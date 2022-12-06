Governor’s Mansion Holiday Tours, through Dec. 20, Wisconsin Executive Residence: In-person tours at the historic Wisconsin Executive Residence are back this holiday season. Governor’s mansion visitors will have the chance to view the Tribute to our Troops Tree, featuring ornaments sent in by Wisconsinites to honor current or former Wisconsin service members. In the spirit of giving, visitors may bring donations of non-perishable food items for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, or a new children’s book for the First Lady's Holiday Book Drive. Upcoming tour times are noon-2 p.m., Dec. 8, 15 and 20; and 10 a.m.-noon, Dec. 10 and 17.

MADISON, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO