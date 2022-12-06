We’re officially through the first week of December and the Chicago Blackhawks are losing a lot of games, to no one’s surprise. We might all be disappointed, bored, disgruntled and even apathetic. But no one is really surprised about where the rebuilding Blackhawks stand. Their current record is 7-14-4, and they’ve dropped 10 of their last 11 games.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO