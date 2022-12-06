ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carmel, TN

The results are in: Survey says Mount Carmel citizens want more accessible parks

By By Allison F. Goley Staff Writer
The Rogersville Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Zu52_0jZ46qgF00

The results from the Mount Carmel Parks master plan survey are in, and citizens agreed on a few things: the picnic pavilions and playgrounds are the most used park facilities, citizens want parks and activities to be more accessible, and citizens hope the town will use grant money to fund future improvements.

The survey, which was open through September and October, asked participants which of the park’s amenities they currently use, what sports they play and what community events they have attended.

It then offered a list of amenities, such as a splash pad, swimming pool, gazebo and sports fields. Participants are asked whether they would like to see each one added or improved and were asked to rank them in order of priority.

The survey is part of the process of creating a five-year park master plan, similar to the 10 year master plans that Rogersville, Church Hill and Hawkins County recently adopted in April. The town is partnering with Community Development Partners, which is the same entity that assisted the other municipalities and county.

The town is required to have a master plan in place in order to be considered for future LPRF (Local Parks and Recreation Funding) grants through the state.

What citizens want to see from parks

Though the town aimed to receive 400 responses, 131 people filled out the survey.

Of the amenities currently available at the city park, survey respondents said the picnic pavilions, playgrounds and ballfields were the most popular. In fact, 18 respondents said they use the playgrounds either daily or weekly, and 11 said they use them every month.

The least used of the listed facilities was the disc golf course, with 77% of respondents saying they have never used it. However, this nine-hole course installed in the lower section of the park only opened to the public this March. It is possible that many town residents are simply unaware that it is available or haven’t used it yet.

Of the programs available through parks and recreation, baseball/softball was the most popular with 28% of respondents saying they have participated. Basketball was next with 21%, then football/cheerleading with 19%, soccer with 18%, volleyball with 4% and swimming with only 2%.

Of the annual events offered through parks and recreation, the new fall festival ranked highest in participation, with 26% of respondents saying they have attended the event. The Christmas parade was next with 20%, the new summer nerf war (which only began this summer) had 10% participation and the annual Easter egg hunt had 8%.

Increasing accessibility

One of the main themes found in the survey responses was the desire for increased accessibility at parks and recreation facilities and events. According to Mount Carmel population data, the town is becoming increasingly popular for older adults.

Survey respondents suggested the following to increase accessibility: more pathways and ramps; more accessible activities; improved signage and wayfinding; improved maintenance to facilities; and more accessible entrances, restrooms and parking.

In 2020, the population of roughly 5,300 people was made up of 24% children, 24% young adults, 35% middle aged-adults and 18% older adults. If population trends continue as they are, the town will be made up of 23% children, 19% young adults, 25% middle aged adults and 33% older adults by 2035.

Highest priority projects

The town’s highest priority parks and recreation projects include installing the newly purchased playground equipment at the municipal park and moving the swing set to the upper area of the park. Additionally, constructing phase one of the newly proposed Mount Carmel trail (a 10-foot wide asphalt pathway paralleling Main Street) is a high priority.

The pedestrian trail would extend from Dover Avenue, linking several Mount Carmel neighborhoods (at the western end of the walkway) to an eastern end point near the Mount Carmel City Hall.

Eventually a second phase would construct a similar path from city hall to the eastern city limits where it would tie in with the Kingsport “Greenbelt” at Allendale Farms on Lewis Lane, offering users additional routes and destination choices.

The town already submitted a grant application to the state Department of Transportation for this trail back in October. If approved, the grant would require a 20% match from the town.

Other future priorities include offering additional programming, hiring a parks and recreation director, constructing additional trails and greenways and offering an online registration system for activities.

Applying for grants

When asked how they thought the town should fund these new park improvements, 84% of respondents said it should be done through grant money.

Bryan Hill of Community Development Partners presented the survey results to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at their Nov. 17 meeting.

“Everyone loves grant money, but, as we know, grants are not free,” Hill said. “It takes staff, time and resources, and there is often a match required from the town.”

In fact, many parks and recreation grants from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation require as much as a 50% match.

However, Hill noted that there are two new grant opportunities that can be used for parks and recreation, thanks to the Parks and Infrastructure bill that is part of ARPA (the American Rescue Plan Act).

The Community Livability Grant offers up to $400k with a 25% match, and the Appalachian Regional Commission Grant offers up to $1 million with a 20% match.

The BMA plans to read over the survey results and discuss next steps for the town’s parks and recreation at a future meeting.

