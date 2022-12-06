ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

December 6 In Hip-Hop History: 'The Breakfast Club' Airs Its First Episode

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5IQI_0jZ479Ho00
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio

It's officially been 13 years since fans started waking up with The Breakfast Club .

On December 6, 2010, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God hit the airwaves together as The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 in New York City for the first time. While Envy had already been at the station hosting the afternoon slot, Yee and Charlamagne were new to iHeartRadio at the time. The trio was an unstoppable force in urban radio as they interviewed the biggest names in Hip-Hop and R&B, Hollywood's most famous movie stars and eventually the most impactful politicians in the country.

"I told myself that I would never do mornings again, but with a team like me, Angela Yee and Charlamagne, who could say no?" Envy said in a press release at the time. "Get used to spending your mornings with us.”

“I feel blessed and highly favored," Charlamagne Tha God added. "DJ Envy and Angela Yee are two people that I have been fans of for a long time. I knew we all were moving the culture forward individually, but to be able to move the culture forward collectively under the Power 105.1 brand is something I could have only dreamed of until now.”

"I'm looking forward to making history with this new morning show," Yee said. "I can't imagine a better dream team than the one we've created and I'm excited to get to work!"

Like Yee said, the show definitely made history as one of Hip-Hop's most revered morning radio shows. The show was eventually syndicated and broadcasted to over 100 iHeartRadio stations in the U.S. In addition to the amazing ratings the show has earned over the years, The Breakfast Club won numerous awards and was also inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame . The crew achieved so much as a unit, but after 13 years in the game, it was bound to switch up.

Back in August, Angela Yee announced that The Breakfast Club "as we known it" was over. On December 2, 2022, Yee officially left TBC to begin her own solo show Way Up With Angela Yee . Although Yee has left, the morning show isn't going anywhere. Envy and Charlamagne may be on the hunt for a new host, but the show's impact on Hip-Hop culture will never fade.

Check out some of The Breakfast Club's most shocking moments now and see Angela Yee's last moments on the show below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Summer Walker Plans Soul EP After Award Show Snubs

Summer Walker is teasing a new project and the recent season of award shows is the inspiration. On Wednesday (Nov. 29), Summer took to her secondary Instagram account, glctawhre, to post her feelings about getting snubbed at various 2022 award shows.  Walker disclosed that, no matter what kind of music she decides to make, she won’t get the proper respect and recognition from “these award shows” so she may as well move forward crafting music she loves. Towards the end of her statement, she also announced she has an EP on the way. More from VIBE.comSummer Walker Drops First Rap Video, "Sense...
hotnewhiphop.com

GloRilla Talks Dating On “The Breakfast Club”

GloRilla dished on her viral videos, male fan base, dating in Memphis and more. GloRilla is not one to hold back when it comes to sharing her opinions. The “F.N.F” rapper stopped by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (November 30), and dished on everything from dating to signing with Yo Gotti’s CMG Records.
MEMPHIS, TN
Black Enterprise

Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Buy 6 Krystal Restaurant Franchises Set To Open in 2023

Many celebrities are expanding their entrepreneurship to take a bite at the restaurant industry. After receiving advice from rapper 2 Chainz about owning Krystal franchises, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, whose birth name is Lenard McKelvey, and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, have become owners of six fast-food restaurants in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area.
CHARLESTON, SC
musictimes.com

Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation

During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
Vibe

Ashanti Says Producer Demanded They Shower Together In Exchange For Her Music

Multi-award winning singer Ashanti has spoken out about yet another music executive that tried her in the past. While visiting The Breakfast Club, the Long Island, NY native revealed a disgraceful incident that happened with a music producer she worked with years ago. According to Ashanti, this unnamed person demanded she take a shower with him in exchange for her recorded songs — or pay “40 racks per record.”More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Ashanti To Perform National Anthem At Big...
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown Buys BM Diamond Brown A Tesla

Breezy blessed his daughter Lovely’s mom with a new car. Chris Brown is certainly in the holiday spirit. Last month, he blessed fans with a new festive single “It’s Giving Christmas.” On Monday, he gifted his child’s mother Diamond Brown and brand new White Tesla.
PopCrush

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
Vibe

Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
OHIO STATE
HipHopDX.com

Bun B & Statik Selektah Announce ‘Trillstatik 2’ & Invite Fans To See It Recorded Live

Bun B and Statik Selektah have reunited to announce their next collaborative album, Trillstatik 2, which is set to be released later this month. The sequel to 2019’s Trillstatik will be recorded live in New York on Wednesday (December 7), which fans will be able to tune in and watch in real-time via Twitch between the hours of 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. EST. The album will be released two days later on December 9.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Diddy & Yung Miami Get Steamy at Club Love Art Basel Party

Diddy and Yung Miami are all over each other at Art Basel ... effectively letting the world know their polyamorous relationship is still on and popping!!!. TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from inside Diddy's Club Love pop-up party at his Miami estate ... where the pair engaged in a few steamy dances, and their body language spoke volumes.
XXL Mag

Inside the Rap Legacy Takeoff Created

Takeoff will be remembered for many of his contributions to hip-hop. For starters, he played a pivotal role in the come up of Migos, stamping himself as one of the group’s most significant voices with an onslaught of double-taking bars and an untouchable flow to match. He also helped the group reach commercial heights, as he stayed in the lab with Quavo once Offset was locked up and got the formula right.
XXL Mag

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tells Kanye West to Hold His Ground on New Eight-Minute Song

YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently released a new eight minute-long track where he urges Kanye West to stand firm in his convictions in the midst of his controversy. After releasing several projects this year, NBA YoungBoy dropped off a new single titled "This for My Supporters" on Dec. 3. The track is over eight minutes in length and finds the Louisiana rapper name-dropping Ye in the second verse.
UTAH STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

193K+
Followers
22K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy