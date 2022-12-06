Finding the right medication take patience… and figuring out what works with your lifestyle. These tips can get you started. There are more options than ever for treating multiple sclerosis (MS), and while that should be encouraging if you’ve been diagnosed with the disease, it also probably feels a little overwhelming to decide which one is the best choice for you. Good to know: The meds on the market today have a high success rate, so one of them is bound to help your symptoms. Most treatments fall into one of three different delivery methods, which may help you narrow in on your preferred approach.

2 DAYS AGO