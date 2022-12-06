ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia City, IN

inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Christopher W. Wies, $6,560.88. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Chad E. Czerniak, $10,000. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Michele Farr, $1,250. Jacob D. Lapp, $769.62. Earl Schafstall, $730.60.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Virginia Lee Bish

Virginia Lee (Lewis) Bish, 89, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 5:20 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. She was born July 31, 1933, in Greensburg, Kan., to Lillian Mae (Magnuson) Lewis and Albert Lewis. Virginia grew up in Kansas and graduated from Castleton High School in Castleton, Kan. After high school, she married the love of her life, Kenneth “Ken” Wilson Bish, on Aug. 17, 1952. They were blessed with four children and became grandparents and great-grandparents multiple times during the 67 years of marriage they shared before Ken died on July 13, 2020.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Joseph Lee Kronewitter

Joseph Lee Kronewitter, 57, South Bend, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in South Bend. He was born Sept. 22, 1965. Joseph is survived by his daughter, Whitney Leigh (Travis Earl) Culp, South Bend; two sons, Benjamin Paul (Dani Marie) Kronewitter, Buchanan, Mich. and Jacob Lee (Jessica Diane) Kronewitter, Lexington, S.C.; five grandchildren; and two sisters, Doris Shipley, Florida and Debra (Bob) Minder, Warsaw.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Betty Engle — PENDING

Betty Engle, 79, Warsaw, died Dec. 7, 2022, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Donella Jane Emmons

Donella Jane (Funk) Emmons, 80, LaPaz, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in her home in LaPaz. Donella was born Sept. 22, 1942. Donella married Lowell “Butch” Emmons on Sept. 5, 1964; he preceded her in death. Donella is survived by her three children, DeAnna Emmons, West Chester, Ohio,...
LA PAZ, IN
inkfreenews.com

Edwin Gooding — UPDATED

Edwin Lee Gooding, known to most as “Ed,” died quietly just after 7 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, at home in Syracuse. Born June 3, 1934, in Muncie, he was the son of Virgil and Reba (Coulter) Gooding. He spent his formative years there, graduating from Muncie Central High School in 1952. He retired with 31 years of service from General Motors in Marion where he was a pattern maker.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Joan M. Phillips

Joan Marie Phillips, 91, Bremen, died early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, 2022. She was born Feb. 28, 1931. On Nov. 4, 1950, she was united in marriage to Sidney Phillips; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her three children, Cheryl (Glen) Heiser, South Bend, Gary (Donna Rinker)...
BREMEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Judith Middleton

Judith E. (Plotner) Middleton, 80, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Judy was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Warsaw, and graduated from Atwood High School with the Class of ’60. On June 30, 1962, Judy married Richard Plotner, who preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2009. Judy later married Roger Middleton on July 23, 2016, and he also preceded her in death on May 21, 2022. Family was the most important aspect of Judy’s life; she was a homemaker and absolutely devoted to her family and friends. She was a member of First Christian Church of Warsaw and she enjoyed word search puzzles, crafts and caring for her cat, Lily. Judy was known as a people-person, and she liked playing bingo and visiting with friends at the Warsaw Senior Center.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sheriffs Of Kosciusko County Through 1959

The following is information from a 1958 article from the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. It appears that between 1836-1959, Kosciusko County had 33 different sheriffs. The first sheriff was Isaac Kirkendall in 1836. He lived east of Leesburg and used to ride a grey horse to Warsaw...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Leila Edwards

Leila Edwards, 87, Ligonier, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Avalon Village Nursing Home, Ligonier. She was born Jan. 25, 1935. Her husband, Philip Edwards, proceeded her in death. She is survived by her children Sue (Brent) Lambright, Sierra Vista, Ariz., Jon (Kris) Edwards, Kimmell, Sara (Brad Geiger) Weeks, Albion,...
LIGONIER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Johanna G. Reed

Johanna G. Reed, 85, Nappanee, died at 4:09 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at her residence in Nappanee. She was born Oct. 20, 1937. On Dec. 22, 1957, Johanna married James Reed; he preceded her in death. Johanna is survived by her sons, Jeff Reed and Jamie (Pam) Reed, both...
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Thomas L. Dean — PENDING

Thomas L. Dean, 86, Tippecanoe, died at 1:25 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
TIPPECANOE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Terry Conwell

Terry Conwell, 75, Rochester, died at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. On March 30, 1947, Terry Cleon Conwell was born. Terry first married Susan Craig Horn; they later divorced. On July 21, 1984, Terry and Jerilynn “Jeri” Brown were married; she survives. He...
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Lewis Thrush

James Lewis Thrush, 94, Wabash, died 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Sept. 28, 1928. Jim married Goldie DeLong on June 27, 1948; she preceded him in death. He is survived by two daughters, Linda Thrush and Lori (Terry) McCarty, both of...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Raymond H. Grubbs — UPDATED

Raymond H. Grubbs, 94, formerly of Claypool, (Beaver Dam Lake) died at 11:27 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw. Raymond was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Warsaw, to the late Harvey and Wreatha (Boyer) Grubbs. He married on Oct. 30, 1964, in Mentone, to Georgianna Dillingham Teel, who preceded him in death May 24, 2017.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Evan M. Duncan

Evan M. Duncan, 23, Warsaw, died 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Warsaw. He was born Dec. 11, 1998. Surviving are his father, Earl (Paula) Duncan, Avilla; mother, Vicki (Norman) Stroup, Millbrook, Ala.; siblings, Tiffany Duncan, Elaina (John) Richardson, Michigan City, Aaron (Alayna) Duncan, Goshen and Julianna (Caleb) Stahlman, Ellsinore, Missouri; and grandmothers, Janice Duncan, Collinsville, Va. and Caroline Mayberry, Millbrook, Ala.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Bill Caudill — UPDATED

Billy P. Caudill, 75, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Billy was born July 1, 1948. On July 1, 1968, Billy married the love of his life, Linda Gibson; she survives,. Billy is also survived by his brothers, James (Alberta) Caudill and Denver...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

William ‘Bill’ Gerrity Sr.

William “Bill” Gerrity Sr., 68, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Kosciusko Lutheran Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Jan. 5, 1954. On June 19, 1978, Bill married Susan Morehead. She survives in Warsaw. He is also survived by a sister, Patty Marlowe, Syracuse; and his three adopted...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, North SR 19, south of West CR 1100N, Nappanee. Drivers: Bray M. McClain, 24, West CR 200N, Delphi; and Wyman E. Hochstetler, 40, North CR 1000W, Nappanee. McClain was traveling south on SR 19 when his vehicle rear-ended a horse-drawn wagon operated by Hochstetler. McClain was taken to South Bend Regional Hospital for a complaint of head pain. Hochstetler was flown from the scene to South Bend Regional Hospital for abdomenl and pelvic injuries. Two passengers in the wagon were also injured and taken by ambulance to local hospitals. Melissa Yoder, 7, Nappanee, complained of pain to her knee, lower leg, and foot area. Joshua Miller, 8, Nappanee, complained of pain to his abdominal and pelvic area. Damage up to $50,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Apartment Fire In Downtown Warsaw Quickly Extinguished

WARSAW — An apartment fire in downtown Warsaw on Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by multiple departments. At 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory was dispatched to a second-story apartment fire at 211 E. Center St., Warsaw. The property is owned by Lemler Land Holdings LLC, Silver Lake.
WARSAW, IN

