Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

Hear loud booms in Abilene? It’s just Dyess AFB!

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force Base wants to assure the public a ‘loud boom’ heard throughout Abilene was part of their ongoing training exercise. A Dyess AFB representative told KTAB and KRBC the training exercise began Tuesday and will continue through around 2:00 p.m., so residents can expect to hear loud noises during […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Several suspects arrested for ‘closed meeting act violation’ in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of PropertyA south Abilene business reported […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Hawley heading back to Arlington after, 34-20 victory over Crawford

The Hawley Bearcats were at Mineral Wells Stadium Thurday, looking to secure their spot in the Class 2A Division I championship game. It was a battle between two undefeated teams, the Bearcats and the Crawford Pirates. With everything on the line for each team it was Hawley that came out on top.
HAWLEY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Random shooting reported at Abilene park

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3800 block of Vine Street – Theft of PropertyA cell phone valued at $730 […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Lions aren’t done yet; Class 2A Div. 2 state championship is next

The Albany Lions took on the New Home Leopards at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl Thursday night. The offense got cooking early on scoring 27 points in the first half. The second half was no different for them. The Lions beat New Home 53-25. Albany head coach Denney Faith had some...
ALBANY, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested for indecency with a child

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for indecency with a child. According to an arrest report, police responded to a disturbance Tuesday at 2018 North 3rd Street. Police arrived to find Mark Morgan arguing with a neighbor. Morgan was found later that night to have a...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Mendoza earns all-region recognition

McMurry University’s career and tri-single season made field goal record holder received all-Region 3 accolades from D3Football.com, with the team announced Tuesday, Dec. 6. Senior Jared Mendoza (Fort Worth, Texas), who surpassed former career leader John Williams (18 – 1968-71) during a 2022 slate that included one of the program’s longest conversions (50 yards at Southwestern University on Sept. 26) among his nine season and 23 career makes, was a third team selection by the website. He adds the award to a second-team all-American Southwest Conference selection he received in mid-November.
ABILENE, TX
Graham Leader

Foot chase leads to arrest of Graham man

Graham Police Department officers and a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy apprehended a Graham man last Thursday with active warrants in Young and Stephens County.William Chad Proffitt, 44, of Graham, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, assault with bodily injury and two charges of evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, according to a release from GPD Chief Brent Bullock. According to the Young County Jail, Proffitt additionally had a charge listed for burglary of habitation out of Stephens County.On Saturday, Oct. 22, GPD officer Joshua Hufstedler was assisting a...
GRAHAM, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Fourth quarter surge pushes Hawley to their second straight state championship game

Hawley won 34-20. Head coach Mitch Ables said, “Oh I’m extremely proud of our kids you know. We knew it was going to be a fourth quarter war between Crawford and they did a great job competing and fighting until the end. When you win everythings better you know. The burgers going to taste better, the trip is going to be better and we’re looking forward to it. You know I think this time around we won’t be so big eyed and all struck about playing there and hopefully we can just kind of relax and enjoy it.”
HAWLEY, TX

