Miami, FL

First S Subaru WRX STi Being Sold at RM Sotheby's Miami Auction This Weekend

By Elizabeth Puckett
 2 days ago
Hand-built at the STI facility in Japan, this is one of only 209 built.

The STI has proven itself over the years through its race pedigree, very popular for many years amongst enthusiasts. After all, it is a direct descendant of a World Rally Champion. Developed with motorsports in mind, STI engineers extensively tuned the suspension to ensure insane handling on track along with insane grip when diving into those apexes and corners. This rare 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 is the first ’S’ series Subaru ever sol in the United States.

STI, or Subaru Tecnica International, is a performance division of Subaru that first began in 1988. STI engineers have extensively researched and applied what they've learned about motorsports to develop the best-performing vehicles, and you can trust the performance as they have spent thousands of hours on the track, navigating challenging roads, and inside the STI garage.

The S209 elevates the sport sedan to a new level, a level to compete with more ferocity with a EJ-series 2.5-liter turbocharged boxer four-cylinder. This engine has been tuned to operate at the highest level, and produces 341-horsepower and 330 lbs-ft of torque. It has a larger turbocharger, higher-flow-rate fuel injectors, retuned ECU, freer flowing exhaust, and larger diameter intake and conical filter.

It rolls on a seriously upgraded suspension, and gets stopping power from massive Brembo brakes. The exterior has been upgraded with aerodynamic improvements. Overall, it’s important to note that the whole machine has been built to the highest tolerances at the Japanese facility. See it here.

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

