Holy cow! Bovines escape live nativity scene, jump into North Carolina river
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. — These cows decided to get away from a manger. Police officers in North Carolina helped corral several cows that had escaped from a live nativity scene at a nearby church, WTVD reported. The bolting bovines were found sloshing in the Cape Fear River, the Carolina Beach Police Department wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.
WECT
“A dire situation:” Animal shelter over capacity as owners can no longer afford pets
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - More than 100 animals up for adoption in Pender County are anxiously waiting for a forever home. In the meantime, they are staying at the overcrowded Pender County Animal Shelter. Shelter Manager Jewell Horton says the shelter has seen an influx of animals being brought...
WECT
Mom welcomes triplets after losing two previous children
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County woman is celebrating the birth of triplets three years after her daughter was killed in a car accident and seven years after another baby was stillborn. At a little over a year old in March 2019, Cora Kruger went to the beach with...
WBTV
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so...
WECT
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile stops in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC– (WWAY) One of the hottest rides in the US, making the rounds in our area for the next few days. The Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile was at the Harris Teeter near Porters Neck today. Over the next few days, it will be on display at a few of the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two people rescued from Brunswick County boat fire
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people in Brunswick County are expected to be OK after their boat erupted into flames Thursday at about 9:39 this morning. According to Tri-Beach Fire Dept. Asst. Chief David Ward, multiple agencies were dispatched to the intracoastal waterway, just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet about a boat fire.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Community events taking place in the Cape Fear this weekend
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for something to get you or the kids in the Christmas spirit, lots of fun things are going on this weekend. The fun kicks off Friday with a friendly competition among first responders. You can join Leland Police along with Leland...
Local business faces backlash for Christmas drag brunch
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – A local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is facing backlash for planning to host a Christmas drag show event this year. Salty Sistas said the protest they’re already getting from some locals on their drag brunch isn’t anything new. They said they’ve been targeted in the past for their LGBTQ+ support. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Controversy over costume worn by Shallotte Christmas Parade participant
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)– Thousands of people came out for the Shallotte Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3. One group of dancers who performed in the parade is now under attack, by community members expressing concerns over outfits worn by the group. Shallotte Mayor Walter Eccard said the town of...
The State Port Pilot
All eyes on 211 corridor
The Southport Planning Board has had a busy year negotiating various projects within the city limits, and during their Nov. 17 meeting board member G.E. Mibelli told his colleagues the time has come to start preparing for what is happening beyond Southport. Indigo Plantation Phase II, the Oakton subdivision, Bullfrog...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man dies in Whiteville house fire
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington remembers Pearl Harbor at Hannah Block USO Center
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the Pearl Harbor events today was held at the Hannah Block historic USO community arts center…. Many guests’ speakers were in attendance, including Mayor Bill Saffo, to remember those events that happened 81 years ago. A presentation today even included many facts...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Car crashes into Rocky Point ABC store
ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — The state highway patrol is investigating an accident in Pender County, that left a car inside a Rocky Point store. Troopers, Pender County EMS, and the Rocky Point Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash around one this afternoon. The car smashed into the ABC Store on US 117 in Rocky Point. No one was hurt, including the driver. The main entrance of the store was knocked down, but nothing on the shelves was damaged. According to the highway patrol, the driver was not under the influence, but accidentally accelerated into the building.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ken Elliott officially named police chief in Town of Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — After serving in the role for more than a year and a half, Ken Elliott has been officially named Chief Of Police of Chadbourn Police Department. Elliott took over as interim chief in March of 2021. “Chief Elliott we are excited to have you here...
NC man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local non-profit looks to bring music to kids this holiday season
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many are often inspired and driven by music, but a new type of music movement is underway in Wilmington. Charlie Smith is trying to share his passion with young musicians through his non-profit, Play it Forward Wilmington. “I’ve been playing almost 20 years just for...
WECT
Audio released from false 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One week after a false 911 call about an active shooter at New Hanover High School lead to a temporary lockdown and search by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, WECT has obtained a copy of that call. The call was made on Thursday morning...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Controversy over Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s plans to address fox population
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) —There is a large fox population in one Brunswick County town, but local leaders’ plans to address the animals is causing controversy. An international animal rights organization is taking aim at Ocean Isle Beach’s plans for handling its fox population. Ocean Isle...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road reopens in Wilmington after tractor trailer loses part of its load
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two lanes of a busy Wilmington intersection have reopened after a tractor trailer lost part of its load this morning. It happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and N. College Road around 7:30 a.m. A tractor trailer ended up blocking traffic...
