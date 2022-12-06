Las Vegas (KSNV) — Boaters and businesses are preparing to sound off in Wednesday's Boulder City meeting to carve a future for Lake Mead and neighboring economies. "Think about all those small businesses," Senator Jacky Rosen said. "As you're driving to the lake, people have to get their boats fixed or their jet skis, equipment. Restaurants along the way--there's a huge economic impact. So, when everything is closed, what do those businesses do?"

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO