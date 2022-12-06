Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Offers All-Conference USA UTEP Transfer OL Jeremiah Byers
The return of Ola Fashanu bolstered Penn State’s offensive line for next season, and there’s a mix of youthful and veteran options for Phil Trautwein’s unit next season. Of course, the coaching staff would like to continue to bolster the unit with high-caliber transfer portal targets. One...
nittanysportsnow.com
247Sports Crystal Ball Predicts Class Of 2023 Four-Star LB Kaveion Keys to Penn State
On Thursday, Kaveion Keys, a four-star linebacker out of Varina High School in Richmond, Virginia, decommited from North Carolina. As a result, 247Sports National Recruiting Analysts Steve Wiltfong and Brian Dohn each put in Crystal Ball predictions for Keys to commit to Penn State. Keys (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) is the...
nittanysportsnow.com
Class of 2024 Four-Star Athlete Ju’Juan Johnson Has Penn State in His Top Seven
Ju’Juan Johnson, a Class of 2024 four-star athlete out of Lafayette, Louisiana, has narrowed his school choice down to seven, and Penn State made the list along with five current and one future Southeastern Conference schools. Penn State is in the running along with Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Tennessee,...
nittanysportsnow.com
247Sports Crystal Ball Predicts Northwestern Commit Mason Robinson Will Flip to Penn State
Penn State’s pipeline of defensive linemen from Maryland with D’Von Ellies, PJ Mustipher, Dani Dennis-Sutton, and Chop Robinson could be getting bigger soon. 247Sports National Recruiting Analysts Steve Wiltfong and Brian Dohn have put Crystal Ball picks for Class of 2023 edge rusher Mason Robinson to flip his commitment from Northwestern to Penn State.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Penn State LB target decommits from North Carolina
Another commit from the 2023 class has de-committed from a Power 5 program. Kaveion Keys, a Varina High School senior linebacker is officially back on the market for any Division-1 school for the 2023 football season. Keys committed to North Carolina on Aug. 29 of this year but has de-committed...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State DE, 4-star prospect via 2021 recruiting class, to enter portal
A 4-star piece of Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class is going to be investigating the transfer portal. The player is Davon Townley, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. During the 2021 recruiting class, Townley was the No. 40 DL nationally and No. 3 player out of Minnesota.
Penn State NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker: Another Lion DL enters
College football’s postseason NCAA Transfer Portal window opened Monday. You can track all of the comings and goings into and out of the Penn State program right here. With every move involving James Franklin’s squad, we will update this story. The most recent news will be posted at the top of the piece. Players will fall into three different categories: those who are on the way in; those who are on the way out; and — if applicable — those who are staying put.
Iowa transfer Terry Roberts reports Penn State offer
Penn State continues to search for cornerback talent in an evolving postseason NCAA transfer portal market. The latest pursuit lands in Big Ten territory, as Iowa transfer Terry Roberts reported a scholarship offer from the Nittany Lions on Wednesday. Nittany Lions cornerbacks coach and defensive recruiting coordinator Terry Smith presented...
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Michigan State
Penn State opens its Big Ten basketball season tonight against Michigan State at the Bryce Jordan Center. Here are five things to know before the game. Tom Izzo has been a college basketball head coach since 1995. Micah Shrewsbwerry has been one since 2021. Izzo is 67 years old. Shrewsberry is 46. Izzo’s Michigan State teams have played in the last 24 NCAA Tournaments. Penn State has been to the Tournament nine times overall, twice in this millennium and zero times since 2011. Izzo is the Dean of Big Ten head basketball coaches, and Shrewsberry is an up-and-comer. Michigan State is established and Penn State is on the rise.
dkpittsburghsports.com
Clifford's NCAA rankings confirm what we've known all along
ALTOONA, Pa. -- We've gone over this for years ... and years ... and have always come back to the same conclusion: Sean Clifford is an average college quarterback -- no more, no less. The eye test has told us that much week in and week out. But sports are...
Onward State
Penn State Wrestling’s Evolving Popularity Sparking Growth Within The Sport
After starting off the season 3-0 with another win over No. 22 Lehigh on Sunday, Penn State wrestling is off to a ridiculously strong start. Despite the start with relatively local teams in the first three duals, the Nittany Lions will now face their first west coast rival of the season in Oregon State.
Penn State portal update: Nittany Lions targeting several transfer wide receivers
Penn State has reason for optimism next year. Left tackle Olu Fashanu, a possible top-10 pick in the NFL draft, is coming back. True freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen totaled 1,771 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground in their debut season. And five-star phenom Drew Allar is set to take the reins at quarterback.
nittanysportsnow.com
A Look at Penn State’s Rose Bowl Game History
Penn State is playing Utah Jan. 2 in the 109th Rose Bowl Game. It will be Penn State’s fifth appearance in “The Granddaddy of Them All.”. Here’s a look at Penn State’s first four Rose Bowl Games and what they meant to the program. PENN STATE...
WILX-TV
MSU An Underdog At Penn State
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team will try to end a two game losing streak when the Spartans play at Penn State at 6:30pm on Wednesday. For the first time since 1997, the Spartans are an underdog in this series, Penn State listed as a four point favorite. The Spartans fell out of the Associated Press poll this week after losses at Notre Dame and home to Northwestern on Sunday.
State College wrestling’s early lead not enough in narrow loss to Shikellamy
The Little Lions collected 6 bonus-point victories.
Racial slurs allegedly thrown during Williamsport basketball game
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents of a local girls’ junior high basketball team say they experienced hate speech during a game last week. Eyewitness News is still working to get more information on what happened and had a concerned parent reach out about the incident. That parent, who asked to remain anonymous, says last […]
State College
Wawa Exploring Potential State College-Area Stores, Could Open by 2025
A popular Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain could make its way to Centre County in the near future. Wawa confirmed to StateCollege.com on Wednesday that it is exploring plans to establish new stores in the State College area. While company spokesperson Lori Bruce declined to confirm specific timelines or locations, it anticipates setting up shop in Centre County as soon as 2025.
WJAC TV
'I was like, what?' Local student receives full scholarship to Ivy League college
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Christmas came early for a Richland Township high school student last week. Sierra Rodgers got the news of a lifetime when she found out she's been accepted to Dartmouth College and will be getting a full ride to the Ivy League institution. The news...
A fitting tribute to a fallen coach
A large crowd, a white out, and powder blue warmups reading “Boughton 77” were on full display last night at Montoursville High School, as the Warriors took the court against Wellsboro in what was the first home sporting event since the passing of head football coach Mike Boughton. After Wellsboro’s lineup was introduced, a short statement was read, followed by a moment of silence. Then Montoursville’s starting lineup was announced, which consisted of five of Boughton’s football players. The heartbreaking night ended in what was probably the most poetically cruel manner; a one-point loss for Montoursville. Related reading: Montoursville football coach Mike Boughton loses his battle with cancer
$37M project will expand Penn State College of Medicine’s comparative medicine facilities
Penn State College of Medicine plans to expand its comparative medicine facilities. At the school’s comparative medicine facilities in Derry Township, model organisms are used to study cancer, aging, infectious diseases, substance use disorders and other health conditions. In September, Penn State Board of Trustees approved a $37.3 million...
Comments / 0