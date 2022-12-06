Read full article on original website
Polygon
Dwarf Fortress’ Steam version immediately punched me in the gut
All my animals are dying and my master craftswoman is depressed. Such is the state of my current Dwarf Fortress run. I’ve accidentally made a civilization of drunken vegans, too, since I can’t quite grasp how the hunting system works. Everyone seems pretty happy eating plants and drinking alcohol, though. Everyone except Rakust Locuntun. Every day, she wakes and makes masterwork furnishings. But she misses her family, and simple conversation with friends rarely fulfills her. All around Rakust, her inebriated peers rejoice at the installation of a new tavern, but she can’t find it in herself to care. She dutifully goes back to work, knowing full well the tavern and its revelry won’t satisfy her — that nothing will.
Polygon
Where to find Warmind Nodes in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph
Destiny 2’s 19th season, “Season of the Seraph,” adds a ton of cool stuff to Bungie’s popular shooter, including a slew of new weapons and armor. But it also brings back Warmind Nodes, a puzzle-like mechanic not seen since 2018’s Season of the Warmind. Warmind...
Polygon
Yes, you can solo Nightingale; no, it isn’t a steampunk MMO
In Nightingale, players take flight by opening an umbrella. Developers at Inflexion Games, the Edmonton, Alberta-based studio founded in 2018 by BioWare alumni, added this to the unusual fantasy only recently, Neil Thompson, the studio’s art director, told Polygon. But it may yet become something of a badge, or...
Polygon
Mario Kart 8’s free update lets you pick your power-ups — or ban them from the race
A free update to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, available right now, promises to create all kinds of mayhem — the good kind — in offline VS Races and some online team modes. With the new Custom Items option, players can specify which items appear in the game, and even allocate them to specific teams.
Polygon
Can you Nuzlocke Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
The Nuzlocke challenge is a fan-favorite way to play through Pokémon games. The premise is simple: You can only catch the first Pokémon you encounter in each area, and if a Pokémon faints in battle, you can’t use it again for the rest of the run. The Nuzlocke requires a combination of luck and skill — and it relies very heavily upon random number generation.
SVG
Where You Can Find All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 NPCs
One of the things that helps keep "Fortnite" relevant year after year is the way Epic continually expands it. Each season brings new characters, weapons, skins, and maps for players to interact with, keeping the game fresh. In addition, new chapters change things up even more, altering the game itself. Now that Chapter 3's funeral has ended, "Fortnite" has just launched Chapter 4, Season 1, bringing all kinds of content for players to enjoy. This latest chapter in the saga brings a whole new realm with new modes of transportation to explore, new tasks for players to complete, new weapons for them to play with, and new NPCs for them to talk to.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet technical woes have left me worried about Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Can the aging Switch really offer a blockbuster sequel?
Tri-City Herald
Pokémon GO Mythic Blade Raid Bosses
Pokémon GO's Mythic Blade event has begun, unleashing plenty of new Raid Bosses for Trainers to tackle. Pokémon GO's Mythical Wishes event kicked off this month. Plenty of new additions will be making their way to the app, including new Community Days, Winter Holiday events, and more. One aspect that'll have players working hard is the new Raids, featuring Verizion, Terrakion, Cobalion and Kyurem.
Polygon
Celeste creator’s newest project Earthblade pairs platforming with slashing
The newest project from the studio behind Celeste, titled Earthblade, was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday. The game will be released sometime in 2024. A new trailer showed off early gameplay. Earthblade shares a similar jaunty, pixel art style to its predecessor, along with 2D platforming gameplay. But Earthblade appears to also have fighting elements, judging by the trailer, which showed a horned protagonist dashing, climbing, and slashing through a fantastical, swamp-like environment full of critters, slimes, and knights. The protagonist then activates a door-like portal before the trailer fades to black.
Polygon
Dune: Awakening survival game trailer evokes the same awe as Villeneuve’s movie
Dune: Awakening, an online multiplayer survival game developed by Funcom, had its big moment Thursday night at The Game Awards. A new trailer was revealed, showing off a tone and timbre very much akin to Dennis Villeneuve’s motion picture, Dune. Gameplay seems to be a mixture of Ark: Survival Evolved and Planetside, of all things, with intimate moments of desperation contrasting against huge, pitched battles in the sand.
Polygon
Where to find the Elemental Rods in Marvel’s Midnight Suns
In order to explore the Abbey in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you must first obtain the Words of Power. You can call on Atum with the second Word of Power, which allows you to reveal hidden objects around you. But first, you must locate all of the elemental rods, which can be tricky to find. Keep along with our guide to find each elemental rod and unlock the power of Atum.
Polygon
Hellboy is getting a new video game, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd
Hellboy Web of Wyrd, a new roguelite action adventure game set in the universe of Mike Mignola’s supernatural comic series, was revealed at The Game Awards on Thursday. The game’s first trailer, revealed during The Game Awards pre-show, features the eponymous red-skinned paranormal investigator facing off against a wolf-like demon in the ruins of what appears to be an abandoned chapel.
Polygon
Portal’s ray-tracing upgrade makes it weirdly scary
Can a remaster change a video game’s genre? After a couple of hours with Portal’s free ray-tracing update, I’m tempted to say yes. The original Portal is on the short list for “funniest video games ever made.” Released in 2007 as a spinoff of Half-Life, this bite-sized first-person puzzle game grabbed the humor from its parent series and yanked it from the periphery into the spotlight. You play as Chell, a human lab rat, who gradually outsmarts a malevolent artificial intelligence named GLaDOS who talks like Siri by way of Mitch Hedberg. You use little more than your wits, Chell’s physical fitness, and a nonlethal “gun” that, instead of bullets, shoots a pair of interconnected portals. It’s as thrilling as it is cartoonish, best remembered for a cake meme and its closing credits pop song written by humorist musician Jonathan Coulton.
DLC-sized Skyrim mod adds fully voiced 'Bioware-style' companions, over 9,000 lines of dialogue
They all have their own loyalty quests, and some romance quests too.
game-news24.com
World Warcraft players can’t take a bad boy from here
Dragonflight, the latest expansion of World of Warcraft, introduced a new character to the mummy that players cannot play a lot of times. Taivan was made to be the best boy in all world of Warcraft. In Ohnahran is a quest called Taivan by try again. This quest is necessary....
Polygon
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s best plotline is a messy family drama
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight revisits the Dragon Aspects, a set of powerful characters who have helped players through in-game scrapes and jams over the past 18 years. Each Aspect commands a Dragonflight, a group of dragons who each specialize in powerful magics. The Red, Black, Blue, Green, and Bronze Dragonflights each have their own internal struggles to deal with, along with the new threat of the ancient Primalist dragons stirring on the Dragon Isles. One of these Dragonflights has particularly interesting conflicts to wade through, because it’s a family drama with some very messy protagonists.
Polygon
How to solve the Standing Stones puzzle in Marvel’s Midnight Suns
On the east side of the Abbey grounds in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you’ll come across the Standing Stones — five pillars with a platform in the center. You’re able to touch the stones, but you need the right sequence to receive the reward: three legendary chests. To unlock each chest, you’ll need to locate three unique codes to unlock each chest, which are scattered throughout the grounds. Continue reading to find out where each code can be found and what is required to unlock each area.
