Wisconsin State

WEAU-TV 13

AG Kaul, law enforcement coalition warn of criminal elder fraud scam

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Attorney General Josh Kaul and a coalition of law enforcement led by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is warning Wisconsinites of recent scams targeting seniors across the state. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the scams consist of a senior receiving...
cwbradio.com

'Bond Scam' Targeting Wisconsin Seniors

(Bob Hague, WRN) A warning of a new outbreak of scams targeting Wisconsin seniors. The warning from the office of Attorney General Josh Kaul and a coalition of law enforcement. The scams go like this; seniors receive a phone call from someone pretending to be law enforcement or an attorney.
nbc15.com

Wisconsin officials warn of scam call demanding money from seniors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are warning seniors Monday of a phone scam where the caller pretends to be a person of authority to demand an in-person payment. A coalition of law enforcement led by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Attorney General Josh Kaul explained that the scam starts when a senior receives a phone call from someone pretending to be a law enforcement official or an attorney.
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Department of Justice puts the brakes on deceptive marketing for vehicle warranties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), acting on a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has entered into a settlement with Missouri-based US Automotive Protection Services, LLC (USAPS) resolving the State’s claims against the company for violations of Wisconsin direct-mail marketing laws in the promotion of vehicle service plans to automobile owners in Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Department of Health issues health reminder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In both 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 cases surged during the colder months. As winter approaches, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reminds Wisconsinites of the available programs for accessing COVID-19 self-tests and treatment. All Wisconsinites are encouraged to utilize these services to keep themselves and those around them safe this holiday season.
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin-based slaughterhouse cleaner ordered not to hire minors

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at five different meatpacking plants in Nebraska, Minnesota and Arkansas. Packers Sanitation...
captimes.com

Letter | Marijuana should be legalized, taxed, regulated

Dear Editor: In last month’s midterm election, voters in several Wisconsin counties and cities made it known that we want our elected officials to legalize and tax marijuana, with regulations similar to alcohol. Voters in southern Dane County all the way north to Superior overwhelmingly answered “yes” to ballot...
WBAY Green Bay

Republicans ask Wisconsin governor to ban TikTok from state devices

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans at the nation’s capital are calling on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to ban TikTok from state devices. Tuesday, each Republican member of Congress from Wisconsin sent a letter to the governor asking him to ban the China-based social media app, calling it a security threat.
WBAY Green Bay

Deadline for health care coverage approaches soon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) urge Wisonsinites to enroll in a health care plan available in the federal marketplace to receive coverage starting Jan 1, 2023. There is just one week left to sign up.
WEAU-TV 13

Evers kickstarts Veteran Rental Assistance Program

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers is announcing the application period is now open for the $2 million Veterans Rental Assistance Program. The Program is new and is part of the Governor’s $10 million investment intended to support Wis. veterans. The Program aims to address housing insecurity and homelessness among Wis. veterans as well as provide housing assistance statewide, according to a media release from Tony Evers, Office of the Governor | State of Wisconsin.
Complex

Man Arrested in Alleged Kidnapping Accused of Targeting Women on Dating Apps, Also Linked to 2 Death Probes

A man accused of meeting women on dating apps and victimizing them has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged kidnaping of a 79-year-old woman in Wisconsin. As NBC News reported on Tuesday, 52-year-old Timothy Luther Olson Jr. was arrested on Nov. 29 and is alleged to have initially approached the woman at a bar using an alias. After she declined a drink, Olson is alleged to have entered the woman’s vehicle, at which point he told her he had a gun.
kscj.com

THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE

A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nbc15.com

Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI

