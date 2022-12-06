ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

MedicalXpress

Private hospitals blamed in Mexico for meningitis outbreak

Prosecutors in northern Mexico blamed private hospitals Monday for contaminated anesthetics that caused a meningitis outbreak that has killed 22 people and sickened at least 71. Prosecutors in northern Durango state said they have issued seven arrest warrants against the owners or directors of four private hospitals where the outbreak...
AOL Corp

Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A chart compares the most common symptoms of each virus

Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
GEORGIA STATE
WebMD

CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant

Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

44 states report high activity amid worsening flu season

The United States is still suffering from a hard spell of the flu so far this year, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. Why it matters: Flu season normally doesn't really ramp up until December and peaks around January or February. But it appears the illness is kicking into high gear early and not slowing down.
WCVB

Hospitals call on president to declare emergency over RSV virus

BOSTON — The Children’s Hospital Association and American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter to President Joe Biden and other federal officials, asking them to declare a national health emergency in light of alarming numbers of RSV and flu cases. Doctors say they’re seeing more cases of the...
BOSTON, MA
FOX8 News

CDC map puts 7 states in worst category for flu activity

(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

US faces shortages of children’s antibiotics and flu drugs amid ‘tripledemic’

America is facing a shortage of four key medications used for common illnesses in children as virus season comes back in full force. Officials have declared a shortage of first-line antibiotics amoxicillin and Augmentin, which are used to treat bacterial infections. Tamiflu, the most common flu medication in the US, and albuterol, an inhaler for asthma and to open airways in the lungs, are also in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
ALABAMA STATE
WAND TV

Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A few hallmarks can help distinguish among the illnesses

(NBC) - Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
GEORGIA STATE
khn.org

After-Effects Of Prolonged Covid Hospitalizations Linger For Patients

Patients sometimes suffer "harrowing" after-effects of treatments given during extended covid ICU stays, Bloomberg says. Meanwhile, a study of young long covid patients finds that symptoms may evolve over time. Forbes reports on a link between long covid and mast cell disease. For weeks on end, Kellie McCarthy fought the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
khn.org

FDA Wants Lasik Eye Surgeons To Warn Patients Of Risks

MSN reports on an FDA investigation into Lasik risks and an initiative to press doctors to warn patients of complications. Some eye surgeons push back, saying the FDA focused only on negative information sharing. Also: supplements and heart patients, marijuana use by drivers, and more. MSN: Lasik Eye Surgery More...
FLORIDA STATE
khn.org

Alabama Agrees To Lift Medicaid ‘Sobriety’ Rule On Hepatitis C Drugs

The Department of Justice announced that it had settled a dispute over Alabama's Medicaid program restriction that would not pay for Hepatitis C medication for beneficiaries who used alcohol or drugs for six months before and during treatment. The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that it has entered into...
ALABAMA STATE
khn.org

Bullying Among Health Care Workers In Spotlight

Fox News covers a recent article from Massachusetts General Hospital on bullying and toxic workplaces in health care. Separately, a study says hospital parking fees are more than an annoyance and can impose a significant burden on patients, particularly those who have to make frequent visits. Some bullies wear white...
ALABAMA STATE
WebMD

Flu, RSV Infecting Children at Staggering Rates

Dec. 1, 2022 – There has been no ebb in the flurry of respiratory illnesses infecting America’s youngest children. More pediatric wards across the country are announcing crises as beds reach capacity, the pediatric death toll jumped significantly in the past week, and sometimes children are being infected with more than one virus at a time.
OREGON STATE

