ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Mom welcomes triplets after losing two previous children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County woman is celebrating the birth of triplets three years after her daughter was killed in a car accident and seven years after another baby was stillborn. At a little over a year old in March 2019, Cora Kruger went to the beach with...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WBTV

‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile stops in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC– (WWAY) One of the hottest rides in the US, making the rounds in our area for the next few days. The Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile was at the Harris Teeter near Porters Neck today. Over the next few days, it will be on display at a few of the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two people rescued from Brunswick County boat fire

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people in Brunswick County are expected to be OK after their boat erupted into flames Thursday at about 9:39 this morning. According to Tri-Beach Fire Dept. Asst. Chief David Ward, multiple agencies were dispatched to the intracoastal waterway, just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet about a boat fire.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Local business faces backlash for Christmas drag brunch

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – A local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is facing backlash for planning to host a Christmas drag show event this year.  Salty Sistas said the protest they’re already getting from some locals on their drag brunch isn’t anything new. They said they’ve been targeted in the past for their LGBTQ+ support. […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Controversy over costume worn by Shallotte Christmas Parade participant

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)– Thousands of people came out for the Shallotte Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3. One group of dancers who performed in the parade is now under attack, by community members expressing concerns over outfits worn by the group. Shallotte Mayor Walter Eccard said the town of...
SHALLOTTE, NC
The State Port Pilot

All eyes on 211 corridor

The Southport Planning Board has had a busy year negotiating various projects within the city limits, and during their Nov. 17 meeting board member G.E. Mibelli told his colleagues the time has come to start preparing for what is happening beyond Southport. Indigo Plantation Phase II, the Oakton subdivision, Bullfrog...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man dies in Whiteville house fire

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington remembers Pearl Harbor at Hannah Block USO Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the Pearl Harbor events today was held at the Hannah Block historic USO community arts center…. Many guests’ speakers were in attendance, including Mayor Bill Saffo, to remember those events that happened 81 years ago. A presentation today even included many facts...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Car crashes into Rocky Point ABC store

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — The state highway patrol is investigating an accident in Pender County, that left a car inside a Rocky Point store. Troopers, Pender County EMS, and the Rocky Point Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash around one this afternoon. The car smashed into the ABC Store on US 117 in Rocky Point. No one was hurt, including the driver. The main entrance of the store was knocked down, but nothing on the shelves was damaged. According to the highway patrol, the driver was not under the influence, but accidentally accelerated into the building.
ROCKY POINT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ken Elliott officially named police chief in Town of Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — After serving in the role for more than a year and a half, Ken Elliott has been officially named Chief Of Police of Chadbourn Police Department. Elliott took over as interim chief in March of 2021. “Chief Elliott we are excited to have you here...
CHADBOURN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local non-profit looks to bring music to kids this holiday season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many are often inspired and driven by music, but a new type of music movement is underway in Wilmington. Charlie Smith is trying to share his passion with young musicians through his non-profit, Play it Forward Wilmington. “I’ve been playing almost 20 years just for...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy