

If you aren't a good test taker and want to be a jail custody officer we have some good news!. Many of us are very good when it comes to taking any kind of test, personally, I'm one of the worst exam takers in the world! If we have that in common and you would like to give being a jail custody officer a try, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association announced they will allow 12 counties in New York to hire custody officers without requiring applicants to pass a state civil service exam.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
