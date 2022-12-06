Read full article on original website
Gear Patrol
Best Gifts for Winter Warmth
The key to surviving the winter is quality accessories made with durable fabrics. Hestra gloves are designed specifically for outdoor activities. Whether you are shopping for yourself or others, these gloves are perfect for skiing, hiking, camping or simply commuting to the office this season. Hestra has gloves to keep everyone on your list warm all winter long. Check out a few of our picks below.
Gamespot
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Every Battle Pass Skin Ranked
I'm not usually all that critical when it comes to battle pass skins--eight completely unique and multi-style skins for 950 V-Bucks is the sort of deal that's always gonna make me happy. But even by my relatively relaxed standards, the Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass is a great one, without a bad skin in the bunch.
AOL Corp
20 of the best gifts under $20 that will please just about anyone this holiday season
So you only shopped for yourself at this...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Patch Brings Buffs and Nerfs Alongside New Hero Ramattra
Season 2 in Overwatch 2 is now live, with a new hero, a new map returning from Overwatch, and a variety of balance shifts and changes. The biggest change is obviously the new Tank Ramattra. He can morph into two different forms to change his tactics on the fly. Blizzard also changed up the battle pass to make Ramattra easier to unlock, at level 45 of the new battle pass. If you advance through the battle pass, you will earn rewards inspired by ancient Greece. Shambali Monastery returns, revamped for Overwatch 2. It's an escort map, where you will battle in mountainous city streets and explore ancient temple grounds.
36 holiday gift ideas for the person who has everything
To help you find a great gift for the most difficult people on your holiday giving list, we scoured the internet, and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight, to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Introduces New XXS And XXL Pokemon Variants
Pokemon Go players will soon have another way to catch unique Pokemon, as Niantic has announced the addition of XXS and XXL Pokemon to the mix. The two new Pokemon sizes will be featured with three Pokemon to begin with: Poochyena, Mightyena, and Mawile. Encounters with the specially-sized Pokemon will look different than normal encounters, and Pokedex entries will now track the extra sizes as they are caught.
Gamespot
2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot
PS5 Restock Tracker: Best Buy Still Has Consoles In Stock
Best Buy hosted a PS5 restock on December 5, specifically for Totaltech members. The restock focused squarely on the God of War Ragnarok bundles (both the standard PS5 and PS5 Digital). Though the consoles sold out for online shipping orders, it appears you might be able to order one to pick up at your local store. Additionally, a Totaltech membership isn't required at this time. You can also order the Call of Duty bundle ($570) right now.
33 of the comfiest holiday gifts for the homebody in your life
This holiday season, dazzle your pal with these cozy ideas: we’re talking all of the indulgences — from oversized blankets and plush cashmere socks to puzzles, sherpa jumpsuits and more.
Gamespot
Free Elden Ring Colosseum Update Revealed | GameSpot News
The Colosseum update, which arrives tomorrow December 7, invites players into the colosseums of Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid where they can fight in 1v1 duels, as part of a team, or in free-for-all matches. All of this comes to Elden Ring in update 1.08, but the full patch notes haven't been announced yet.
How to Declutter Holiday Items Before It’s Time to Decorate
It’s common to assume the best time to declutter your holiday decor is after the holidays are over. But actually, it’s kind of the worst time. Think about it — not only are you likely to be fatigued from all the festivities, you’re also prone to be experiencing a bit of the post-holiday blues. After all, taking down the holiday decorations is nowhere near as joyful as putting them up. This is exactly when shoving all of the decorations into bins and boxes without any sort of strategy becomes an enticing option.
kenarry.com
Christmas Gnomes
Hello! My name is Amy and I blog over at amylanham.com. I love all things DIY and home decor. I'm always trying to think outside the box and create cute decor for my home. Christmas...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass Rewards: All Skins, Emotes, And Highlight Intros
Overwatch 2 Season 2 has launched, bringing new tank hero Ramattra, a new map, and a new battle pass filled with skins and cosmetic items. The Season 2 battle pass features 80 tiers, including nine hero skins, emotes, highlight intros, voice lines and more. The paid version of the battle pass costs 1,000 Coins, which equates to roughly $10 USD. The season is themed around Greek mythology, with the Zeus Junker Queen skin, Poseidon Ramattra skin, and the Hades Pharah skin all included in the premium version of the battle pass. Blizzard also teased a Battle for Olympus event later in the season, where more Greek-inspired skins will be available for purchase.
Gamespot
Sky: Children Of The Light Is Out Now On PlayStation
Journey spiritual successor Sky: Children of the Light is available from today on PlayStation consoles. The free-to-play game is already available on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch, and new players on PlayStation will be able to play alongside veterans from other platforms. Thatgamecompany has marked the release of Sky on...
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Double Pack Gets Nice Discount
Though Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released just a few weeks back, you can already get a nice deal on the games. This deal is particularly great for those who can't decide which version they want--or maybe you have two people on your holiday shopping list who both want the new games. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Double Pack is on sale for $99 at eBay. Sold by a Top Rated Plus eBay seller and has a money-back guarantee as well as fast shipping and free returns.
Gamespot
Back 4 Blood – “River of Blood” Launch Trailer
Out now, “River of Blood” features 5 new chapters to make up Act 6 along with new Cleaner Tala, a friendly Tallboy named Jeff, new weapons, 12 exclusive weapon skins, 8 exclusive Cleaner skins, new cards, and a new Ridden foe. The expansion will coincide with the release of a new co-op game mode “Trial of the Worm”, a free update for all who own Back 4 Blood. Experience the continued saga of the Cultists and Tala’s journey to save her brother and get revenge TODAY.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 More Than A Weapon Seasonal Quest - How To Complete All Week 1 Steps
Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is inbound, presenting a reunion with Rasputin, Osiris, and many other characters. Season 19 will keep us busy until Lightfall releases next year, and it seems there'll be plenty to do until then, including the More Than a Weapon weekly quest. As per usual,...
Gamespot
Stardew Valley-Inspired Spirittea Gets Release Window, Confirmed for Game Pass
Publisher No More Robots has revealed that Spirittea will release in early 2023 on PC and Xbox Game Pass. The life sim is also planned for launch on Nintendo Switch. A new trailer also premiered for Spirittea at Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition, providing a look at the gameplay loop for the East Asia-set title. The beginning of the video highlights the game's protagonist writing a book. But apparently, that requires some inspirational breaks, like drinking and bug catching.
Gamespot
GigaBash | Godzilla DLC - Official Trailer
The ultimate Kaiju crossover is out now! Play as Godzilla, Gigan, Mechagodzilla, or Destoroyah as they break into the GigaBash universe!
Gamespot
Elden Ring: All Colosseum Locations And Modes
Elden Ring may offer a massive open world to explore filled with secrets and discoveries beyond your wildest imagination, but sometimes you just want to beat the hell out of someone in arena combat--and that's where the Colosseums come into play. There are three of these arenas scattered across The Lands Between, and you'll find that different modes are available depending on which one you're visiting. Keep reading if you'd like to know where they can be found and which modes you can play at them, as we've got the full details here.
