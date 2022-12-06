Read full article on original website
Oakland Co. residents urged to correct FCC high-speed internet access map
A new FCC map of Michigan is supposed to show which households have access to high-speed internet, often simply called broadband. The map suggests that close to 500,000 Michigan residents don’t have broadband, and the consequences range from limited educational opportunities, jobs, healthcare and other resources. Now, the FCC...
Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Dec. 9 and beyond
• Fantasia, Joe: Feb. 11, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $64+. • André Rieu: Sept. 13, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, $84+. • Metallica: Nov. 10 and Nov. 12, 2023, Ford Field, Detroit, $235+. On sale 10 a.m. Dec. 9. • Comedian Druski: March 10, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $35.75+. • Jill Scott:...
Sheriff: Clarkston man killed after walking into pathway of pickup truck
A Clarkston man died the day after walking into the path of a pickup truck while crossing a roadway in Lapeer County, officials said. According to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office, Gerald Avery, 75, struck the driver’s side front corner of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado while crossing M-24 south of Burnside Road in Deerfield Township on Dec. 3. He had been heading from a home to his vehicle in a plaza’s parking lot when the collision occurred shortly after 7 p.m. The roadway has no street lights, officials said.
Oakland Town Hall honors 60-year member
Recently, the Oakland Town Hall Board recognized Natalie Zuehlke of Waterford Township, with the presentation of a framed certificate congratulating her for 60 years of loyal attendance to the Oakland Town Hall Lecture Series. Oakland Town Hall President Nancy Holan made the presentation as the audience showed appreciation with a...
Photo gallery from South Lyon Unified at Walled Lake Northern hockey
South Lyon Unified tied things up 1-1 with Walled Lake Northern early in the second but the Knights picked up the next four goals and took home a 5-2 victory on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 in Waterford.
Photo gallery from Lake Orion at Oxford boys basketball
Lake Orion opened up the 2022-23 boys basketball season on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 with a 50-37 win at Oxford.
