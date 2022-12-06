A man accused of meeting women on dating apps and victimizing them has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged kidnaping of a 79-year-old woman in Wisconsin. As NBC News reported on Tuesday, 52-year-old Timothy Luther Olson Jr. was arrested on Nov. 29 and is alleged to have initially approached the woman at a bar using an alias. After she declined a drink, Olson is alleged to have entered the woman’s vehicle, at which point he told her he had a gun.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO