Remember Kanye West Bought the House Next to Kim Kardashian? She Got It In the Divorce
Kanye West caused a stir among fans when he purchased a home directly next to Kim Kardashian after the two separated — and Kim just got the house after the divorce was settled.
Kim Kardashian Walks Away From Kanye West Divorce With 10 Homes, Airline Miles & More
One day after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settled their divorce, the former is walking away with a slew of things, including 10 homes, her airline miles and all wedding gifts that were given to her personally, Radar reported. The 42-year-old will keep five homes in Hidden Hills, including the one West, 45, bought across the street from her post-divorce, in addition to real estate in Riverside, Calif., three homes in Idaho and a compound in Malibu. The Skims founder will also retain her furniture, artwork and personal property, including clothing, handbags, fur, watches and jewelry. She will also keep...
Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Kim Kardashian’s ‘cold’ home compared to ‘psych ward’
Someone call Martha Stewart back. Fans slammed Kim Kardashian’s home decor skills after she posted the “things at home that make me happy” on Tuesday. The “Kardashians” star, 42, took to Instagram to share several snaps of her home. In one photo, she showed off her bedroom which featured white and gray marble walls. In a second, a huge piece of artwork with a blue dot in the middle on a gray stone wall was photographed. One specific photo even showed what appeared to be her living room, which was decorated with matching chairs and a couch, a throw blanket and a rug....
The Hollywood Gossip
Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: I Never Cheated on You With Chris Paul, You Psycho
It can be hard to keep track of all the crazy things that have been coming out of Kanye West’s mouth lately. West’s praise of actual, literal Nazis and his claims that Adolf Hitler was one of the most important inventors of the 20th century have rightly received the most attention.
Kim Kardashian told North West she was conceived in a blue Balmain dress that Kanye West had specifically requested
Kim Kardashian wore an electric blue Balmain gown the night that she and Kanye West conceived their daughter North West.
Kanye West keeps home across the street, Kim Kardashian gets everything else
It looks like Kanye West is saying his ex-wife can have it all when it comes to their previously shared property. But when it comes to the Hidden Hills, California, home across the street that West — otherwise known as Ye — purchased 10 months after Kardashian filed for divorce, the rapper is not budging. Sources previously told The Post the fallen-from-grace entrepreneur bought that five-bedroom, four-bathroom, $4.5 million home to have easy access to his kids. “It’s just simple logistics so that he is close to his children and has access to them at the drop of a hat,”...
Kim Kardashian steps out in Miami in ‘itty bitty’ top after divorcing troubled rapper
Kim Kardashian’s livin’ single.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian’s PA called Million Dollar Wheels ’79 times’ for customized van
Kim Kardashian is certainly not who we expected to pop up in the new episode of Million Dollar Wheels. However, the reality star’s PA reached out to the show nearly 100 times in desire of a custom minivan. Kim Kardashian has been “a car girl,” for her “whole life”...
buzzfeednews.com
Kim Kardashian Revealed She Reached Out To Kanye West “At The Height” Of Their Feud In Order To Collect His Valuables For Their Kids After Revealing He Often “Gives It All Away”
Kim Kardashian is continuing to shed light on her explosive feud with ex-husband Kanye West. For those who need a quick refresher, the discord between the exes began to erupt publicly in January this year after Ye, as he is now known, began taking aim at Kim — who filed for divorce from him in February 2021 — and her then–new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in a series of Instagram posts.
Care-Free Kim Kardashian Steps Out With Khloé For Art Basel Party As Balenciaga & Kanye West Drama Rages On
What drama? Kim Kardashian may be dealing with the aftermath of Balenciaga's scandal and her ex-husband's outlandish remarks, but any stress she felt wasn't visible, as she looked flawless while enjoying her time at Art Basel. On Thursday, December 1, The Kardashians star almost spilled out of her flimsy bandeau top that showed off her toned waist as she arrived at Miami's Grekko restaurant along with her sister Khloé Kardashian. Kardashian completed her look with blue racer pants, black leather boots and oversized shades.The SKIMS founder's sister also turned heads in a skin-clinging black bodysuit. KANYE WEST ACCUSED OF...
Taking A Stand: Kanye West COVERS UP Balenciaga Logo As Kim Kardashian Sticks By Brand After Teddy Bear Controversy
Talk about making a statement. Kanye West put his words into action when he stepped out in his beloved Balenciaga boots, covering up the logo in wake of the fashion brand's controversial ad campaigns involving kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The Grammy winner-turned-two-time presidential hopeful was spotted stomping around Los Angeles on Sunday in a US flag-inspired puffer jacket and the designer rainboots with an at-home alteration.In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, instead of Balenciaga spelled out on the side, the Donda rapper covered up the logo with black tape and a message reading, "Ye24," a nod to his announcement of his...
Kanye West Appears To Skip Football Party Kim Kardashian Throws For Son Saint's 7th Birthday: Photos
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint West had quite the field day as he celebrated his 7th birthday at the Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday, December 4.The tot's big day was actually on Monday, December 5, which is when the reality star uploaded a multitude of pictures from his sporty party.The sweet snaps showed the 42-year-old and her eldest boy on the field and watching the match from their seats, while in other pics, the young student and his pals — all clad in team jerseys — greeted the Rams' mascot and checked out the coveted Vince Lombardi...
We Finally Know What Happened To That House Kanye West Bought Across The Street From Ex Kim Kardashian
Whatever happened to the house Kanye West bought across the street from Kim Kardashian? We finally have the answer.
‘You have gone too far’: Kanye West suspended from Twitter after posting swastika inside Star of David
Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence by posting a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the suspension on Thursday (1 December), tweeting that he had “tried his best” to persuade the rapper not to share such posts.On Thursday night, West shared the image of the Nazi symbol over the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.He then shared an image of Musk half-naked on a yacht. “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet,” West wrote.“That is fine,” Musk replied...
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Admits That Cole Sprouse Was The Love of Her Life
Selena Gomez spilled the tea on her past crush on Cole Sprouse in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, revealing that despite that, her first kiss was actually with Sprouse’s brother Dylan. The star briefly spoke about her crush on Cole in her new documentary,...
CoinDesk
Kim Kardashian Wins Investor Lawsuit Over EthereumMax
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian won a lawsuit against her and other celebrities over their endorsement of cryptocurrency platform EthereumMax (EMAX) on Tuesday after a judge dismissed the case due to insufficient allegations. The plaintiffs alleged in January they suffered damages after following celebrity endorsements by the likes of Kardashian,...
Julia Fox Revealed Real Reason Behind Dating Kanye West
Julia Fox made new claims about dating Kanye West earlier this year in a post on TikTok Monday, November 21. Amid the accusations that the "Uncut Gems" star dated a "violent misogynist and anti-Semite," she said she did it for Kim Kardashian.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued For $110K After Allegedly Stiffing Yeezy Photographer
Kanye West‘s list of problems continue to grow as the Chicago rapper and producer has now been sued for $110,000 over an unpaid photography bill. Katelyn Mooney, a Brooklyn-based creative director, has filed a lawsuit against Ye’s Yeezy Inc. after he failed to pay her for a last-minute photo shoot back in September.
