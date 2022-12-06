Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws
MILWAUKEE - A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow...
WEAU-TV 13
AG Kaul, law enforcement coalition warn of criminal elder fraud scam
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Attorney General Josh Kaul and a coalition of law enforcement led by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is warning Wisconsinites of recent scams targeting seniors across the state. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the scams consist of a senior receiving...
cwbradio.com
'Bond Scam' Targeting Wisconsin Seniors
(Bob Hague, WRN) A warning of a new outbreak of scams targeting Wisconsin seniors. The warning from the office of Attorney General Josh Kaul and a coalition of law enforcement. The scams go like this; seniors receive a phone call from someone pretending to be law enforcement or an attorney.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin officials warn of scam call demanding money from seniors
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are warning seniors Monday of a phone scam where the caller pretends to be a person of authority to demand an in-person payment. A coalition of law enforcement led by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Attorney General Josh Kaul explained that the scam starts when a senior receives a phone call from someone pretending to be a law enforcement official or an attorney.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Department of Justice puts the brakes on deceptive marketing for vehicle warranties
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), acting on a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has entered into a settlement with Missouri-based US Automotive Protection Services, LLC (USAPS) resolving the State’s claims against the company for violations of Wisconsin direct-mail marketing laws in the promotion of vehicle service plans to automobile owners in Wisconsin.
State files criminal charges against Wisconsin dairy farm
Prosecutors filed charges against a Kewaunee farmer, agronomist and hauler who allegedly illegally dumped nearly 3 million gallons of excess manure that washed into tributaries of Lake Michigan.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Department of Health issues health reminder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In both 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 cases surged during the colder months. As winter approaches, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reminds Wisconsinites of the available programs for accessing COVID-19 self-tests and treatment. All Wisconsinites are encouraged to utilize these services to keep themselves and those around them safe this holiday season.
cwbradio.com
Madison-Based Secular Group Calling on Wisconsin Attorney General to Escalate Clergy Abuse Investigation
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) A Madison-based secular group is calling on Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to escalate a statewide review of clergy sex abuse that launched last year. According to Danielle Kaeding with the Wisconsin Public Radio, the request follows the release of names of nearly two...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin-based slaughterhouse cleaner ordered not to hire minors
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at five different meatpacking plants in Nebraska, Minnesota and Arkansas. Packers Sanitation...
captimes.com
Letter | Marijuana should be legalized, taxed, regulated
Dear Editor: In last month’s midterm election, voters in several Wisconsin counties and cities made it known that we want our elected officials to legalize and tax marijuana, with regulations similar to alcohol. Voters in southern Dane County all the way north to Superior overwhelmingly answered “yes” to ballot...
WBAY Green Bay
Republicans ask Wisconsin governor to ban TikTok from state devices
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans at the nation’s capital are calling on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to ban TikTok from state devices. Tuesday, each Republican member of Congress from Wisconsin sent a letter to the governor asking him to ban the China-based social media app, calling it a security threat.
Man, suspected in Wisconsin Culvers robberies, now wanted for armed robbery at Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted for a string of robberies to Culver’s restaurants throughout southern Wisconsin, who is now wanted for an armed robbery at a Janesville Best Buy. Janesville Police said the suspect stole two Macbook computers on Monday evening after displaying a black handgun in the […]
wpr.org
Nearly 2 years after it was slated to close, staffing shortages continue to plague Wisconsin youth prison
Children at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons are no longer allowed to be locked in their rooms as punishment under the terms of a class-action settlement approved in 2018. But kids at the northern Wisconsin facilities are still being confined to their rooms, simply because there aren't...
WBAY Green Bay
Deadline for health care coverage approaches soon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) urge Wisonsinites to enroll in a health care plan available in the federal marketplace to receive coverage starting Jan 1, 2023. There is just one week left to sign up.
WEAU-TV 13
Evers kickstarts Veteran Rental Assistance Program
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers is announcing the application period is now open for the $2 million Veterans Rental Assistance Program. The Program is new and is part of the Governor’s $10 million investment intended to support Wis. veterans. The Program aims to address housing insecurity and homelessness among Wis. veterans as well as provide housing assistance statewide, according to a media release from Tony Evers, Office of the Governor | State of Wisconsin.
Complex
Man Arrested in Alleged Kidnapping Accused of Targeting Women on Dating Apps, Also Linked to 2 Death Probes
A man accused of meeting women on dating apps and victimizing them has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged kidnaping of a 79-year-old woman in Wisconsin. As NBC News reported on Tuesday, 52-year-old Timothy Luther Olson Jr. was arrested on Nov. 29 and is alleged to have initially approached the woman at a bar using an alias. After she declined a drink, Olson is alleged to have entered the woman’s vehicle, at which point he told her he had a gun.
kscj.com
THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE
A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
nbc15.com
Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
wpr.org
A CAFO, contractors lied about how much manure they spread on fields. Now the state is suing them.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is suing a large dairy farm, a manure hauler and a crop consultant for falsifying a report to cover up overspreading of manure. Some environmental advocates say the case highlights the state’s over reliance on self-reporting for regulating concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.
WEAU-TV 13
DHS: Free COVID-19 self-tests and COVID-19 treatment telehealth services are available
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - As colder weather returns, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reminding Wisconsinites of the available programs for accessing COVID-19 self-tests and treatment. All Wisconsinites are encouraged to use these services to keep themselves and those around them safe this holiday season, according to a media...
