Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Peninsula Gallery hosts guest artist Megan Burak in December
Artist Megan Burak of Ocean City, Md., brings her striking realism paintings to the Peninsula Gallery for the first time as its December Guest Artist. A contemporary realist artist working mostly in oil., Burak was born in Pittsburgh and moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland at the age of 4. Burek said her inspiration is drawn from her emotions and the world as she sees it.
Cape Gazette
Conservation is the goal, commercialization is the danger
This past Monday was a great day for democracy in Delaware. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation’s public meeting at Cape Henlopen High School centered around an invited proposal to explore building a restaurant and bar in the park. The turnout was huge, the discussion was robust though civil, and the information exchanged was illuminating. It was a memorable example of citizens exercising their First Amendment rights in the service of preserving Cape Henlopen State Park.
Cape Gazette
Pole position
Insightful, thought-provoking cartoons based upon happenings in Delaware's Cape Region. Check back twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday, to see the latest cartoon published in the Cape Gazette.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 12/13/22
During a meeting Nov. 2, Rehoboth Beach commissioners unanimously approved a contract for Laurence Christian to take over as the city’s new city manager. At the time, his start date was supposed to be Jan. 3, 2023. During a workshop Dec. 5, commissioners approved an amendment to the contract...
WBOC
Delaware Celebrates Family Farms on State's 235th Birthday
LINCOLN, Del. - On Stayton Road in Lincoln, not far from Ellendale, a visitor can almost take a trip back in time. "This parcel here and the parcel next door that I purchased a few years back have been in the family close to 300 years," said Grier Stayton, owner of Stayton Farm.
Cape Gazette
Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary flies flags for Delaware Day
The Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Club received a Rotary District grant to purchase nearly 100 Delaware flags to fly at locations in Georgetown and Millsboro to commemorate Delaware Day, Dec. 7, when Delaware became the First State to ratify the U.S. Constitution on that date in 1787, establishing a new nation. Flags...
Cape Gazette
La Vida remains focused on supporting community
My name is Rich Garrahan. I’m a managing member of La Vida Hospitality and the founder of Crooked Hammock Brewery. I am a resident of Lewes, my kids go to school in the Cape district and I previously sat on the board of the Lewes Chamber of Commerce. Most importantly for the context of this letter, I love the Cape Henlopen State Park and my community.
Cape Gazette
Restaurant Accolade Program recognizes High 5 Hospitality
The Delaware Division of Public Health recognized High 5 Hospitality as the first hospitality group in Delaware to have all its restaurants achieve the Bronze Fork award as part of the Restaurant Accolade Program. High 5 Hospitality restaurants include Buffalo Wild Wings, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Eggspectation, Limestone BBQ and the...
Cape Gazette
Elizabeth B. Brewer, loved her family
Elizabeth (Betty) B. Brewer, 81, of Millsboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from medical complications at University of Maryland Medical Center. She was born Feb. 28, 1941. Betty is survived by her two children, her son, John (Janet) Brewer of Millsboro; and daughter, Beverly A. Marta of Millsboro. She...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware Day: how events of Dec. 7th, 1787 made Delaware The First State
235 years ago, Delaware gained the distinction of being The First State. According to Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Director Suzanne Savery, we had been operating as a country under the Articles of Confederation for several years. At a Constitutional convention in Philadelphia it was decided that instead of revising the articles, a whole new Constitution was proposed.
Cape Gazette
Remembering longtime Seashore Striders runner Mike Richardson
The Seashore Striders lost one of its longtime runners this week as Mike Richardson, 75, passed away unexpectedly due to a stroke. Mike had just left Delaware last month to head back to Florida, where he and his wife Dee Dee lived during the winter months. Mike was a regular. When he was not racing, he was volunteering at the finish line, loading gear into the trailer, helping with registration and always telling stories about his past. Mike was from the Allentown, Pa., area, and for 24 straight years, he qualified for the Seashore Striders Summer Racing Series; he ranks 11th on the all-time streak list. This past summer, Mike was third overall in the 75-79 age group, and even with knee issues, he continued to power his way through with five 5Ks and one 5-miler with pure determination.
starpublications.online
Town of Delmar, state of Delaware honors Delmar Pizza for years of community service
It is often said that some of the biggest contributors to a community do so without a lot of hype. Last Thursday, one of those contributors was surprised and honored by the town of Delmar and the state of Delaware. Delmar Pizza owner Athanasios Minas “Tom” Kostis has contributed food...
Cape Gazette
For now, female ‘living fossils’ avoid threat of harvesting
A few years ago, as part of a series on the state’s new aquaculture program, I went out with Dewey’s Chris Redefer to see his oyster-growing operation in Rehoboth Bay. At the time, he was the first person in the state to put growing cages in the water under the program. It’s tough to beat a sunny day on the water in June around here and it’s assignments like those that make sitting through hours-long meetings bearable.
Cape Gazette
Athletes of the Week Dec. 9
The 74-year-old Harbeson harrier won the 70-74 age group at the Rehoboth Seashore Half Marathon Dec. 3, running 1:57:09 and destroying all age contemporaries – the closest was 33 minutes off her pace. Mary also established a new age group state record for the half marathon, eclipsing the mark of 1:59:51 set by Joann Szczepkowski in 2016. Mary recently won the Pumpkin Pie 5K in 25:50. Mary was an Athlete of the Week Sept. 9. Part of her bio read, “Mary began running when she was 40. She and her husband moved to Sussex County two years ago and live between routes 23 and 24. She follows the Jack Daniels running formula (save the jokes). Daniels recommends two to three days of quality running per week with one day of primary emphasis, one day of secondary emphasis, and sometimes one day of maintenance emphasis.” It also helps to have natural talent and a body built for the sport. Mary was selected Runner of the Year by the Seashore Striders Legend Makers.
delawaretoday.com
6 Holiday Craft Workshops to Celebrate the Season in Delaware
These holiday craft workshops are loads of fun. Courtesy of Ridel: The Wine Glass Company. Create giftable treasures and festive décor with family and friends at these holiday-themed craft workshops across the First State. The winter months don’t have to be blue. In fact, the holiday season is the...
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Cape Gazette
Michael J. Drulis Sr., cherished family
Michael J. Drulis Sr., of Lewes, passed away suddenly near his home Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. He was born July 13, 1950, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Mary and Joseph Drulis Sr. Mike attended Notre Dame High School in Lawrence Township, N.J., where he was a three-sport star athlete and a member of National Honor Society. Upon graduation, he attended the University of Delaware, where he joined the Theta Chi fraternity and met the love of his life, Diane Okonowicz. They married in 1972, then moved to Dover in 1978, where, with Diane’s mother (Theresa Okonowicz), they would spend the next 20-plus years raising a family and building lasting relationships in the community.
Cape Gazette
Combined marching band at parade brings joy
I am a local and have been attending the Rehoboth Christmas parade since I was 10 years old. I had the privilege of marching in the parade as a member of the Milton Junior High School marching band and then again as a member of the Cape Henlopen High School marching band. Once out of high school, I would come home from college just to do the circuit of community parades. And I am still attending each year. I could not have been prouder as a former band member, high school teacher and as a community member than I was Dec. 5. As the band approached me, I could see a Sussex Central High School banner and was first taken back as to why they would be bringing Santa down the street when it has always been a tradition that Cape band bring in Santa. I looked again and there was the Cape Henlopen High School banner marching beside the Sussex Central banner. Tears flowed as the band approached even closer. I realized this was a collaboration/combination band made up of Cape, Indian River and Sussex Central marching band members. From the dance group all the way back to the drum line, it was a mixture of the three high school bands, each wearing their school’s uniform. In the history of our schools, I do not believe this has ever been done (at least in my 48 years of being part of the Cape community). I am grateful to the band directors and staff members who made this collaboration happen.
Cape Gazette
Lige Thomas Harmon, proud veteran
Lige Thomas Harmon, 74, of Lewes, formerly of Newark, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Tom was born in Meador, Mingo County, W.Va., March 21, 1948, son of the late Lige and Eloise (Stafford) Harmon. Tom was a proud U.S. Marine serving...
Cape Gazette
The Room at Cedar Grove ends year on high notes
This year, The Room at Cedar Grove in Lewes has hosted jazz brunches, blues dinners and local, regional and national performers. All proceeds benefit Paul Kares, a charity supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. The fun continues this month with several high-caliber artists. American singer-songwriter Cris Jacobs returns to...
Comments / 0