Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
Coach Prime's first group of visitors with Colorado Buffaloes has star power
New Buffs head coach Deion Sanders traveled back to Colorado on Thursday in preparation of one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent program history. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are set to host four official visitors and seven notable unofficial visitors...
247Sports
Deion Sanders at Colorado catches attention of NFL legend Warren Sapp, who would love to 'ask for a job'
It sounds like Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp would gladly take a role on the Colorado football staff under new head coach Deion Sanders if the opportunity presented itself. Sapp, a Miami Hurricanes product and a former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined The Rich Eisen Show to discuss the Buffaloes' splash head coaching hire, and the interview did not go by without Sapp saying he would d love for Sanders to give him a job in Boulder.
Yardbarker
Three Cleveland Browns Players Return to Practice Thursday, Multiple did not Participate
Cleveland Browns got three players back at practice on Thursday afternoon as they prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Cornerbacks Denzel Ward and A.J. Green, as well as tackle James Hudson III all returned. Yesterday, Ward missed practice with an ankle injury, as well as illness. Green has a...
Jameson Williams Will Make Ben Johnson Finally Happy
Jameson Williams is ready for an increased workload against Vikings.
Vikings scrub Jalen Reagor gives Detroit Lions some bulletin-board material
This coming Sunday, scrub wide receiver Jalen Reagor and the first-place Minnesota Vikings have a golden opportunity when they invade Ford Field to take on the red-hot Detroit Lions. With a win, the Vikings, who are currently 10-2, will clinch first place in the NFC North, which would be pretty impressive considering there will still be a month remaining in the season. On Wednesday, Reagor spoke to reporters and he gave the Lions some bulletin-board material.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett talks getting Heisman invitation over Hendon Hooker
NEW YORK — One of the topics of conversation surrounding Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s status as a Heisman Trophy finalist involved one of the players who ultimately did not get invited to New York. With the actual ceremony a day away, Bennett offered his perspective on that talk and those who still doubt the Bulldogs quarterback.
Odell Beckham Jr drops major Saquon Barkley, Giants hint
Odell Beckham Jr’sfuture remains an unsolved mystery, but the star wide receiver just dropped a massive clue. During an appearance on The Shop, Beckham revealed this major Saquon Barkley hint that might just indicate a New York Giants reunion is in his future. Here’s what Beckham said, courtesy of NFL on Prime Video on Twitter.
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
Yardbarker
Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield Leads Los Angeles Rams to Game Winning Drive
If you would have said a year ago that Baker Mayfield would lead the Los Angeles Rams to a win in 2023 people would think you were crazy. That indeed did happen as Mayfield debuted against the Las Vegas Raiders just a couple of days after being claimed by the Rams.
Bengals draw referee Jerome Boger for showdown with Browns
Cincinnati Bengals fans might remember referee Jerome Boger and his crew for a controversial whistle during last year’s playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bengals will get Boger and Co. again this weekend, as they’re the crew assigned to the team’s AFC North rematch with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors
Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
BREAKING: WVU Loses Another Young DB to the Portal
The portal is staying active in Morgantown.
Browns Down two Wide Receivers Friday including Amari Cooper, Status for Bengals Game
Amari Cooper and David Bell both missed practice on Friday for the Cleveland Browns, but things remain optimistic on both playing against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Browns Get Tough Injury Update On Offensive Star Ahead Of Week 14
The Cleveland Browns were able to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 13, defeating the Houston Texans in Deshaun Watson’s debut with the team. The Browns were able to come away with a 27-14 victory over Watson’s former team on the back of an excellent defensive performance.
Yardbarker
Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden
Cleveland Browns recently added Jaelon Darden off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Browns Digest's Jeffery Laux took a look into Jaedon Darden and more in this player spotlight. Watch below:
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
Gamecocks TE commitment receives ratings bump
Earlier this week, three-star tight end Connor Cox received a rating increase by 247Sports. Cox jumped from 85 to 88 after Andrew Ivins watched Cox play last Friday night. Ivins was impressed with what he saw from Cox in The Bolles School's 21-14 loss to American Heritage. “A potential impact...
Deion Sanders promises biggest recruiting weekend in 'the history of Colorado football' after final JSU game
Deion Sanders coaches his final game at Jackson State on Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Celebration Bowl before officially turning his focus to Colorado, where he was named head coach earlier in the month. Big-time names — whether they be high school recruits or transfers — are reportedly expressing interest in the new Buffaloes regime under Sanders, and the NFL legend says the program is only getting started.
Fellow Heisman Trophy finalists offer their thoughts on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett
NEW YORK — Friday offered this year’s four Heisman Trophy finalists a brief period to meet before breaking off to speak to the media. While the minutes that TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and USC quarterback Caleb Williams spent with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett were brief, all three were already quite familiar with the former walk-on’s story.
Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Thunder-Cavs Game
Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0