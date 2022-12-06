ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland

If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Over $24M in Grant Funding Announced to Aid Maryland Businesses

BALTIMORE (CBS/WBOC) - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced $24.5 million in grants Wednesday for state businesses. The grant funding is provided through an initiative known as Project Restore, which aims to aid in the nation's economic recovery. The $24.5 million, which includes $8.8 million in property assistance grants, and...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Eleven Maryland defendants facing federal charges relating to unemployment fraud scheme with more than $1.6 million in losses

BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment adding two new defendants to the nine defendants previously charged in relation to a Maryland and California unemployment insurance fraud scheme. The superseding indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

$50,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo (Currently Unclaimed)

A $50,000-winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Old World Favorites Beer & Wine store located at 3854 International Drive in Silver Spring. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “Congratulations to our new $50,000 third-tier Powerball winner! While no one hit the jackpot in the Monday, Dec. 5...
SILVER SPRING, MD
towsontalisman.com

Wes Moore Elected Governor of Maryland

As all BCPS students know, schools were closed on November 8th for Election Day. Social media was flooded with ads and celebrities encouraging voters to use their voice and vote for their preferred candidate in the Midterm elections. Here in Maryland, the lingering question was who would be our new Governor? Larry Hogan was Maryland’s Governor who served for two full terms. Hogan did not endorse a candidate but was strongly against Republican candidate Dan Cox, referring to him as mentally unstable. Dan’s campaign trail was based on following the Constitution and helping Maryland to the best of his abilities. The Democratic candidate for Governor was Wes Moore, who based his campaign on equal opportunities and reducing childhood poverty. Wes Moore ended up winning the election, making him the third black Governor of Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Delaware Celebrates Family Farms on State's 235th Birthday

LINCOLN, Del. - On Stayton Road in Lincoln, not far from Ellendale, a visitor can almost take a trip back in time. "This parcel here and the parcel next door that I purchased a few years back have been in the family close to 300 years," said Grier Stayton, owner of Stayton Farm.
LINCOLN, DE
foxbaltimore.com

Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Wher Are The Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?

MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether you're looking for a place to have brunch with family, a date, or an intimate dinner, there are plenty of great brunch spots in Maryland to choose from. La Malinche in Silver Spring. Whether you are looking for a...
MARYLAND STATE
gctalon.org

Changes to the Maryland Drivers Test

The Maryland Vehicle Administration (MVA) announced changes to the drivers test impacting novice drivers hoping to earn licenses effective June 6, 2022. In response to COVID-19, the MVA modified the driver’s skills test in June 2020. New drivers needed to follow social distancing requirements for health and safety, so tests were conducted on a closed course with the licensing agent instructing outside of the car.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December

NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
DELAWARE STATE
mocoshow.com

What Places Are Considered Part of “The DMV” ?

A few weeks back we wrote a piece that told “The Story Behind The DMV.” This led to a fun debate on what the area referred to as the DMV is actually made up of. We took all of your thoughts and opinions, threw in some of ours, and put together the map in our featured photo that shows a general opinion of what people think the DMV actually consists of. Below are some notes based on the feedback we received:
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Dewey Commissioners Frustrated with Verizon Resistance in 5G Pole Relocation

DEWEY BEACH, Del. -- Dewey Beach commissioners are still waiting for information from Verizon, as well as completed applications to move five 5G poles from the dunes. This comes after a Nov. 11 virtual commissioners meeting in which town commissioners and consultant James Crane discussed the incomplete applications and lack of detailed information from Verizon.
610KONA

See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington

I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
ELLENSBURG, WA

