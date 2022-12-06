ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Lake Mead gateway city economies at stake along with lake's future

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Boaters and businesses are preparing to sound off in Wednesday's Boulder City meeting to carve a future for Lake Mead and neighboring economies. "Think about all those small businesses," Senator Jacky Rosen said. "As you're driving to the lake, people have to get their boats fixed or their jet skis, equipment. Restaurants along the way--there's a huge economic impact. So, when everything is closed, what do those businesses do?"
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Atomic Museum in Las Vegas announces rebranding effort

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The center formerly known as the National Atomic Testing Museum has announced a rebranding effort. A spokesperson says it will now be called the Atomic Museum, described as a new brand and a new mission for attracting more visitors. "Atomic and Vegas are two of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Station Casinos to host hiring event for Wildfire Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wildfire Casino is looking to hire for multiple positions ahead of its upcoming grand opening. Station Casinos is hosting a two-day hiring event for its newest property from Dec.15 - Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Full-time and part-time positions will be available...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Questions remain concerning Lake Mead's future

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Is the future of Lake Mead in doubt?. Many people who attended the Boulder City meeting on Wednesday had that question in their minds, but some said they left with more questions than answers. News 3 brings you team coverage on what the National Park...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Looks Like Las Vegas Is About To Get A Lot More Crowded

Las Vegas has always been a hot destination for tourists. But now it looks like it’s also on people’s radar for a permanent stay. Refin.com recently released a study that showed Las Vegas is high on the list of places people are considering relocating to. The study showed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
PLANetizen

L.A.-Las Vegas High Speed Rail Could Break Ground Next Year

A high speed rail connection between Los Angeles and Las Vegas could break ground next year, promising to cut the trip between Southern California and Vegas to just over two hours. As Dan Zukowski writes in Smart Cities Dive,the $8 billion, privately funded project would operate high speed trains along the Interstate 15 corridor, primarily using the highway median.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Faces Big Problems

Nothing in Las Vegas actually exists until the doors open. That's a lesson learned over time as countless projects have hit snags that force construction delays and even cause ownership changes. The Fontainebleau Las Vegas project may be the most famous example of this as it has gone through numerous...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Aviators Win Best Non-Gameday Event for Enchant Christmas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are receiving some off-season recognition for a non-baseball-related event. The team was recently announced winners of a 2022 Golden Bobblehead Award for best non-gameday event, with Enchant Christmas at the Las Vegas Ballpark. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Encore Theater lands...
LAS VEGAS, NV

