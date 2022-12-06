Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago's Christmas market was named best in the countryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new rankingJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
MLive.com
Bet $5, get $150 instantly with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re looking for somewhere to bet on the NFL, NBA, NHL, FIFA World Cup or even collegiate sports, then DraftKings Sportsbook has...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Reichel Makes Season Debut as Devils Shutout Blackhawks, 3-0
Chicago's loss to league leading New Jersey caps off a three-game road series. In the finale of the team's three-game-road series, the Blackhawks lost 3-0 to the Devils who sit atop the league standings. Shutout Again. The loss tonight marks the second consecutive shutout loss for the Blackhawks following Sunday's...
MLive.com
PrizePicks promo code “MLive” for a $100 deposit bonus: NFL Week 14
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. You’ve likely seen arguably the most popular way to bet on player props recently on Twitter on Instagram with PrizePicks. Now is the...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Growth Despite Losses Provides Hope for the Future
We’re officially through the first week of December and the Chicago Blackhawks are losing a lot of games, to no one’s surprise. We might all be disappointed, bored, disgruntled and even apathetic. But no one is really surprised about where the rebuilding Blackhawks stand. Their current record is 7-14-4, and they’ve dropped 10 of their last 11 games.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings face Panthers in Florida on Thursday on ESPN+ and Hulu
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Detroit Red Wings will look to continue this season's early road success when they battle the Florida Panthers on Thursday night at FLA Live Arena. Puck drop between the Red Wings (13-7-5; 31 points) and Panthers (12-10-4; 28 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets New Year’s Eve Start Time Bumped Up
It’ll be a matinee tilt for the Hawks to close out 2022.
MLive.com
Best PointsBet deposit code RFPICKS14: Claim up to $2,000 today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you’re looking to bet on the Pistons vs. Heat, Red Wings vs. Lightning or any game for that matter, look no further...
MLive.com
Pistons vs. Pelicans predictions: Expert NBA picks for Wednesday, 12/7
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New Orleans Pelicans will travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons, and our expert has Pistons vs. Pelicans predictions. These are...
NHL
Pettersson scores in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Elias Pettersson scored with 35 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday. Pettersson scored from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Andrei Kuzmenko right after Canucks goalie Spencer Martin made consecutive saves on Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Should Consider Recalling These 3 IceHogs
It didn’t last long, but seeing the Chicago Blackhawks recall Lukas Reichel from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Rockford IceHogs for Tuesday’s matchup presented an interesting idea. With the team coming off back-to-back shutout losses, as well as losing nine of the past 10 games, it might not be a bad idea for the Blackhawks to shake up the roster a bit and recall an IceHog soon, possibly long-term.
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks
The San Jose Sharks just concluded a four-game road trip on Sunday. Now, the Sharks are back home to take on the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Alexander Barabanov is now riding a four-game...
NHL
CBJ, NHL announce time change for December 31 game vs. Chicago
The game, originally slated for a 7 p.m. ET start, has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Columbus Blue Jackets and National Hockey League announced today that the start time for the Blue Jackets game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, December 31, has been changed. The game, originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, will now begin at 1 p.m. ET.
MLive.com
Vikings vs. Lions predictions, spread and odds for NFL Week 14: 12/11
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Lions are looking for their fifth win out of their last six contests when they host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday...
MLive.com
Hayes’ bounce-back game and 2 other takeaways from Pistons’ loss to Pelicans
The Detroit Pistons followed up a season-best win with an horrible shooting night on Wednesday, falling 104-98 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pistons were a woeful 39% from the field, and an abysmal 15-for-42 from behind the arc. Detroit had another solid showing from their reserves, as Saddiq Bey...
Comments / 0