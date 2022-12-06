ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

nannygirl22
2d ago

there's no incentive to stay and increase your wealth bcuz if you are successful they will tax you for anything over a million. a million dollars isn't what it used to be these days.

Tommie Patton Kendrick III
2d ago

Yeah because of the politics here, and the taxes! It's so expensive to live here! And let's not get into the mask mandates, the vaccine crap... I grew up in Greenfield MA and now i live in Sunderland. The rent is $1,900.00/mo for a 2 bedroom! After the 2020 election (if you can call it an election, more of a SELECTION), my parents moved to Florida... so many of my family lives down south where it's FREE! Freedom matters.

David Salvas
2d ago

The Democrat’s are alway’s making it harder for people in all way’s ? Higher Taxes, making stricter gun Law’s for Law Biding Citizen’s including those Citizen’s who they feel should have there guns taken away that do not assault any one and only have guns to protect them selves and the Democrat’s want to Control all the people on what they do by making Law’s restricting there Freedom and right’s and say it is within the Constitution when it is all about Socialism and taking away all the right’s of the people

