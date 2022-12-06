Read full article on original website
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland
If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
WBOC
Over $24M in Grant Funding Announced to Aid Maryland Businesses
BALTIMORE (CBS/WBOC) - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced $24.5 million in grants Wednesday for state businesses. The grant funding is provided through an initiative known as Project Restore, which aims to aid in the nation's economic recovery. The $24.5 million, which includes $8.8 million in property assistance grants, and...
Nottingham MD
Eleven Maryland defendants facing federal charges relating to unemployment fraud scheme with more than $1.6 million in losses
BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment adding two new defendants to the nine defendants previously charged in relation to a Maryland and California unemployment insurance fraud scheme. The superseding indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and...
Two lucky Maryland Lottery players spent a combined $50 which resulted in $3 million worth of prizes
mocoshow.com
$50,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo (Currently Unclaimed)
A $50,000-winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Old World Favorites Beer & Wine store located at 3854 International Drive in Silver Spring. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “Congratulations to our new $50,000 third-tier Powerball winner! While no one hit the jackpot in the Monday, Dec. 5...
towsontalisman.com
Wes Moore Elected Governor of Maryland
As all BCPS students know, schools were closed on November 8th for Election Day. Social media was flooded with ads and celebrities encouraging voters to use their voice and vote for their preferred candidate in the Midterm elections. Here in Maryland, the lingering question was who would be our new Governor? Larry Hogan was Maryland’s Governor who served for two full terms. Hogan did not endorse a candidate but was strongly against Republican candidate Dan Cox, referring to him as mentally unstable. Dan’s campaign trail was based on following the Constitution and helping Maryland to the best of his abilities. The Democratic candidate for Governor was Wes Moore, who based his campaign on equal opportunities and reducing childhood poverty. Wes Moore ended up winning the election, making him the third black Governor of Maryland.
WBOC
Delaware Celebrates Family Farms on State's 235th Birthday
LINCOLN, Del. - On Stayton Road in Lincoln, not far from Ellendale, a visitor can almost take a trip back in time. "This parcel here and the parcel next door that I purchased a few years back have been in the family close to 300 years," said Grier Stayton, owner of Stayton Farm.
foxbaltimore.com
Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. December 7 — A colder weekend is coming up with a potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Leading up to the weekend, an unsettled and milder pattern will develop. After a foggy start, Wednesday turns warmer with highs near 60 degrees. Thursday is drier...
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
PhillyBite
Wher Are The Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether you're looking for a place to have brunch with family, a date, or an intimate dinner, there are plenty of great brunch spots in Maryland to choose from. La Malinche in Silver Spring. Whether you are looking for a...
gctalon.org
Changes to the Maryland Drivers Test
The Maryland Vehicle Administration (MVA) announced changes to the drivers test impacting novice drivers hoping to earn licenses effective June 6, 2022. In response to COVID-19, the MVA modified the driver’s skills test in June 2020. New drivers needed to follow social distancing requirements for health and safety, so tests were conducted on a closed course with the licensing agent instructing outside of the car.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
cnsmaryland.org
Almanac predicts Maryland winter forecast as snowy and cold. Do climatologists agree?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a colder, snowier winter than normal in the Atlantic Corridor region, which includes parts of Maryland. Last year, the almanac predicted similar temperature and snow levels, and the year before had predicted higher temperatures and precipitation. Did previous winter seasons in Maryland match...
mocoshow.com
What Places Are Considered Part of “The DMV” ?
A few weeks back we wrote a piece that told “The Story Behind The DMV.” This led to a fun debate on what the area referred to as the DMV is actually made up of. We took all of your thoughts and opinions, threw in some of ours, and put together the map in our featured photo that shows a general opinion of what people think the DMV actually consists of. Below are some notes based on the feedback we received:
Stimulus update: Maryland teachers getting $1,000 Christmas bonus in nine days
Employees at a school district in Maryland can expect some extra pocket cash ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Nottingham MD
Winning $100K lottery ticket sold in Nottingham, $25K tickets sold in Rosedale remain unclaimed
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland Lottery officials say several big winning tickets that were sold recently remain unclaimed. A winning $100,000 FAST PLAY Winfall Doubler ticket was sold on November 30 at Kwik Mart, located at 901-A Middle River Road in Middle River (unclaimed). A winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket was sold...
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: St. Frances Academy finishes No. 1 in final Maryland MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Maryland came to a close over the weekend with 10 state and conference champions crowned. As an independent, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) didn't participate in any of those contests but after going 9-1 against a challenging national schedule, the Panthers earn the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
WBOC
Dewey Commissioners Frustrated with Verizon Resistance in 5G Pole Relocation
DEWEY BEACH, Del. -- Dewey Beach commissioners are still waiting for information from Verizon, as well as completed applications to move five 5G poles from the dunes. This comes after a Nov. 11 virtual commissioners meeting in which town commissioners and consultant James Crane discussed the incomplete applications and lack of detailed information from Verizon.
610KONA
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
