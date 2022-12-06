Read full article on original website
Las Vegas home prices drop $9K in a month, nearly erasing gains since a year ago
Housing prices continued to tumble in November, dropping another 2% to $430,990, according to Las Vegas Realtors.
Las Vegas Strip Resort, Iconic Attraction Closing, Beloved Show Survives
Nothing lasts forever in Las Vegas. In many cases, when a brand disappears from the Las Vegas Strip, its time has passed. But some beloved events, shows, attractions, and even casinos die before their time. Perhaps people shed a few tears when Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report dropped...
Lake Mead gateway city economies at stake along with lake's future
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Boaters and businesses are preparing to sound off in Wednesday's Boulder City meeting to carve a future for Lake Mead and neighboring economies. "Think about all those small businesses," Senator Jacky Rosen said. "As you're driving to the lake, people have to get their boats fixed or their jet skis, equipment. Restaurants along the way--there's a huge economic impact. So, when everything is closed, what do those businesses do?"
Hard Rock unveils more renderings for redesign of Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Executives with Hard Rock International have unveiled new renderings for the company's proposed redesign of The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip. The new images were presented during a Gaming Control Board meeting on Wednesday. Hard Rock agreed to purchase The Mirage from MGM Resorts...
Resorts World becomes first resort in Nevada to introduce new cashless technology
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The next generation of Cashless has arrived at Resorts World Las Vegas. On Wednesday, the company announced its switch to cashless technology, ushering in a new experience with unprecedented functionality through the use of the Resorts World Las Vegas Mobile+ app. MORE ON NEWS 3...
Atomic Museum in Las Vegas announces rebranding effort
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The center formerly known as the National Atomic Testing Museum has announced a rebranding effort. A spokesperson says it will now be called the Atomic Museum, described as a new brand and a new mission for attracting more visitors. "Atomic and Vegas are two of...
Jackpot fever: Las Vegas local and visitor win thousands
A Las Vegas local and a visitor from Oregon won thousands in jackpots at The Cromwell and Gold Coast.
Station Casinos to host hiring event for Wildfire Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wildfire Casino is looking to hire for multiple positions ahead of its upcoming grand opening. Station Casinos is hosting a two-day hiring event for its newest property from Dec.15 - Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Full-time and part-time positions will be available...
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
Who's ready to see some holiday displays? The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holidays are here, and so is the Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map. For 12 years, Vegas Family Guide has partnered with the community to curate a map of the best holiday light displays in Southern Nevada. This year’s map includes featured light shows and...
Questions remain concerning Lake Mead's future
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Is the future of Lake Mead in doubt?. Many people who attended the Boulder City meeting on Wednesday had that question in their minds, but some said they left with more questions than answers. News 3 brings you team coverage on what the National Park...
Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
Looks Like Las Vegas Is About To Get A Lot More Crowded
Las Vegas has always been a hot destination for tourists. But now it looks like it’s also on people’s radar for a permanent stay. Refin.com recently released a study that showed Las Vegas is high on the list of places people are considering relocating to. The study showed...
Exceptional Rodeo returns to Las Vegas for first time since 2019
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has been the talk of Las Vegas as of late, with packed crowds. The rodeo also brought back another event to the area for the first time since 2019 - the Exceptional Rodeo. It returned for its 38th year and...
Local country club undergoes grass conversion to save millions of gallons of water
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Southern Nevada continues to face serious water crisis concerns, and one local county club is doing its part to conserve millions of gallons of water. The Anthem Country Club recently converted 39 acres to Bermuda grass, which will save 30 million gallons per year. It...
Mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas valley neighborhood euthanized
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities say a mountain lion has been captured and euthanized after it was spotted in a northwest Las Vegas valley neighborhood Tuesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report of the sighting around 8:52 p.m. near Farm Road and Grand Canyon Drive.
L.A.-Las Vegas High Speed Rail Could Break Ground Next Year
A high speed rail connection between Los Angeles and Las Vegas could break ground next year, promising to cut the trip between Southern California and Vegas to just over two hours. As Dan Zukowski writes in Smart Cities Dive,the $8 billion, privately funded project would operate high speed trains along the Interstate 15 corridor, primarily using the highway median.
City of Las Vegas offering millions to small businesses helping underserved communities
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas is looking to assist small businesses that want to help provide food for those in need through a new federal funding program. Officials will offer $3.8 million in federal funds to qualified applicants to create and operate four new programs to help provide healthy food options to underserved communities.
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Faces Big Problems
Nothing in Las Vegas actually exists until the doors open. That's a lesson learned over time as countless projects have hit snags that force construction delays and even cause ownership changes. The Fontainebleau Las Vegas project may be the most famous example of this as it has gone through numerous...
Las Vegas Aviators Win Best Non-Gameday Event for Enchant Christmas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are receiving some off-season recognition for a non-baseball-related event. The team was recently announced winners of a 2022 Golden Bobblehead Award for best non-gameday event, with Enchant Christmas at the Las Vegas Ballpark. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Encore Theater lands...
