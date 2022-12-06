Read full article on original website
guitar.com
Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
Janelle James Tells Drew Barrymore That Chris Rock Announces Himself As “Christopher Rock” When He Calls You on the Phone
Before she landed her iconic role as the whacky principal on Abbott Elementary, Janelle James was touring with Chris Rock, and of course, the story of how they paired up has a funny twist. The comedian, who was a guest on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, revealed how she became Rock’s touring partner — and it all started with an unexpectedly formal introduction.
Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Caroline Polachek has shared another new single, and, with it, revealed the title and release date of her next album: The new album is called Desire, I Want to Turn Into You and it’s out February 14 via Perpetual Novice. Today’s new song is “Welcome to My Island,” and it’s produced by Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, Polachek, Danny L Harle, and Jim-E Stack. Hear it below and scroll down for the album and single artwork, both featuring photographs by Aidan Zamiri.
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
"Music Icon" Dies
“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
Queen Latifah Tells Drew Barrymore of the Shocking Moment When Mariah Carey Sang Her Own Song Back to Her
What happens when the Queen of Christmas meets Queen Latifah? We found out on this morning’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, when the rapper/singer looked back on her 1993 album “Black Reign” and the Mariah Carey moment that left her shocked. Queen Latifah and host Drew...
Donnie Wahlberg Says The Mention Of His Sons' Names In Blue Bloods Season 13 Was A Coincidence
Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 6 — "On Dangerous Ground" Fighting crime family style. It's the formula that has kept "Blue Bloods" going strong on CBS for more than a decade. The crime drama follows the Reagan family, which includes current NYPD field intelligence sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), district attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), current NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), and former NYC police commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou). Over the years, the family members have solved murders, battled the mob, and even scoped out a secret police society. No matter the situation, they always find time to gather around the Reagan family dinner table for one of those now-famous family meals that have become a well-known fixture of the show.
Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies
Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?
Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
musictimes.com
Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed
Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Frank Sinatra Turned Down This One Paul McCartney Song Because He Hated It So Much
It seems that Frank Sinatra, turned down one of Paul McCartney’s songs because he found it “horrible.” He was repelled by the title “Suicide” and declared there was no way he was going to record it. Paul later confirmed that the track lacked in quality and was ultimately happy it was rejected.
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
