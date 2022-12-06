Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenKingsley, PA
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
Woman Surrenders After Hour Standoff in Downtown Binghamton
Police called out a SWAT team after an armed woman barricaded herself inside an apartment in downtown Binghamton. Witnesses had reported seeing a person pointing a handgun in the air near the downtown YWCA building at Hawley and Exchange streets around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement officers outside a building...
Eye Spy the Secrets and History Behind Binghamton’s Inebriate Asylum
It's the Castle on the Hill. Official name - The Binghamton Psychiatric Center. Well, at least that was the last name for the huge complex from 1974 until it closed in 1993. According to the Castle on the Hill website, it was originally named the New York State Inebriate Asylum from 1858 to 1879, then it was called the Binghamton Asylum for the Chronic Insane up until 1890 when it became the Binghamton State Hospital until 1974.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County
A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
Elmira man charged with baseball bat assault in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested and charged with allegedly sending someone to the hospital in critical condition after beating them with a baseball bat, according to police. Dylan Fitch, 23, was arrested by Corning Police and Elmira Police on December 6 in connection to the alleged assault. According to police, […]
25 Businesses That Could Fill that Empty Space in Downtown Binghamton
Since I moved here, Court Street in downtown Binghamton has had a huge chunk of unused real estate. Here's 25 businesses that could make better use of the prime location. Months later, the reason that Dos Rios and The Colonial closed down is pretty common knowledge. As reported by WNBF's Bob Joseph, the locations shut down while members of the ownership group fought felony sexual assault charges, though they cited financial issues as the reason for the closure. Since then, both the popular restaurants have been shuttered, with Dos Rios being placed for sale in September.
The Vestal Parkway Then & Now
The Southern Tier landscape continues to change. It's so interesting to look at pictures of the area from the past. It can be hard to get your bearings on the area you are looking at in pictures of the area from 50, 75, or 100 years ago. I'd love to...
Father accused of stabbing son at Scranton home
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened late Wednesday night. According to the Scranton Police Department, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McDonough Avenue. Police tell Eyewitness News a man stabbed his son after the son assaulted his mother inside […]
First Look Inside Binghamton’s $8.5 Million Fire Headquarters
Major construction work has been completed on the new Binghamton Fire Department headquarters complex. The 20,000-square-foot facility is located between Court and Pine streets. The site is just east of Chapman Street and west of North Shore Drive. Inside the bay area of the new Binghamton Fire Department headquarters complex....
cortlandvoice.com
Individual fires rifle in Cortland
An unidentified individual fired an air-soft rifle down Union Street in the city of Cortland early Wednesday morning, according to reports. City detective lieutenant Dan Edwards confirmed to The Cortland Voice that the individual fired an air-soft rifle, which contained plastic pellets, at a pedestrian going down Union Street. The individual was also arguing with neighbors on the street, according to Edwards.
Pedestrian Killed in Chenango County
New York State Police are investigating a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian that has claimed the life of a North Norwich woman. Authorities say 30-year-old Megan Mikalunas was standing in the road on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls, wearing dark clothing, when she was hit by a vehicle driven by an Oneida man at around quarter after 6 Monday evening, December 5. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: November 28 to December 4
During the week of Monday November 7, to Sunday December 4, the Owego Police Department had 72 service calls, 8 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. Brandon J. Sugars of Owego was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree after an...
Santa Run 5k in downtown Binghamton
The Catholic Schools of Broome County is hosting its annual St. John's Santa Run 5k in downtown Binghamton on December 11th.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Women Helps Ring in Christmas Spirit for Over 25 Years
The sound of a bell ringing outside your local grocery store usually means one thing -- it's the holiday season. It's a time for giving and helping others. No better example embodies that than Barbara Rhoden, a Binghamton resident who's been a Salvation Army Bell Ringer since 1996. "A friend...
Second Elmira man charged for alleged Corning drug sales
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Another Elmira man has been charged in connection to alleged drug dealing in the City of Corning that came to light over the summer. Corning Police announced they had arrested Sayquan Dejean, 28, on W. Market St. on December 3. According to the arrest report, Dejean was located during the Corning […]
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth
Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
“Torso Killer” Admits to Five More New York Murders
According to a report by Mary Murphy of Pix11, Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer also known as the "Torso Killer," admitted to five additional murders committed on Long Island, New York dating back to the 1970s. According to the report, appearing virtually from South Woods prison in New Jersey...
JC man wanted for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jason Lantry on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Johnson City Police Seize Marijuana at “Gifting” Shop
A Johnson City store that reportedly had been making marijuana available via a "gifting" scheme has been closed. Village police chief Brett Dodge said a search warrant was executed at the shop called High Standards. He said the business at 279 Floral Avenue had "popped up over a single weekend."
whcuradio.com
Cortland man facing charges after early morning menacing
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a disturbance call. Cortland City Police responded to a residence on Union Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they say 30-year-old Jonathan Cepeda was pointing what appeared to be an AR-15 at them. Cepeda made a threatening comment before going back into his home. He emerged later without the rifle and was taken into custody after a struggle in which he was tased. The rifle was recovered and found to be an Air Soft gun disguised to look real. Cepeda is charged with two counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon, and four misdemeanors, including two for menacing. He was arraigned in Cortland City Court Wednesday afternoon.
Ithaca Mini Mart robbed at gunpoint; suspect arrested
Ithaca, N.Y. — A 40-year-old Ithaca man was arrested and sent to jail Monday night after police say he robbed the Ithaca Mini Mart at gunpoint. Sheng Ke was charged with second-degree robbery, a felony. Ithaca police responded to the store at 5:36 p.m. for a report of a...
Comments / 1