Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
10 From HSU Named To CSC Academic All-District TeamsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National RankingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Multiple I-20 lanes closed off to traffic due to several Eastland County car wrecks
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation – Brownwood (TxDOT) issued a traffic alert Tuesday night due to multiple wrecks. In a tweet, TxDOT Brownwood said multiple lanes of I-20 were shut off to traffic as of around 9:30 p.m., because of the multiple crashes in both the east and westbound directions. […]
KTAB’s Santa’s Helpers give hundreds of presents to kids this Christmas season
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As Christmas draws near, the 2022 Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive is switching gears from collecting donations to placing the gifts under the tree for bright-eyed children to open on Christmas day. Each year, many local agencies do not receive aid to purchase Christmas presents for children in the Big Country. To […]
Hear loud booms in Abilene? It’s just Dyess AFB!
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force Base wants to assure the public a ‘loud boom’ heard throughout Abilene was part of their ongoing training exercise. A Dyess AFB representative told KTAB and KRBC the training exercise began Tuesday and will continue through around 2:00 p.m., so residents can expect to hear loud noises during […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need info on convenience store robbery
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need the public’s help getting information on a convenience store robbery. The robbery happened at a store on the 3200 block of S 14th Street November 21. Surveillance video shows a suspect dressed in dark clothing, including a hooded shirt, enter the store then go behind the counter while […]
Crime Reports: Several suspects arrested for ‘closed meeting act violation’ in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of PropertyA south Abilene business reported […]
Report: 2 Big Country men die in fiery Coleman County crash
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Big Country men were killed in a Coleman County traffic crash early Tuesday morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), it was detailed that the two-vehicle crash took place along U.S. Highway 67, one mile east of Talpa in clear and dry conditions. Texas […]
Hawley heading back to Arlington after, 34-20 victory over Crawford
The Hawley Bearcats were at Mineral Wells Stadium Thurday, looking to secure their spot in the Class 2A Division I championship game. It was a battle between two undefeated teams, the Bearcats and the Crawford Pirates. With everything on the line for each team it was Hawley that came out on top.
Crime Reports: Random shooting reported at Abilene park
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3800 block of Vine Street – Theft of PropertyA cell phone valued at $730 […]
Two suspects wanted for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Robbery arrested in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects wanted for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery in Ohio were arrested in Abilene Thursday. The Fairview Park Police Department confirms Lajaydin Lamar Neals and Amaris Isabella Ybarra were arrested by U.S. Marshals near a relative’s house in Abilene and they are now being held in the Taylor County Jail […]
Lions aren’t done yet; Class 2A Div. 2 state championship is next
The Albany Lions took on the New Home Leopards at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl Thursday night. The offense got cooking early on scoring 27 points in the first half. The second half was no different for them. The Lions beat New Home 53-25. Albany head coach Denney Faith had some...
Abilene man arrested for indecency with a child
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for indecency with a child. According to an arrest report, police responded to a disturbance Tuesday at 2018 North 3rd Street. Police arrived to find Mark Morgan arguing with a neighbor. Morgan was found later that night to have a...
Mendoza earns all-region recognition
McMurry University’s career and tri-single season made field goal record holder received all-Region 3 accolades from D3Football.com, with the team announced Tuesday, Dec. 6. Senior Jared Mendoza (Fort Worth, Texas), who surpassed former career leader John Williams (18 – 1968-71) during a 2022 slate that included one of the program’s longest conversions (50 yards at Southwestern University on Sept. 26) among his nine season and 23 career makes, was a third team selection by the website. He adds the award to a second-team all-American Southwest Conference selection he received in mid-November.
After missing ’21 semifinals, Albany’s Coy Lefevre eyes semi’s game against New Home
The Albany Lions offense is on fire heading into the semifinals, and Coy Lefevre is big part of the success. Playing in the state semifinals is a big a deal for the Albany Lions, but for senior running back Coy Lefevre, this game means so much more. “I’ve never been...
Foot chase leads to arrest of Graham man
Graham Police Department officers and a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy apprehended a Graham man last Thursday with active warrants in Young and Stephens County.William Chad Proffitt, 44, of Graham, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, assault with bodily injury and two charges of evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, according to a release from GPD Chief Brent Bullock. According to the Young County Jail, Proffitt additionally had a charge listed for burglary of habitation out of Stephens County.On Saturday, Oct. 22, GPD officer Joshua Hufstedler was assisting a...
Fourth quarter surge pushes Hawley to their second straight state championship game
Hawley won 34-20. Head coach Mitch Ables said, “Oh I’m extremely proud of our kids you know. We knew it was going to be a fourth quarter war between Crawford and they did a great job competing and fighting until the end. When you win everythings better you know. The burgers going to taste better, the trip is going to be better and we’re looking forward to it. You know I think this time around we won’t be so big eyed and all struck about playing there and hopefully we can just kind of relax and enjoy it.”
