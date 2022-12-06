Read full article on original website
Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle, light snow Saturday AM
Much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see periods of drizzle, freezing drizzle and light snow Saturday morning. Some heavier snow is possible near Lake Superior into Saturday afternoon. A winter weather advisory runs to noon Saturday for most of the northern third of Minnesota, and until 10 a.m. Saturday...
Heavy snowfall potential is there for much of Minnesota next week
We’re on storm watch across Minnesota next week. First, we enjoy a relatively quiet and milder weekend. You can get that detailed forecast and see some of Friday’s snowfall totals in Ron Trenda’s weekend forecast post here. Now let’s get onto the more “interesting” part of the...
Snowy I-90 corridor set for 3-7 inches; little Twin Cities accumulation
This is one of those times when it’s good to remember that Minnesota is about 400 miles tall. It’s about 405 miles from the Northwest angle to the Iowa border. It’s also 340 miles from the Red River at Grand Forks to the tip of Minnesota’s Arrowhead near Grand Portage.
Weekend weather: Wintry mix into Saturday for some areas; 30s Sunday
A persistent area of clouds will cover much of Minnesota and Wisconsin Friday night and Saturday. Periods of drizzle, light freezing drizzle and light snow are possible Friday night and Saturday morning, and the wintry mix may linger into Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota and portions of Wisconsin. The National...
Hello subzero temps: A frigid start to December
The early days of December have brought the coldest temperatures of the season so far, with more than 40 Minnesota counties reporting subzero temperatures this week. MPR News guest host John Wanamaker talked about the cold and next week’s weather outlook with retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley.
Snow southeast Friday; milder, snow showers Saturday and a larger developing storm next week
Snow will continue into midday across southeastern Minnesota with afternoon highs climbing into the 30s and 20s Friday. Snow showers are possible statewide Saturday. A large storm develops early next week. Morning snow southern Minnesota Friday. Snow will continue Friday morning for portions of southern Minnesota, wrapping up early in...
New Twin Cities home helps women heal after domestic violence
Comfort Dondo’s home is dedicated to women everywhere. “I wanted a place where women could walk in and say, ‘Everything has been designed with me in mind’,” she said. There are five bedrooms, two kitchens, and intentional decorations chosen by the women living in each of...
What hot drinks get you through cold Minnesota winters?
Here at MPR News, we have nothing against coffeehouse chains. (Shoutout to the one in the St. Paul skyway that has fueled many, many hours of radio.) But we also know there's more to the season than pumpkin spice lattes and peppermint mochas. So we tapped some small businesses and friends to tell us about their favorite hot drinks, and we’re sharing the hand-warming love.
Mild Friday, snow showers Saturday; uncertainty around big storm next week
Snow wraps up by midday Friday in southeastern Minnesota. Areas of drizzle are possible late Friday into early Saturday. Highs will be in the 30s Friday south, 20s north. More snow showers are possible Saturday. Southeastern Minnesota snow wraps up. The snow really piled up in parts of southern Minnesota....
Top upcoming holiday shows, performances across Minnesota
Minnesota offers up a riot of Holiday events this time of year. There will always be dependable local classics, such as the Guthrie’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” which has been a Twin Cities tradition for approaching 50 years. And there are newer traditions, such as “A...
Man killed during exchange of gunfire with St. Paul cop, state investigators say
A man killed by St. Paul police on Monday exchanged gunfire with the officer who shot him, state investigators announced Wednesday. St. Paul Police Sgt. Cody Blanshan and another officer, who was not named, were in their squad car helping to establish a perimeter near Earl St. and Hudson Rd. as part of a response to a domestic assault report, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement.
St. Paul police release video showing officer fatally shooting man
St. Paul police on Thursday released edited body camera videos and images showing views of Monday’s night’s gunfire between Howard Peter Johnson and the police before an officer shot and killed him. St. Paul Police Sgt. Cody Blanshan and another officer were in their squad car helping to...
