Highlands Ranch, CO

New bill would ban homeless camps near parks, schools across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Homeless and housing is going to be a major focus as this new legislative session kicks off. The new Republican leader in the State Senate, San Diego Senator Brian Jones, introduced a bill that would ban homeless encampments near sensitive areas like schools and parks across the state.
California reservoirs starting to fill from recent storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A series of cold, wet storms reversed California's annual decline in water levels that begins with the onset of hot and dry weather in the late spring and early summer. California's reservoirs rely on storms in the winter to fill up from rain runoff and melting...
California death row prison inmate dies of natural causes at 69

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — A prison inmate who spent more than 30 years on California's death row for beating to death a woman and her 2-year-old daughter during a burglary died early Wednesday of natural causes, state corrections officials said. Richard Gonzales Samayoa, 69, was found unresponsive in his...
New blood, Big Oil: California Legislature starts special session

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California regulators would cap the profit margin for oil refiners and could fine companies that exceed that limit under a proposal announced Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the latest escalation in his battle with the oil industry over a summer of record gas prices.
Suspect in Club Q shooting charged with 305 counts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in a shooting that killed five people and injured several others at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs is being charged with 305 counts which include first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault in connection to the deadly shooting. Prosecutors said charges have been...
Impressive rain, snow totals to start a wet December with much more on the way

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A very wet weekend drenched the valley and dropped a fresh blanket of Sierra snow across the mountains. The past week saw two separate winter storms striking Northern California. The first system produced impressive rain and snow totals but was outperformed by the second system, especially in terms of valley rain. A nearly continuous stream of precipitation streamed into the region from the southwest on Saturday.
