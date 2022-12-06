December 6 In Hip-Hop History: 'The Breakfast Club' Airs Its First Episode

Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio

It's officially been 13 years since fans started waking up with The Breakfast Club .



On December 6, 2010, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God hit the airwaves together as The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 in New York City for the first time. While Envy had already been at the station hosting the afternoon slot, Yee and Charlamagne were new to iHeartRadio at the time. The trio was an unstoppable force in urban radio as they interviewed the biggest names in Hip-Hop and R&B, Hollywood's most famous movie stars and eventually the most impactful politicians in the country.

"I told myself that I would never do mornings again, but with a team like me, Angela Yee and Charlamagne, who could say no?" Envy said in a press release at the time. "Get used to spending your mornings with us.”



“I feel blessed and highly favored," Charlamagne Tha God added. "DJ Envy and Angela Yee are two people that I have been fans of for a long time. I knew we all were moving the culture forward individually, but to be able to move the culture forward collectively under the Power 105.1 brand is something I could have only dreamed of until now.”



"I'm looking forward to making history with this new morning show," Yee said. "I can't imagine a better dream team than the one we've created and I'm excited to get to work!"



Like Yee said, the show definitely made history as one of Hip-Hop's most revered morning radio shows. The show was eventually syndicated and broadcasted to over 100 iHeartRadio stations in the U.S. In addition to the amazing ratings the show has earned over the years, The Breakfast Club won numerous awards and was also inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame . The crew achieved so much as a unit, but after 13 years in the game, it was bound to switch up.



Back in August, Angela Yee announced that The Breakfast Club "as we known it" was over. On December 2, 2022, Yee officially left TBC to begin her own solo show Way Up With Angela Yee . Although Yee has left, the morning show isn't going anywhere. Envy and Charlamagne may be on the hunt for a new host, but the show's impact on Hip-Hop culture will never fade.



